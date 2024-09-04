To keep improving, Becher focused on making two-way game even more effective

DETROIT -- Ondrej Becher was thrilled to hear his name called when the Detroit Red Wings selected the forward prospect in the third round (No. 80 overall) of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft, his third draft-eligible season.

Joining the Red Wings organization is an honor to Becher, who said he believes his strong 2023-24 campaign helped his dream of getting drafted become a reality.

“I was expecting that because I think I had a really good year this year in the WHL and at World Juniors too,” Becher said during Detroit’s 2024 Development Camp in July.