Intensity, work habits standing out at Red Wings’ 2023 NHL Training Camp

Red Wings appear comfortable, energized to kick off 2023 Training Camp

Anders Eriksson: Confidence and Skill Led to Long NHL Career

‘Everybody wants to play’: Yzerman talks depth, roster decisions

Red Wings release 2023 Training Camp roster and schedule

Steve Yzerman expects competitive 2023 Training Camp for Red Wings 

Red Wings prospects help grow sport of hockey at Blair Elementary School

William Wallinder adjusting, enjoying life in North America 

Elmer Soderblom out to prove himself with Red Wings in Traverse City

E. Orozco-Vasquez named Hispanic Heritage Month Game Changers honoree

Marco Kasper excited for first NHL Prospect Tournament with Red Wings

Gustav Nyquist: High Hockey IQ Paved the Way to the NHL

Red Wings, Bally Sports Detroit and Audacy announce broadcast schedule for 2023-24 season

Yzerman talks 2023-24 season with Ilitch Sports + Entertainment colleagues

Red Wings 2022-23 Wrap-Up: Moritz Seider

Red Wings 2022-23 Wrap-Up: Lucas Raymond

Red Wings 2022-23 Wrap-Up: Jake Walman

Tomas Holmstrom: A Goalie’s Worst Nightmare

Team Red defeats Team White, 6-4, in 2023 Red & White Scrimmage

Detroit continues preparation for upcoming season with ‘productive’ annual scrimmage

By Jonathan Mills
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. -- It was a lively atmosphere inside Traverse City’s Centre Ice Arena on Sunday afternoon, as Team Red defeated Team White, 6-4, in the Detroit Red Wings’ annual Red & White Scrimmage.

A standing-room-only crowd watched the intrasquad scrimmage, which Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde said was very productive.

“Worked out a lot of things today,” Lalonde said. “Obviously got some 5-on-5 structure in and a ton of special teams. Probably a credit to (Red Wings assistant video coordinator) Jeff Weintraub, who is kind of our behind-the-scenes camp organizer. I thought that went extremely smooth. Then we introduced some 3-on-3 and 4-on-4, which is part of our process along the way. We’ll get some video off it and some reps. I thought some pretty good things and all in all, a productive day.”

Derek Lalonde | Media Availability | 09/24/23

Sunday’s scrimmage format consisted of three 20-minute periods, with the Red Wings focusing on 5-on-5 play in the opening frame, special teams in the second and situational play in the third before concluding with a shootout competition.

“It went a lot smoother than I had anticipated,” Lalonde said about the new-look scrimmage. “Pace of the first game and special teams, probably a credit to the staff.”

Defenseman prospect Simon Edvinsson said the scrimmage was a continuation of what has been a “really competitive environment” at Detroit’s 2023 Training Camp.

“Everyone was sharp,” Edvinsson said. “I think everyone has been sharp. It’s been high tempo. Everyone is competing for roster spots, whether it’s in the NHL, AHL or somewhere else.”

Simon Edvinsson | Media Availability | 09/24/23

The Red Wings will hold their final camp practice Monday before kicking off an eight-game 2023-24 preseason schedule against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Little Caesars Arena on Tuesday.

According to Lalonde, the volunteers in Traverse City really stepped up during this year’s camp.  

“You almost have to experience it to understand how impactful they are, the type of job they do, the passion of the volunteers and the fanbase,” Lalonde said. “It always amazing me. This year was no different.”

Luff exits scrimmage with upper-body injury, Lalonde updates Chiarot’s status

Forward Matt Luff exited the first period of Sunday’s scrimmage with an upper-body injury following a collision into the boards. Lalonde said there is no timetable for Luff’s return.

“He’ll be out for a little bit here,” Lalonde said. “Fortunately, there’s nothing wrong with his head. My first look at it was I thought it was a head injury.”

Lalonde also said he expects defenseman Ben Chiarot to return before the preseason concludes.