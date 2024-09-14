Watson emphasizing organizational culture, good habits at 2024 NHL Prospect Games 

Griffins head coach excited to see young talent take the ice this weekend in Traverse City

092123-AMF-0253
By Jonathan Mills
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. -- The 2024 NHL Prospect Games, hosted by the Detroit Red Wings at Centre ICE Arena this weekend, provides a look into the future of the organization as its next wave of young talent vies to make a strong impression ahead of Training Camp.

Grand Rapids Griffins head coach Dan Watson has been eagerly waiting for the start of a new hockey season and said he’s excited to guide the prospects throughout this year’s two-day event.

“It’s been a good three months of summer, but it’s just nice to be back,” Watson told DetroitRedWings.com on Saturday morning. “You can start teaching and guiding these young prospects. Looking forward to playing these two games, and the guys are too.”

The Red Wings announced their NHL Prospect Games roster on Sept. 3. Detroit is set to drop the puck against prospects from the Dallas Stars on Saturday (6 p.m.) and Sunday (2:30 p.m.), with streaming available for both games on DetroitRedWings.com and the Red Wings Mobile App.

Watson said the Red Wings’ roster is brimming with up-and-coming talent.

“You can top it off with (Nate) Danielson and (Michael) Brandsegg-Nygard,” Watson said. “(Amadeus) Lombardi just joined our team, so it’s going to be nice to see how his summer went. (Jakub) Rychlovsky is more of an unknown, but after watching him through video you can see he’s a high-end talent. On the back end, Shai Buium has been around the organization here for a little while. There’s also Carter Gylander in net. He’ll get a full game (Saturday), so we’re excited to see how his development has gone this summer.”

According to Watson, the NHL Prospect Games is an opportune time to implement organizational culture and philosophies that will help the young players moving forward.

“It’s messaging,” Watson said. “It’s how do we want to play? It’s identity. Some of the guys on this prospect team we could see in Grand Rapids, so it’s also an opportunity for our staff to get these guys prepared. It’s a good start for us to make sure their compete level is high, that they’re willing to do all the little things and see how much information they can handle at once.”

When the prospects aren’t pushing each other to be their best on the ice, Watson said they’ll benefit from spending time together away from Centre ICE Arena.

“The good teams are the ones who can also have fun,” Watson said. “Detroit does a really good job when this is organized. From travelling by bus here, staying in the same hotel and team meals, keeping everyone together is the biggest part of this. It’s great to build rapport with one another and that team chemistry because that all shows on the ice.”

Establishing a strong culture was one of Watson’s biggest priorities last season, his first behind the Griffins’ bench. He believes that comraderie helped Grand Rapids find success, as Detroit’s AHL-affiliate finished with a 37-23-8-4 (86 points) record, marking a 22-point improvement from 2022-23.

Earning their first Calder Cup Playoff berth since 2019, the Griffins defeated the Rockford IceHogs in the Central Division Semifinals before falling to the Milwaukee Admirals in the Central Division Final.

“At the start of last year, it was figuring out what our duties were, what the workflow looked like and getting to know the players on a personal basis,” Watson said. “I think that’s why there was a little bit of that slow start because everything was new. Once we got organized, I felt our season took off. It was fun, something new and a challenge. I loved every minute of it.”

News Feed

Miller ready for more after important OHL experience last season

Lalonde sees internal growth and consistency as Red Wings’ keys to success in 2024-25

Johansson’s game, confidence continue growing 

With solid foundation already in place, Forslund has plenty of room to grow

To keep improving, Becher focused on making two-way game even more effective

Red Wings release 2024 NHL prospect games roster and schedule

Sandin-Pellikka gearing up for another year of growth

Red Wings Announce Promotional Calendar and Fan Giveaways for 2024-25 Season

Buium aims to keep progressing with Griffins

Ever-evolving Augustine embraces big moments, growth experiences 

Continuing development, improving overall game at the forefront for Cleveland

NHL prospect games and Red Wings training camp return to Traverse City in September

Motte’s fit with Red Wings more than just on the ice

Single-game tickets for 2024-25 Detroit Red Wings season are on sale now

Savage keeping eyes on present and future

Continuing to give back to Detroit community, Lalonde helps grow sport at Summer Street Hockey event 

Plante’s passion for the sport of hockey fueling his game, development

Fischer pleased to re-sign with tight-knit Red Wings

With new contract signed, Veleno brings extra motivation into 2024-25 season

Camille Proctor recognized as Disability Pride Month Game Changers honoree

Patrick Romzek named Disability Pride Month Game Changers honoree

Talbot believes Detroit is an ideal fit on and off the ice

Red Wings re-sign Joe Veleno to two-year contract

Tarasenko excited to bring offense and experience to Detroit

Gustafsson finds new opportunity and familiarity with Red Wings

Colleen Allen recognized as Disability Pride Month Game Changers honoree

Red Wings sign Michael Brandsegg-Nygård to three-year, entry-level contract

‘My heart was set on coming to Detroit and being back’: Kane re-signs one-year deal with Red Wings

Red Wings prospects learn valuable lessons and form lasting friendships during 2024 Development Camp

Yzerman discusses Red Wings free agency, offseason trades

Lisa Franklin recognized as Disability Pride Month Game Changers honoree

Red Wings defensemen Tory Dello to one-year, two-way contract 

Red Wings sign Vladimir Tarasenko to two-year contract

Red Wings acquire goaltender Gage Alexander from Anaheim Ducks in exchange for Robby Fabbri and conditional fourth-round pick in 2025 NHL entry draft

Datsyuk enjoys helping Red Wings prospects at 2024 Development Camp

Red Wings sign forward Tyler Motte to one-year contract

Red Wings release 2024-25 regular-season schedule

Red Wings sign forward Joe Snively to one-year, two-way contract

Red Wings sign defenseman Erik Gustafsson to two-year contract

Red Wings re-sign Christian Fischer to one-year contract

Red Wings sign goaltender Jack Campbell to one-year contract and forward Sheldon Dries to two-year, two-way contract

Red Wings sign goaltender Cam Talbot to two-year contract

Red Wings sign defenseman William Lagesson to one-year contract

Brandsegg-Nygard savors 2024 NHL Entry Draft experience 

Red Wings release 2024 development camp roster

Red Wings sign Patrick Kane to one-year contract extension

Red Wings to hold 2024 Development Camp at Little Caesars Arena July 1-5

Red Wings add more promising talent on Day 2 of 2024 NHL Entry Draft 

Red Wings select seven players on second day of 2024 NHL Entry Draft

Red Wings select ‘really good two-way player’ Michael Brandsegg-Nygard at No. 15 overall on Day 1 of 2024 NHL Entry Draft  