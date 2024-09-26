Kasper: ‘I have a lot more confidence this year’

Offseason work paying off for Red Wings forward prospect

DET_Kasper_092624
By Jonathan Mills
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT -- Head coach Derek Lalonde quickly noticed something different about Marco Kasper when the Detroit Red Wings convened for the start of their 2024 Training Camp last week.

“He doesn’t even look like the same athlete as last year at this time in camp,” Lalonde said about Kasper on Sept. 20. “He built some confidence from his growth in (Grand Rapids) last year, and I think that was very valuable for him. He’s got some attitude into camp this year, which is certainly a positive.”

That confidence comes from the experience gained and work put in by Kasper last season, when he recorded 35 points (14 goals, 21 assists) in 71 regular-season games with the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins. The 20-year-old also had seven points (four goals, three assists) in nine Calder Cup Playoff contests.

“I have a lot more confidence this year,” Kasper said on Sept. 21. “We worked a lot last year in Grand Rapids. That was a big part for us young guys to develop, get a chance to adjust to the pro level over here in North America and just work on our game a lot.”

Marco Kasper Training Camp Media | Sept. 21, 2024

Lalonde said Kasper’s talent and high compete level shined throughout the Griffins’ postseason run.

“Huge impact on the game, winning a lot of battles, played with energy and jam at a consistent level, which was pretty impressive,” Lalonde said. “American Hockey League playoffs can be very heavy. A lot of older-type players, and he was the one with some jam and making impacts on the game.”

This summer, Kasper had the opportunity to represent Team Austria during its Olympic qualifiers. He believes playing those competitive games – along with the muscle added during his offseason training – will help him be even more effective this season.

“I’m always trying to get stronger in the gym,” Kasper said. “Doing some heavy lifting, obviously some conditioning as well. Just trying to become a man, if you want to say it like that, and gain some pounds.”

A firm believer that hard work pays off, Kasper was often one of the last players off the ice after the Red Wings’ daily practices had concluded at Traverse City’s Centre ICE Arena.

“It’s just us, all of the players, pushing each other,” Kasper said. “We all want to get better and really strive to be a hard-working team, and I think we’re doing that really well. Just working with the skill guys out there between plays and trying to get better between every practice – it’s our mentality. That makes us get better.”

Kasper, who was selected by Detroit with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, is fueled by the belief he has what it takes to be an NHL player. His latest performance -– an assist and plus-1 rating in 16:40 of ice time in Wednesday’s 4-2 exhibition win over the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center – certainly showed Kasper is ready to battle for that opportunity.

“Comfortable with the puck,” Lalonde said postgame about Kasper’s play against the Blackhawks. “Obviously some opportunity in every situation, and I thought he handled it well.”

