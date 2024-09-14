Watson emphasizing organizational culture, good habits at 2024 NHL Prospect Games 

The Red Wings announced their NHL Prospect Games roster on Sept. 3. Detroit is set to drop the puck against prospects from the Dallas Stars on Saturday (6 p.m.) and Sunday (2:30 p.m.), with streaming available for both games on DetroitRedWings.com and the Red Wings Mobile App.

Watson said the Red Wings’ roster is brimming with up-and-coming talent.

“You can top it off with (Nate) Danielson and (Michael) Brandsegg-Nygard,” Watson said. “(Amadeus) Lombardi just joined our team, so it’s going to be nice to see how his summer went. (Jakub) Rychlovsky is more of an unknown, but after watching him through video you can see he’s a high-end talent. On the back end, Shai Buium has been around the organization here for a little while. There’s also Carter Gylander in net. He’ll get a full game (Saturday), so we’re excited to see how his development has gone this summer.”

According to Watson, the NHL Prospect Games is an opportune time to implement organizational culture and philosophies that will help the young players moving forward.

“It’s messaging,” Watson said. “It’s how do we want to play? It’s identity. Some of the guys on this prospect team we could see in Grand Rapids, so it’s also an opportunity for our staff to get these guys prepared. It’s a good start for us to make sure their compete level is high, that they’re willing to do all the little things and see how much information they can handle at once.”