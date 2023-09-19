Steve Yzerman expects competitive 2023 Training Camp for Red Wings 

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. – The daily grind of hard work and competition officially begins Thursday for the Detroit Red Wings, as the club opens Training Camp and begins its three-week build toward the start of the 2023-24 season.

And now that more depth is in place after being active in free agency and trades this offseason, Red Wings Executive Vice President and General Manager Steve Yzerman said he expects a highly competitive environment inside Traverse City’s Centre Ice Arena.

“If you just look at the players all on one-way contracts, there’s competition at every position,” Yzerman said in a pre-camp Zoom call with the media on Tuesday. “Not only to be on the roster or in the lineup, but to play minutes in all situations. So I think that is healthy. New players are going to want to come in and make a good impression on the coaching staff and earn a more increased role. Then we do have some of our younger players that are coming in here with a mindset, ‘I’m going to make this team.’”

Yzerman also pointed out several key players who helped Detroit finish last season with its best record (35-37-10; 80 points) since 2015-16 are set to return. But for the Red Wings to take another step forward this season, the club must improve in all areas to “creep up the standings.”