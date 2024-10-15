Kane feeling healthy, motivated as Red Wings push forward into 2024-25 season

35-year-old forward pleased to not ‘be dealing with pain’

2024_10_12_NSH_In Game Selects-36
By Jonathan Mills
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

NEW YORK -- Now, a little more than 16 months removed from his hip resurfacing surgery, Patrick Kane feels good -- physically and mentally -- after experiencing a normal offseason and his first full Training Camp with the Detroit Red Wings.

“Throughout camp, the hard days, they’re hard on the body but they’re not hard on the injury anymore,” Kane said after Monday’s morning skate at Madison Square Garden. “That’s the fun part obviously, no dealing with pain. That’s a huge part of where I’m at, and obviously my summer as well. Not having to rehab the whole summer and instead train, and train like an athlete. That was probably the biggest thing going into this offseason that was exciting for me.”

Patrick Kane & Derek Lalonde Media Availability | Oct. 14, 2024

The last time Kane said he felt this healthy was the 2019-20 season. According to Kane, he started experiencing hip problems during the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs, when he was with the Chicago Blackhawks in the bubble in Edmonton. After battling lingering hip pain for the next three seasons (2020-23), Kane decided to undergo hip resurfacing surgery on June 1, 2023.

Following his post-procedure rehab process, Kane inked a one-year contract with Detroit on Nov. 28, 2023, and finished last season with 47 points (20 goals, 27 assists) in 50 games. Motivated to help the Red Wings build on what they accomplished in 2023-24, Kane re-signed a one-year deal on July 1.

“Going to another Original Six franchise in Detroit, jumping in midseason and being in the playoff hunt all the way to the end, with some exciting times for the team and for me personally as well, it was a fun year,” Kane said. “When you’re making your decision about where you want to play, all that stuff comes into your mind and what you want to do. I was excited to come back.”

Head coach Derek Lalonde said starting this season with a fully healthy Kane is a huge positive for Detroit. Kane has become a key part of the Red Wings’ top-six forward group, first power-play unit and veteran voice in the dressing room.

“I think he can drive us with just his ability and approach, so him being healthy helps,” Lalonde said about the 35-year-old forward. “It’s just his own mindset, too…I kind of liked our lineup coming into this year -- little more true top-six, bottom-six. I feel we can check a bit better, especially in games like this where you have tough matchups throughout. Him playing at that level would be important for us.”

Kane, who has one assist in three games this season, said the most important thing the Red Wings can focus on right now is being a good team night in and night out.

“It’s tough just to be thinking about getting into the playoffs,” Kane said. “You need to be good throughout the regular season. You need to build your game.”

