Watson emphasizing organizational culture, good habits at 2024 NHL Prospect Games 

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. -- The 2024 NHL Prospect Games, hosted by the Detroit Red Wings at Centre ICE Arena this weekend, provides a look into the future of the organization as its next wave of young talent vies to make a strong impression ahead of Training Camp.
Grand Rapids Griffins head coach Dan Watson has been eagerly waiting for the start of a new hockey season and said he’s excited to guide the prospects throughout this year’s two-day event.
“It’s been a good three months of summer, but it’s just nice to be back,” Watson told DetroitRedWings.com on Saturday morning. “You can start teaching and guiding these young prospects. Looking forward to playing these two games, and the guys are too.”