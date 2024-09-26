RECAP: Red Wings grind out 4-2 road win over Blackhawks to open 2024-25 preseason 

CHICAGO -- Preseason results don't count toward the Detroit Red Wings' overall record, but there's no doubt winning generates positive momentum regardless what part of the NHL calendar it might be.

So for the Red Wings, Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center was an encouraging way to kick off their eight-game exhibiton slate ahead of the regular season.

"It feels really good," Carter Mazur said. "We put in the work in during camp, so to see it finally come to life and be a win -- you want to win every single game, even if it's preseason -- feels pretty good."

Ville Husso and Sebastian Cossa split goaltending duties for Detroit, combining to stop 25 of 27 shots. Husso, who was limited to just 19 games last season because of multiple lower-body injuries, turned aside 15 of 17 shots he faced through 40 minutes.

"Really optimistic and promising from [Husso's] first period," Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde said. "Him being able to see pucks, catching pucks through traffic. Obviously the second period probably a little rust there, and I thought Cossa played well."