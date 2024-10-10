PREVIEW: Red Wings ‘extra excited’ for Opening Night against Penguins on Thursday

DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings will kick off their 2024-25 season on Thursday night against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Little Caesars Arena.

Puck drop for the Red Wings’ season opener (broadcast coverage on Bally Sports Detroit and WWJ Newsradio 950 in Detroit), originally set for 7 p.m., is now 8 p.m. due to Game 4 of the American League Division Series being held at Comerica Park also on Thursday night. For more information, click here.

Nothing creates anticipation and excitement like the beginning of a new NHL campaign, and Lucas Raymond said the Red Wings are eager to get going.

“You’ve been waiting all summer, especially how last year ended,” said Raymond, who re-signed an eight-year contract extension with Detroit last month. “I think everyone is a little extra excited to get out there Thursday.”