PREVIEW: Red Wings ‘extra excited’ for Opening Night against Penguins on Thursday

To minimize game-time overlap with ALDS Game 4 at Comerica Park, puck drop at Little Caesars Arena now set for 8 p.m.

DET-PITT 10:10
By Jonathan Mills
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings will kick off their 2024-25 season on Thursday night against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Little Caesars Arena.

Puck drop for the Red Wings’ season opener (broadcast coverage on Bally Sports Detroit and WWJ Newsradio 950 in Detroit), originally set for 7 p.m., is now 8 p.m. due to Game 4 of the American League Division Series being held at Comerica Park also on Thursday night. For more information, click here.

Nothing creates anticipation and excitement like the beginning of a new NHL campaign, and Lucas Raymond said the Red Wings are eager to get going.

“You’ve been waiting all summer, especially how last year ended,” said Raymond, who re-signed an eight-year contract extension with Detroit last month. “I think everyone is a little extra excited to get out there Thursday.”

Edvinsson, Gustafsson & Derek Lalonde Media Availability | Oct. 9, 2024

Detroit finished last season fifth in the Atlantic Division with a 41-32-9 (91 points) record, an 11-point improvement from its 2022-23 campaign. The Red Wings battled for a Stanley Cup Playoffs spot late last season but fell just short, as the Washington Capitals earned the Eastern Conference’s second wild-card spot because of the regulation wins tiebreaker (32-27).

Michael Rasmussen said he learned a lot from that playoff push.

“I haven’t really experienced that kind of hockey,” Rasmussen said. “For me, and other guys feel this way too, that’s something you’re yearning for and wanting. There’s nothing worse than playing meaningless hockey. We’ve been in those spots in years past, and last year was the most fun hockey I’d probably say a lot of us have played.”

Several players from last season are back and aiming to contribute even more this season, but there are some new faces in the fold. This summer, the Red Wings added defenseman Erik Gustafsson, forwards Tyler Motte and Vladimir Tarasenko, and goalie Cam Talbot.

“I like our team a lot,” Raymond said. “We are a better team coming into this year compared to last year. Obviously with some additions, but the internal growth has been big for us. Guys are taking steps. I want to take a step. A lot of other guys in this room want to do so as well.”

The Red Wings will be put to the test right away against an Eastern Conference foe in the Penguins, who were blanked in their season opener against the New York Rangers, 6-0, on Wednesday. Pittsburgh went 38-32-12 (88 points) last season, good for fifth in the Metropolitan Division but short of the postseason.

For head coach Derek Lalonde, who is entering his third season behind Detroit’s bench, his message to his players ahead of Opening Night is straightforward.

“We’ve done a really good job of staying in the moment,” Lalonde said. “If you start talking outcome, to be where we were at the end of last year, it never works that way. You get lost in what you’re doing daily. Our only focus, since our last exhibition game, was our Opening Night. We want to concentrate on that. We want to perform the right way and try to build. This is our first opportunity.”

News Feed

Red Wings assign Austin Watson to Grand Rapids

Red Wings announce updated start time to 8:00 pm for opening night on Thursday, Oct. 10 vs. Penguins at Little Caesars Arena

Lalonde talks fluidity, framework of Red Wings’ 2024-25 Opening Night roster

Red Wings reduce 2024 roster to 23

Red Wings sign Austin Watson to one-year contract

Red Wings trim 2024 preseason roster to 28

RECAP: Red Wings turn attention to 2024-25 regular season after closing exhibition slate with 3-2 loss in Toronto

Red Wings reduce 2024 preseason roster to 41

PREVIEW: Red Wings visit Maple Leafs for 2024-25 preseason finale on Saturday

RECAP: Kasper’s two-goal night not enough in Red Wings’ 4-3 preseason overtime loss to Senators

PREVIEW: Red Wings host Senators for 2024-25 preseason home finale on Friday

RECAP: Red Wings shut out by Maple Leafs in preseason action, 2-0

Hockeytown Opening Week presented by Coca-Cola Zero Sugar and Meijer

PREVIEW: Red Wings continue preseason schedule Thursday against visiting Maple Leafs

Chiarot continues to embrace leadership role with Red Wings

Red Wings release Alex Chiasson from professional tryout

RECAP: Husso’s ‘really, really promising’ preseason performance helps Red Wings beat Penguins, 2-1

PREVIEW: Red Wings head to Pittsburgh for preseason contest on Tuesday

RECAP: Red Wings drop both preseason split-squad games, fall 5-1 to visiting Penguins and 4-3 in overtime at Sabres

PREVIEW: Red Wings ready for preseason split-squad action, will host Penguins and visit Sabres on Monday

Red Wings excited to support Detroit Tigers in 2024 MLB Playoffs

Red Wings preseason game vs. Pittsburgh Penguins rescheduled for Monday, Sept. 30

Frank Venegas Jr. Recognized as Hispanic Heritage Month Game Changers Honoree

RECAP: Red Wings blank Blackhawks, 2-0, in 2024-25 preseason home opener

PREVIEW: Red Wings host Blackhawks for exhibition rematch on Friday

Kasper: ‘I have a lot more confidence this year’

RECAP: Red Wings grind out 4-2 road win over Blackhawks to open 2024-25 preseason 

PREVIEW: Red Wings visit Blackhawks for 2024-25 preseason opener on Wednesday

After re-signing seven-year contract with Red Wings, Seider ‘really happy to wear that jersey for a very long time’

Red Wings take positives away from annual Red & White scrimmage at 2024 Training Camp

Red Wings reduce 2024 training camp roster by 11

Never complacent, Edvinsson striving for more with Red Wings

Hard work continues for Red Wings on Day 2 of 2024 Training Camp

Raymond Lozano Recognized as Hispanic Heritage Month Game Changers Honoree

Red Wings, Bally Sports Detroit and Audacy announce broadcast schedule for 2024-25 season

Berggren wants to bring offense, show defensive improvement this season

Red Wings open 2024 Training Camp with optimism carried over from last season

Red Wings re-sign Moritz Seider to seven-year contract

Raymond on eight-year contract with Red Wings: ‘Very happy we got it done’

Red Wings prospects introduce hockey, encourage reading to students at Central Grade School

Yzerman talks new contracts, prospects and more ahead of Red Wings’ 2024 Training Camp

Lombardi trusts offseason work will pay off in 2024-25

RECAP: Red Wings finish off sweep of Stars at 2024 NHL Prospect Games with 3-2 win

RECAP: Red Wings open 2024 NHL Prospect Games with 5-1 victory over Stars

Watson emphasizing organizational culture, good habits at 2024 NHL Prospect Games 

Miller ready for more after important OHL experience last season

Lalonde sees internal growth and consistency as Red Wings’ keys to success in 2024-25

Johansson’s game, confidence continue growing 

With solid foundation already in place, Forslund has plenty of room to grow

To keep improving, Becher focused on making two-way game even more effective