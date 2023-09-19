News Feed

Red Wings prospects help grow sport of hockey at Blair Elementary School

William Wallinder adjusting, enjoying life in North America 

Elmer Soderblom out to prove himself with Red Wings in Traverse City

E. Orozco-Vasquez named Hispanic Heritage Month Game Changers honoree

Marco Kasper excited for first NHL Prospect Tournament with Red Wings

Gustav Nyquist: High Hockey IQ Paved the Way to the NHL

Red Wings, Bally Sports Detroit and Audacy announce broadcast schedule for 2023-24 season

Yzerman talks 2023-24 season with Ilitch Sports + Entertainment colleagues

Red Wings 2022-23 Wrap-Up: Moritz Seider

Red Wings 2022-23 Wrap-Up: Lucas Raymond

Red Wings 2022-23 Wrap-Up: Jake Walman

Tomas Holmstrom: A Goalie’s Worst Nightmare

Dylan James NHL Prospect

DRW NOTEBOOK 09/01/2023

Borje Salming: Sweden's First NHL Star Inspired Generations of European Players

Antti Tuomisto prospect

Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin

Red Wings release 2023 NHL prospect tournament roster and schedule

Steve Yzerman expects competitive 2023 Training Camp for Red Wings 

Ahead of camp, Red Wings Executive Vice President and General Manager looking for veterans and young core to help club take more steps forward in upcoming season

By Jonathan Mills
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. – The daily grind of hard work and competition officially begins Thursday for the Detroit Red Wings, as the club opens Training Camp and begins its three-week build toward the start of the 2023-24 season.

And now that more depth is in place after being active in free agency and trades this offseason, Red Wings Executive Vice President and General Manager Steve Yzerman said he expects a highly competitive environment inside Traverse City’s Centre Ice Arena.

“If you just look at the players all on one-way contracts, there’s competition at every position,” Yzerman said in a pre-camp Zoom call with the media on Tuesday. “Not only to be on the roster or in the lineup, but to play minutes in all situations. So I think that is healthy. New players are going to want to come in and make a good impression on the coaching staff and earn a more increased role. Then we do have some of our younger players that are coming in here with a mindset, ‘I’m going to make this team.’”

Yzerman also pointed out several key players who helped Detroit finish last season with its best record (35-37-10; 80 points) since 2015-16 are set to return. But for the Red Wings to take another step forward this season, the club must improve in all areas to “creep up the standings.”

Steve Yzerman | Media Availability | 09/19/23

“Statistically, I think we made some strides in all the different categories,” Yzerman said. “It’s continued to go in that direction. For our goaltenders, our goals against and save percentage need to improve. Our special teams need to continue to creep forward. As a team, in every area, we need to get better.”

As much as the veterans will be relied on this season, the younger players have shown they can also make a significant impact. Detroit has seen its rookies rack up 164 points over the past two seasons, trailing only the Montreal Canadiens (228), Columbus Blue Jackets (174) and Arizona Coyotes (172) in that span.

But as Yzerman has continually emphasized throughout his tenure in Detroit, he will not rush prospects into the NHL.

“If we have a player that is too good for the minors, we’ll figure it out,” Yzerman said. “That would be my message to the young players, but we’re not just throwing them into the NHL. One, it’s not good for them. And two, it’s not helping our team win.”

Injuries can also impact roster decisions at all levels of the organization. And ahead of camp, Yzerman provided key updates on the statuses of defenseman Simon Edvinsson and forwards Michael Rasmussen and Carter Mazur.

“Simon (Edvinsson) is close to being cleared for full contact,” Yzerman said. “Michael Rasmussen was taken off IR from last year, so he’s good to go. Carter Mazur had a lower-body injury in Traverse City. He won’t start. I don’t have an exact length of time, but he would be the one player who I don’t expect ready to be on the ice on Thursday.”

Yzerman said the five-day camp in Traverse City is an important opportunity for players to not only prove themselves but get a jump-start on team bonding.

“Our leadership group and veterans on our team are really good about doing a lot of things together,” Yzerman said. “Whether it’s going for dinner or playing golf, they do a lot together. I think our younger players sit back and watch the best they can. Our young guys have fit in very well and it’s a welcoming group. I think this week in Traverse City gives the guys some time to get to know one another on and away from the rink. That’s one of the benefits of packing up and going somewhere for training camp.”

Four years ago, when Yzerman began leading the Red Wings organization, he shared a vision for building a sustainable winner and championship contender. That approach continues heading into the 2023-24 campaign with several new faces projected to take the ice in the season opener on Oct. 12.

“I would love to make the playoffs,” Yzerman said. “The whole city would. Every one of our players and everyone in our organization would love to. We’ll give it a shot. We did what we could in the offseason to improve our team without mortgaging any part of our future. So we’ll continue to try to get better. And hopefully, sooner rather than later, we’re a playoff team.”