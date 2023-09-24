Team Red defeats Team White, 6-4, in 2023 Red & White Scrimmage

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. -- It was a lively atmosphere inside Traverse City’s Centre Ice Arena on Sunday afternoon, as Team Red defeated Team White, 6-4, in the Detroit Red Wings’ annual Red & White Scrimmage.

A standing-room-only crowd watched the intrasquad scrimmage, which Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde said was very productive.

“Worked out a lot of things today,” Lalonde said. “Obviously got some 5-on-5 structure in and a ton of special teams. Probably a credit to (Red Wings assistant video coordinator) Jeff Weintraub, who is kind of our behind-the-scenes camp organizer. I thought that went extremely smooth. Then we introduced some 3-on-3 and 4-on-4, which is part of our process along the way. We’ll get some video off it and some reps. I thought some pretty good things and all in all, a productive day.”