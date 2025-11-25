Seider emphasizes consistency, working hard to ‘become a better person and leader’ for Red Wings

DETROIT -- Moritz Seider has embraced the heavy workload he’s been entrusted with since making his NHL debut with the Detroit Red Wings on Oct. 14, 2021. And since the start of this season, his fifth in the NHL, the 24-year-old defenseman has also relished a bigger leadership role as one of the club’s two full-time alternate captains alongside Lucas Raymond.

“You have to adapt to new situations a little bit, but it’s been a great challenge for me,” Seider recently told DetroitRedWings.com about wearing the ‘A’. “You kind of learn, almost every single day, there are great guys in this locker room. By taking away a couple things from them each day, you can try to become a better person and leader. That’s probably the biggest goal for Ray and I, and just what we try to do.”

Continuing to help raise the standard of everyone around him, Seider paces all Red Wings defensemen in assists (13), points (16), power-play goals (1), power-play points (8), shots (59) and average time on ice (24:54) through 23 games this season.

“There are always ups and downs, but it’s just about how you manage them overall,” Seider said when reflecting on his individual season to date. “Overall, I think I’m in a great spot. I play a lot of minutes. I really try to have a positive impact on the game and simplify things. It’s a progression, but I think a very solid start.”