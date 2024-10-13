RECAP: Talbot 'had a lot of work and made some incredible saves' in Red Wings' 3-0 shutout win over Predators

37-year-old goaltender makes 41 saves; Compher, Copp and Larkin each light the lamp

DET-NSH 10:12
By Jonathan Mills
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT -- Goalie Cam Talbot backstopped the Detroit Red Wings to their first win of the 2024-25 season in dominant fashion, turning aside all 41 shots he faced in a 3-0 shutout victory over the Nashville Predators at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday night.

“I thought I felt pretty good all day today" said Talbot, who recorded his 32nd career NHL shutout in his first start with the Red Wings. “Just doing what I've done throughout my career, trying to prepare the same way. Made a few big saves early, couple on the PK there in the first [period] and just kept it going from there."

Detroit (1-1-0; 2 points) has won each of its last three home games against Nashville (0-2-0; 0 points), which got 19 saves from netminder Juuse Saros on Saturday.

"That's a really good team," Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde said about the Predators. "I don't see them getting shut out many times this year. That was a pretty good effort, obviously starting with our goalie and then our team defense in front of him."

Saturday’s game started with a scoreless first period that saw the Nashville outshoot Detroit 16-8.

J.T. Compher broke the deadlock just 1:02 into the second period, tipping in Ben Chiarot’s high shot from the point to put the Red Wings ahead 1-0. The secondary assist on Compher's first goal of the season went to Moritz Seider.

At 6:35 of the third period, Lucas Raymond set up Andrew Copp for a backdoor goal with a nice cross-ice pass from above the left face-off circle to make it 2-0. Simon Edvinsson also contributed on Copp's first goal of the season, picking up the secondary assist.

"When they're playing their game, it's a lot of winning shifts," Lalonde said about Compher and Copp. "I love the fact that they both got us offense, but they were winning shifts. Again, that's some really hard matchups with that type of lineup. I'm glad they both got rewarded with some offense. They had really good games for us."

Christian Fischer left in the second period with an upper-body injury, but Lalonde didn’t have an update postgame on the 27-year-old forward.

Despite pulling Saros for the extra skater with 2:59 left in regulation, the Predators still couldn’t get anything by Talbot down the stretch. Captain Dylan Larkin capped off the win with 20 seconds left, depositing the puck into an empty net for the 3-0 final. It was Larkin's first goal of the campaign.

Copp said the Red Wings executed their defensive plan well against Predators, especially in the closing minutes of the final frame.

"We did a really good job of digging in on draws," Copp said. "I thought we got in on shot lanes pretty well, a bunch of blocks. We cleared it when the puck was on our stick. It was just an intensity, compete and desire right from the get-go."

Albert Johansson also made his NHL debut on Saturday, logging 11:57 of ice time. Lalonde said he liked the 23-year-old rookie blueliner's play against Nashville.

"I got to watch back a little closer," Lalonde said about Johansson. "He can move a puck, has good hockey sense and plays on his toes. For the most part, he didn't get himself into any bad situations."

Overall, getting into the win column for the first time this season was very important to Copp and his teammates.

“It was a big night for us, big win, especially with the two games coming up,” Copp said. “We got to get going right away. You can’t ease into the season, so a big win for us. It’s going to be a big next few games.”

NEXT UP: The Red Wings will hit the road for an Original Six clash against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Monday night.

POSTGAME QUOTES

Lalonde on if Saturday's win is the blueprint the club needs to play like to succeed

"I hope so. In reality, it's probably four pretty good periods of the six we've played so far. I'm glad we got rewarded with it tonight. Winning in this league is very hard, but it can be very rewarding when it looks like that."

Lalonde on what he likes about Talbot's game

"Pretty consistent. If you can manage your game in front of him, where you're not making him move laterally, you're seeing pucks, he's going to give you a pretty solid effort. I thought that was the case tonight. He made a couple spectacular saves moving east-west, against an offensive team like that you're going to have it, but I think he did a really good job."

Copp on what Detroit was able to do defensively on Saturday that it didn't do on Thursday

"I think we were just a little bit tighter to our check. Really, the second and third periods weren't very good. It was really kind of a five-minute span early in the second against Pittsburgh that we were loose in our D-zone and weren't managing pucks really well. We did a pretty good job of that tonight. I don't think they had many odd-man rushes. Talbs had a lot of work and made some incredible saves, but I think he saw most of them, hopefully."

Meijer PostgameMeijer Postgame Comments | NSH vs. DET | 10/12/24

Talbot on seeing his Red Wings teammates block shots

"As a goaltender, you appreciate that more than anything. These guys don't have the pads that I do, and they're putting their bodies on the line. There were some huge ones throughout the entire night, a lot on the PK, 6-on-5. I mean, they were just diving in front of everything tonight. The dedication and sacrifice from the guys in front of me won the game tonight.”

