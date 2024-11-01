Ten games into 2024-25 season, Red Wings recognize improvement areas and importance of building confidence

DETROIT -- Positives have emerged, as well as areas that need improvement, for the Detroit Red Wings early in the season. And as the calendar flips to the month of November, Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin believes confidence is the key to playing at the level they know they are capable of.

“It’s guys wanting the puck on their stick and feeling confident to make plays,” Larkin said after practice at Little Caesars Arena’s BELFOR Training Center on Friday morning. “I think we have to build that. We have guys like myself that can do it and want the puck on their stick. It’s just confidence individually, as a team and when we walk into any building on any night, we have confidence that we’re going to win that game.”

Patrick Kane agreed “100 percent” with Larkin.

“I think we’ve had stretches and periods where we’ve played fearless, and took it to some of these teams,” Kane said. “That’s the way you got to play in this league. You can’t think about making a mistake. That mistake is probably going to happen. You got to play with some swagger and fearlessness. Try to take it to some of these teams, stay on the attack and stay aggressive. I think when we do that, we’ve shown we’re a pretty good team.”