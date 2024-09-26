RECAP: Red Wings grind out 4-2 road win over Blackhawks to open 2024-25 preseason 

Detroit gets goals from Motte, Petry, Raymond and Maatta; Husso plays first two periods, makes 15 saves

DET-CHI 09:25:24
By Jonathan Mills
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

CHICAGO -- Preseason results don't count toward the Detroit Red Wings' overall record, but there's no doubt winning generates positive momentum regardless what part of the NHL calendar it might be.

So for the Red Wings, Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center was an encouraging way to kick off their eight-game exhibiton slate ahead of the regular season.

"It feels really good," Carter Mazur said. "We put in the work in during camp, so to see it finally come to life and be a win -- you want to win every single game, even if it's preseason -- feels pretty good."

Ville Husso and Sebastian Cossa split goaltending duties for Detroit, combining to stop 25 of 27 shots. Husso, who was limited to just 19 games last season because of multiple lower-body injuries, turned aside 15 of 17 shots he faced through 40 minutes.

"Really optimistic and promising from [Husso's] first period," Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde said. "Him being able to see pucks, catching pucks through traffic. Obviously the second period probably a little rust there, and I thought Cossa played well."

Tyler Motte gave Detroit a 1-0 lead just 1:10 into the first period, putting a pass from Austin Watson into the back of the net. The secondary assist on Motte’s game-opening goal from the left doorstep went to Joe Veleno.

Chicago tied things up 1-1 at 6:50 of the middle frame when Craig Smith scored on his backhand after hitting the post on his forehand.

Teuvo Teravainen then made it 2-1 at 9:03. He took Connor Bedard's feed, spun around and put a backhand past Husso from the bottom of the right face-off circle.

At 18:37, Jeff Petry drilled a slap shot from the point that found its way through traffic for a goal to even the score at 2-2. The 36-year-old defenseman was assisted by Mazur, whose diving effort kept the play alive, and Marco Kasper.

"I kind of lost the puck there to be honest, but got lucky with the extra effort and dove," Mazur said with a smile. "That's something I need to do. I want to be in the NHL and you got to do the little things to get there, but I'm just taking it day-by-day, working hard and doing what I can."

The Red Wings' power-play unit lit the lamp at 3:41 of the third period. After Lucas Raymond received a pass from captain Dylan Larkin, the Swedish forward ripped the puck by Blackhawks netminder Mitchell Weeks to make it 3-2. Alex DeBrincat had the secondary assist.

Weeks made four saves in relief of goalie Petr Mrazek, who had 21 saves on 23 shots.

Olli Maatta, assisted by Eric Gustafsson and Emitt Finnie, scored on a tough angle at 14:42 that held for the 4-2 final.

Lalonde said he appreciated the effort his players gave on Wednesday, and hopes they can keep it going moving forward.

"I liked our young guys," Lalonde said. "Obviously some of our vets got some good touches tonight. There are some things we still want to clean up."

NEXT UP: The Red Wings will play their first preseason home game of the year on Friday night, hosting the Blackhawks at Little Caesars Arena.

POSTGAME QUOTES

Lalonde on Kasper

"Comfortable with the puck. A lot of minutes. Obviously some opportunity in every situation, and I thought he handled it well."

Mazur on the chemistry of Detroit's expanded camp roster

"This room has been pretty fun. It's pretty easy to look around, you have Larkin and Raymond to see what they do. It's pretty easy to take things from those guys. Even Watson, he's a guy on a PTO who you can look up to and take little things from."

Meijer Postgame Comments 09/25/24

Cossa on his time in the crease on Wednesday

"I felt really good. Tough going into the third period there, but felt good mentally. Some really big blocks by the guys, especially at the end of the game there. Couple shots just to kind of feel and get into the game, so it went well overall."

Cossa on his Training Camp experience in Traverse City, Mich. this year

"It felt good. It was my fourth time going there, so I have some experience. Playing in Grand Rapids last year [helped me grow] mentally and physically. I was happy with my camp and ready to keep going here."

