Kane feeling healthy, motivated as Red Wings push forward into 2024-25 season

The last time Kane said he felt this healthy was the 2019-20 season. According to Kane, he started experiencing hip problems during the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs, when he was with the Chicago Blackhawks in the bubble in Edmonton. After battling lingering hip pain for the next three seasons (2020-23), Kane decided to undergo hip resurfacing surgery on June 1, 2023.

Following his post-procedure rehab process, Kane inked a one-year contract with Detroit on Nov. 28, 2023, and finished last season with 47 points (20 goals, 27 assists) in 50 games. Motivated to help the Red Wings build on what they accomplished in 2023-24, Kane re-signed a one-year deal on July 1.

“Going to another Original Six franchise in Detroit, jumping in midseason and being in the playoff hunt all the way to the end, with some exciting times for the team and for me personally as well, it was a fun year,” Kane said. “When you’re making your decision about where you want to play, all that stuff comes into your mind and what you want to do. I was excited to come back.”

Head coach Derek Lalonde said starting this season with a fully healthy Kane is a huge positive for Detroit. Kane has become a key part of the Red Wings’ top-six forward group, first power-play unit and veteran voice in the dressing room.