Thankful for time with Red Wings, Datsyuk set to take his place in Hockey Hall of Fame 

Selected by Detroit in the sixth round (171st overall) of the 1998 NHL Entry Draft, Datsyuk recorded 918 points (314 goals, 604 points) in 953 games from 2001-16. A four-time NHL All Star, he won the Stanley Cup championship twice (2002, 2008), the Lady Byng Memorial Trophy for sportsmanship four consecutive times (2005-06 to 2008-09) and the Frank J. Selke Trophy as the league’s top defensive forward three straight seasons (2007-08 to 2009-10).

Datsyuk, who was recognized as one of the NHL’s 100 Greatest Players in 2017, also becomes the 10th player on Detroit’s 2002 Stanley Cup-winning club to be inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame.

“I’m happy to have only played on one team in the NHL,” Datsyuk said. “It’s like my family.”

Datsyuk said he certainly learned about the competitiveness of the NHL after lifting the Stanley Cup as a rookie in 2002.

“I thought hockey was so easy,” Datsyuk said. “You just come, and you have a Cup. But after I enjoyed it, it took seven years to win another Cup –- and not one more. I recognized I was lucky to always be making the playoffs, then how hard it was to win a Cup.”

Datsyuk, a native of Yekaterinburg, Russia, said he’s always enjoyed playing the game. But, as far as enshrinement in the Hockey Hall of Fame, that was something he never envisioned.

“In the beginning, I just had fun and played hockey,” Datsyuk said. “When I started growing up, I just set specific goals for myself – make it on one team, then another. I wasn’t even thinking about this. When I was [elected to the Hall of Fame], I thought, ‘Is this happening to me or am I just watching some movie?’”