JoAnn Chávez Recognized as Hispanic Heritage Month Game Changers Honoree

JoAnn Chávez grew up in southwest Detroit. Her parents parked cars for Detroit Tigers games at Tiger Stadium, and now, she is being recognized in what she calls a full-circle moment.

“The Tigers have been an important part of my upbringing because we were always there for every game when I was young, [my parents] got paid to flag them in a lot and park them,” Chávez said. “It definitely is, you know, part of who I am, the Detroit Tigers. When they won the World Series, I was a little girl, standing on the balcony of my grandma’s house.”

Ilitch Sports + Entertainment’s Game Changers series, celebrates community members making a profound difference in metro Detroit. In partnership with Comerica Bank, the Detroit Red Wings and Detroit Tigers recognize one Game Changers honoree per week during select months throughout the year to receive a $1,000 grant dedicated to the charity of their choice.

Chávez was chosen as a 2024 Hispanic Heritage Month Game Changers honoree due to her work with Michigan Hispanic Collaborative (MiHC). MiHC is a nonprofit organization that provides academic and career support programs and services to enable more Hispanic students to graduate from college and achieve career success.