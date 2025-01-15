Sandin-Pellikka shifts focus to road ahead after ‘an awesome’ 2025 World Juniors

DETROIT -- Medal or not, suiting up for Team Sweden at the 2025 International Ice Hockey Federation World Junior Championship was a tremendous honor for Detroit Red Wings defenseman prospect Axel Sandin-Pellikka.

“I try to put in a lot of pride, for all the people that are watching at home,” Sandin-Pellikka told DetroitRedWings.com on Tuesday. “The small kids that are watching, after the games they go out and play some street hockey. Just giving them inspiration means a lot. I know when I was a kid, I watched World Juniors and was inspired by all the guys that played. I still have some idols from those teams. Inspiring other people to get better and representing the country is awesome, so it’s a lot of fun.”

Also captaining his native country at this year’s international tournament, which took place at Canadian Tire Centre and TD Place in Ottawa, Ont., from Dec. 26 – Jan. 5, Sandin-Pellikka recorded 10 points (four goals, six assists) and a plus-eight rating in seven games.

“An awesome tournament,” Sandin-Pellikka said. “I’ve known pretty much all the guys there since U-17 years and the national team, so having one last tournament with all the guys was awesome. It’s just the small margins we want to be on our side, but it was unfortunate we didn’t get a medal.”