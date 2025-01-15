Sandin-Pellikka shifts focus to road ahead after ‘an awesome’ 2025 World Juniors

19-year-old defenseman prospect discusses representing Team Sweden, growing his game in Swedish Hockey League and more with DetroitRedWings.com

DET_Axel_01.15.25
By Jonathan Mills
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT -- Medal or not, suiting up for Team Sweden at the 2025 International Ice Hockey Federation World Junior Championship was a tremendous honor for Detroit Red Wings defenseman prospect Axel Sandin-Pellikka.

“I try to put in a lot of pride, for all the people that are watching at home,” Sandin-Pellikka told DetroitRedWings.com on Tuesday. “The small kids that are watching, after the games they go out and play some street hockey. Just giving them inspiration means a lot. I know when I was a kid, I watched World Juniors and was inspired by all the guys that played. I still have some idols from those teams. Inspiring other people to get better and representing the country is awesome, so it’s a lot of fun.”

Also captaining his native country at this year’s international tournament, which took place at Canadian Tire Centre and TD Place in Ottawa, Ont., from Dec. 26 – Jan. 5, Sandin-Pellikka recorded 10 points (four goals, six assists) and a plus-eight rating in seven games.

“An awesome tournament,” Sandin-Pellikka said. “I’ve known pretty much all the guys there since U-17 years and the national team, so having one last tournament with all the guys was awesome. It’s just the small margins we want to be on our side, but it was unfortunate we didn’t get a medal.”

Team Sweden, which won silver at the 2024 WJC, finished fourth this year after falling to Team Czechia in a shootout, 3-2, in the bronze-medal game. But Sandin-Pellikka didn’t depart Ottawa empty-handed, as the 19-year-old was named WJC’s Best Defenseman for the second straight year and selected to the WJC Media All-Star Team.

Sandin-Pellikka is second defenseman in tournament history to win back-to-back Best Defenseman honors, joining Viacheslav Fetisov (1977, 1978). Fetisov won back-to-back Stanley Cup championships (1997, 1998) with the Red Wings.

“It’s an honor getting that [WJC Best Defenseman award] with all the other good D’s that were in the tournament,” the Gällivare, Sweden, native said. “But I would rather trade that for a gold medal or any kind of medal if I had the chance.”

Now back with Skellefteå AIK in the Swedish Hockey League, Sandin-Pellikka is determined to elevate his defensive game. As for his offensive game, he said he feels like he “wants to have the puck a little more this season and make plays all the time.”

In 27 contests with Skellfteå AIK this season, Sandin-Pellikka has notched 22 points (eight goals, 14 assists), the most points among any U-26 blueliner in the SHL.

“I’m trying to get stronger all the time because [the NHL] is going to be a tougher league when I try to make the jump, so just making sure I’m ready on the defensive side,” he said. “I’m not the biggest defenseman, but being smart is important for me. Other than that, I try to work on pretty much everything, even the things I’m good at.”

As of Tuesday, Skellefteå AIK ranked seventh in the SHL with a 14-2-2-15 (W-OTW-OTL-L) overall record.

“We’re doing good things overall and going to get better and better,” Sandin-Pellikka said. “We’ll for sure start climbing in the rankings as soon as possible.”

Detroit’s second first-round selection (No. 17 overall) in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, Sandin-Pellikka added that he’s enjoyed spending time with his new Skellefteå AIK teammate and fellow Red Wings first-round prospect Michael Brandsegg-Nygård, a 19-year-old forward chosen No. 15 overall in 2024.

“He uses his size very well,” Sandin-Pellikka said about Brandsegg-Nygård, who has logged 10 points (five goals, five assists) in 25 SHL games this season. “I know he hits people. He’s a real power forward and has a wicked shot. We’re roommates [on the road], so I’ve been getting to know him a little bit better. It’s hard to understand him sometimes when he speaks Norwegian, but he’s a great guy and we have a lot of fun together. He’s an awesome, strong player. He’s going to do well in the future.”

Since getting drafted, Sandin-Pellikka feels he’s benefitted from the guidance of the Red Wings’ European Scouting and Player Development staff.

“I speak with [Niklas] Kronwall,” Sandin-Pellikka said. “It’s pretty cool. He talks to me sometimes after games. If he’s there, I’ll go out and have a quick chat with him. He tells me some areas that I can work on, just an overall chat.”

And as driven in hockey as Sandin-Pellikka is, the young defenseman also has several hobbies away from the rink.

“I like to be out in nature,” Sandin-Pellikka said. “I’ve got [former Red Wings defenseman and current Skellefteå AIK teammate] Luke Witkowski over here. He’s a nature guy too and promised to take me fishing. I love fishing, that’s one thing. Me and my buddies, after morning practice, we go fishing in the summer on my buddy’s boat. That’s a lot of fun.”