Talbot on Detroit's three goalies continuing to push each other

"That's the only way you can look at it. That internal competition just drives everyone to be better day in and day out. We're going to continue to push each other. We want the team to feel comfortable with whoever is in there. That starts in practice and off the ice, but I think between myself, Al and Huss, the biggest thing is the chemistry between us off the ice. There's no bad blood there. We're rooting for the next guy, whoever is in net. It's a team game, so whoever is winning is going to go. That's good for the group."

News Feed

PREVIEW: Johansson set for NHL debut when Red Wings face Predators on Saturday

Red Wings recall Justin Holl from Grand Rapids

RECAP: Red Wings look to move forward after falling to Penguins on Opening Night, 6-3

Red Wings activate Shai Buium from injured non-roster; assign him to Grand Rapids

PREVIEW: Red Wings ‘extra excited’ for Opening Night against Penguins on Thursday

Red Wings assign Austin Watson to Grand Rapids

Red Wings announce updated start time to 8:00 pm for opening night on Thursday, Oct. 10 vs. Penguins at Little Caesars Arena

Lalonde talks fluidity, framework of Red Wings’ 2024-25 Opening Night roster

Red Wings reduce 2024 roster to 23

Red Wings sign Austin Watson to one-year contract

Red Wings trim 2024 preseason roster to 28

RECAP: Red Wings turn attention to 2024-25 regular season after closing exhibition slate with 3-2 loss in Toronto

Red Wings reduce 2024 preseason roster to 41

PREVIEW: Red Wings visit Maple Leafs for 2024-25 preseason finale on Saturday

RECAP: Kasper’s two-goal night not enough in Red Wings’ 4-3 preseason overtime loss to Senators

PREVIEW: Red Wings host Senators for 2024-25 preseason home finale on Friday

RECAP: Red Wings shut out by Maple Leafs in preseason action, 2-0

Hockeytown Opening Week presented by Coca-Cola Zero Sugar and Meijer

PREVIEW: Red Wings continue preseason schedule Thursday against visiting Maple Leafs

Chiarot continues to embrace leadership role with Red Wings

Red Wings release Alex Chiasson from professional tryout

RECAP: Husso’s ‘really, really promising’ preseason performance helps Red Wings beat Penguins, 2-1

PREVIEW: Red Wings head to Pittsburgh for preseason contest on Tuesday

RECAP: Red Wings drop both preseason split-squad games, fall 5-1 to visiting Penguins and 4-3 in overtime at Sabres

PREVIEW: Red Wings ready for preseason split-squad action, will host Penguins and visit Sabres on Monday

Red Wings excited to support Detroit Tigers in 2024 MLB Playoffs

Red Wings preseason game vs. Pittsburgh Penguins rescheduled for Monday, Sept. 30

Frank Venegas Jr. Recognized as Hispanic Heritage Month Game Changers Honoree

RECAP: Red Wings blank Blackhawks, 2-0, in 2024-25 preseason home opener

PREVIEW: Red Wings host Blackhawks for exhibition rematch on Friday

Kasper: ‘I have a lot more confidence this year’

RECAP: Red Wings grind out 4-2 road win over Blackhawks to open 2024-25 preseason 

PREVIEW: Red Wings visit Blackhawks for 2024-25 preseason opener on Wednesday

After re-signing seven-year contract with Red Wings, Seider ‘really happy to wear that jersey for a very long time’

Red Wings take positives away from annual Red & White scrimmage at 2024 Training Camp

Red Wings reduce 2024 training camp roster by 11

Never complacent, Edvinsson striving for more with Red Wings

Hard work continues for Red Wings on Day 2 of 2024 Training Camp

Raymond Lozano Recognized as Hispanic Heritage Month Game Changers Honoree

Red Wings, Bally Sports Detroit and Audacy announce broadcast schedule for 2024-25 season

Berggren wants to bring offense, show defensive improvement this season

Red Wings open 2024 Training Camp with optimism carried over from last season

Red Wings re-sign Moritz Seider to seven-year contract

Raymond on eight-year contract with Red Wings: ‘Very happy we got it done’

Red Wings prospects introduce hockey, encourage reading to students at Central Grade School

Yzerman talks new contracts, prospects and more ahead of Red Wings’ 2024 Training Camp

Lombardi trusts offseason work will pay off in 2024-25

RECAP: Red Wings finish off sweep of Stars at 2024 NHL Prospect Games with 3-2 win

RECAP: Red Wings open 2024 NHL Prospect Games with 5-1 victory over Stars

Watson emphasizing organizational culture, good habits at 2024 NHL Prospect Games 