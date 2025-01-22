Soderblom wants to show his growth as player in latest opportunity with Red Wings

Swedish forward joined Detroit in Philadelphia on Tuesday for his first NHL game since 2022-23 campaign

01.21.25_WU
By Jonathan Mills
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

PHILADELPHIA -- Elmer Soderblom, who was recalled from the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins on Tuesday morning, wants to take full advantage of his second career NHL stint with the Detroit Red Wings, however long it may last.

“I just want to show my game and play the way I’ve been playing,” Soderblom said before Tuesday’s game against the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center. “Show that I can play at this level, so I’m excited.”

Making his 2024-25 season debut with the Red Wings on Tuesday night, Soderblom recorded one shot and two hits in 13:54 of ice time in a 2-1 overtime loss to the Flyers.

Additionally, Soderblom skated on a line with Michael Rasmussen and Christian Fischer.

“Very happy with him,” Detroit head coach Todd McLellan said about Soderblom’s play against the Flyers. “Again, not knowing what to expect, just hearsay around the locker room or the organization. Right from morning skate, he looked like he fit in. He played with some authority. I thought that fourth line had an identity.”

Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin said he was impressed by Soderblom’s focus and skill.

“His size and hands stick out right away, but [Soderblom] was engaged,” Larkin said. “I think he made a lot of really good plays. It would have been nice to see him get one on one of those chances early, but what he brings to the table is great to have. I was really impressed with his attitude and the way he handled himself.”

Soderblom, in 38 games with the Griffins this season, has 17 points on five goals and 12 assists. He’s appeared in 119 AHL games for Grand Rapids since 2022-23, totaling 54 points (23 goals, 31 assists).

“The group in Grand Rapids is really good,” Soderblom said. “It’s a great group of guys, and I think we’re showing that through our games. We’re playing well, so this year has been really good.”

Selected by Detroit with the 159th overall pick in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, Soderblom made the Red Wings’ Opening Night roster in 2022-23 and finished with eight points (five goals, three assists) in 21 NHL games that season.

According to the Swedish forward, he’s evolved as a player since his NHL debut.

“This feels better and better,” Soderblom said. “The confidence just goes up.”

For Soderblom to succeed at the highest level, McLellan said the young forward must learn how to use his 6-foot-8, 246-pound frame to his advantage consistently.

“There’s big players in the NHL, but others don’t have the hands and the instincts,” McLellan said. “Then size just becomes one-dimensional. I think Elmer has the other tools to go with it, so once he learns to use it effectively and to leverage it against defensive players while he’s looking for people to make plays or the timing of using it to get to the net, it can be a factor. Now we got to remember, he grew up on a different sheet of ice. Game is played a little bit differently. He’s had enough time now to come over, adapt and learn to react at the American League level, so it’ll be a test for him now.”

Proud of his development up to this point, Soderblom is determined to keep building on the good habits that he’s confident will help him find another level to his game.

“I’ve worked hard every day to get here,” he said. “So, I’m just trying to keep going and working.”

