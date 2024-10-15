Kane feeling healthy, motivated as Red Wings push forward into 2024-25 season

NEW YORK -- Now, a little more than 16 months removed from his hip resurfacing surgery, Patrick Kane feels good -- physically and mentally -- after experiencing a normal offseason and his first full Training Camp with the Detroit Red Wings.
“Throughout camp, the hard days, they’re hard on the body but they’re not hard on the injury anymore,” Kane said after Monday’s morning skate at Madison Square Garden. “That’s the fun part obviously, no dealing with pain. That’s a huge part of where I’m at, and obviously my summer as well. Not having to rehab the whole summer and instead train, and train like an athlete. That was probably the biggest thing going into this offseason that was exciting for me.”