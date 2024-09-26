Kasper: ‘I have a lot more confidence this year’

DETROIT -- Head coach Derek Lalonde quickly noticed something different about Marco Kasper when the Detroit Red Wings convened for the start of their 2024 Training Camp last week.

“He doesn’t even look like the same athlete as last year at this time in camp,” Lalonde said about Kasper on Sept. 20. “He built some confidence from his growth in (Grand Rapids) last year, and I think that was very valuable for him. He’s got some attitude into camp this year, which is certainly a positive.”

That confidence comes from the experience gained and work put in by Kasper last season, when he recorded 35 points (14 goals, 21 assists) in 71 regular-season games with the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins. The 20-year-old also had seven points (four goals, three assists) in nine Calder Cup Playoff contests.

“I have a lot more confidence this year,” Kasper said on Sept. 21. “We worked a lot last year in Grand Rapids. That was a big part for us young guys to develop, get a chance to adjust to the pro level over here in North America and just work on our game a lot.”