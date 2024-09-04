To keep improving, Becher focused on making two-way game even more effective

Red Wings forward prospect coming off strong season in WHL

By Jonathan Mills
DETROIT -- Ondrej Becher was thrilled to hear his name called when the Detroit Red Wings selected the forward prospect in the third round (No. 80 overall) of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft, his third draft-eligible season.

Joining the Red Wings organization is an honor to Becher, who said he believes his strong 2023-24 campaign helped his dream of getting drafted become a reality.

“I was expecting that because I think I had a really good year this year in the WHL and at World Juniors too,” Becher said during Detroit’s 2024 Development Camp in July.

Becher notched 96 points (32 goals, 64 assists) in 58 regular-season games with the Western Hockey League’s Prince George Cougars last season, including 19 points (five goals, 14 assists) in 15 playoff games to help the Cougars reach the Western Conference Final.

The 20-year-old forward also earned a bronze medal with Czechia at the 2024 International Ice Hockey World Junior Championship, where he had 10 points (three goals, seven assists) in seven games.

“I got to see Bechs play the past few World Juniors,” Red Wings Assistant Director of Player Development Dan Cleary said. “He’s a little bit older, late bloomer I guess, but fun guy. Obviously he’s got skills.”

The differences in his game between last season and now are obvious, according to Becher.

“I started playing more defensively, so I became a two-way player,” Becher said. “I wasn’t a two-way player before. I tried to improve in the defensive zone, and I think I did.”

Becher said his favorite NHL player growing up was David Krejci, a Czech-born forward who retired from the league in August 2023 after 16 seasons with the Boston Bruins.

“(Krejci) was an amazing two-way player,” Becher said. “That’s what I think I’m playing now.”

Becher expects big things from himself this season and said that his first NHL Development Camp was an illuminating experience.

“I have to work hard every day,” Becher said. “Probably even more than before.”

