RECAP: Talbot 'had a lot of work and made some incredible saves' in Red Wings' 3-0 shutout win over Predators

DETROIT -- Goalie Cam Talbot backstopped the Detroit Red Wings to their first win of the 2024-25 season in dominant fashion, turning aside all 41 shots he faced in a 3-0 shutout victory over the Nashville Predators at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday night.

“I thought I felt pretty good all day today" said Talbot, who recorded his 32nd career NHL shutout in his first start with the Red Wings. “Just doing what I've done throughout my career, trying to prepare the same way. Made a few big saves early, couple on the PK there in the first [period] and just kept it going from there."

Detroit (1-1-0; 2 points) has won each of its last three home games against Nashville (0-2-0; 0 points), which got 19 saves from netminder Juuse Saros on Saturday.

"That's a really good team," Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde said about the Predators. "I don't see them getting shut out many times this year. That was a pretty good effort, obviously starting with our goalie and then our team defense in front of him."

Saturday’s game started with a scoreless first period that saw the Nashville outshoot Detroit 16-8.

J.T. Compher broke the deadlock just 1:02 into the second period, tipping in Ben Chiarot’s high shot from the point to put the Red Wings ahead 1-0. The secondary assist on Compher's first goal of the season went to Moritz Seider.