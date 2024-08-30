Sandin-Pellikka gearing up for another year of growth

Red Wings defenseman prospect remains focused on improving his game in SHL

070524-AMF-3667
By Jonathan Mills
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT -- Axel Sandin-Pellikka will continue his development by returning to play for Skellefteå AIK in the Swedish Hockey League for the 2024-25 season, giving the Detroit Red Wings defenseman prospect another year of valuable experience and time honing his craft.

“It’s nice to be home another year,” Sandin-Pellikka said during the Red Wings’ 2024 Development Camp last month. “I know my coaches and teammates well. We have a good team, so we’re going to go for the gold next year too.”

Sandin-Pellikka helped Skellefteå AIK win the SHL Championship last season, recording 18 points (10 goals, eight assists) in 39 regular-season games and seven points (two goals, five assists) in 14 postseason contests.

“(Skellefteå AIK) had a really good run,” Sandin-Pellikka said. “Obviously winning the Swedish championship is one of my lifelong dreams.”

Axel Sandin-Pellikka | Shai Buium | Media

The 19-year-old blueliner also helped Team Sweden to a silver-medal finish at the 2024 International Ice Hockey World Junior Championship, where he had six points (two goals, four assists) in seven tournament games.

“Axel was probably one of Sweden’s most important players on defense,” Red Wings Assistant Director of Player Development Dan Cleary said.

Sandin-Pellikka, whom Detroit selected with its second first-round pick (No. 17 overall) of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, said he wants to improve his defensive game this season.

“Always after practice, the coaches back home make me defend forwards in the corners,” Sandin-Pellikka said. “That’s what I’m working on.”

Skating ability and hockey sense have stood out in Sandin-Pellikka’s game, but there’s still areas he knows he must polish. He’ll have a good opportunity to do so in the SHL, where Sandin-Pellikka will likely see more ice time than if he was with the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins this season, according to Cleary.

“Not to say that Axel couldn’t come over and play in Grand Rapids, no problem,” Cleary said. “But Skelleftea is a really good development place.”

Motivated to have a similar level of impact again with Skellefteå AIK, Sandin-Pellikka said he plans to take what he learned from last season and apply it to this season.

“Getting stronger and already playing against the biggest guys in the league, it’s pretty tough to box them out,” Sandin-Pellikka said. “Just getting used to that and being a smart player.”

News Feed

Red Wings Announce Promotional Calendar and Fan Giveaways for 2024-25 Season

Buium aims to keep progressing with Griffins

Ever-evolving Augustine embraces big moments, growth experiences 

Continuing development, improving overall game at the forefront for Cleveland

NHL prospect games and Red Wings training camp return to Traverse City in September

Motte’s fit with Red Wings more than just on the ice

Single-game tickets for 2024-25 Detroit Red Wings season are on sale now

Savage keeping eyes on present and future

Continuing to give back to Detroit community, Lalonde helps grow sport at Summer Street Hockey event 

Plante’s passion for the sport of hockey fueling his game, development

Fischer pleased to re-sign with tight-knit Red Wings

With new contract signed, Veleno brings extra motivation into 2024-25 season

Camille Proctor recognized as Disability Pride Month Game Changers honoree

Patrick Romzek named Disability Pride Month Game Changers honoree

Talbot believes Detroit is an ideal fit on and off the ice

Red Wings re-sign Joe Veleno to two-year contract

Tarasenko excited to bring offense and experience to Detroit

Gustafsson finds new opportunity and familiarity with Red Wings

Colleen Allen recognized as Disability Pride Month Game Changers honoree

Red Wings sign Michael Brandsegg-Nygård to three-year, entry-level contract

‘My heart was set on coming to Detroit and being back’: Kane re-signs one-year deal with Red Wings

Red Wings prospects learn valuable lessons and form lasting friendships during 2024 Development Camp

Yzerman discusses Red Wings free agency, offseason trades

Lisa Franklin recognized as Disability Pride Month Game Changers honoree

Red Wings defensemen Tory Dello to one-year, two-way contract 

Red Wings sign Vladimir Tarasenko to two-year contract

Red Wings acquire goaltender Gage Alexander from Anaheim Ducks in exchange for Robby Fabbri and conditional fourth-round pick in 2025 NHL entry draft

Datsyuk enjoys helping Red Wings prospects at 2024 Development Camp

Red Wings sign forward Tyler Motte to one-year contract

Red Wings release 2024-25 regular-season schedule

Red Wings sign forward Joe Snively to one-year, two-way contract

Red Wings sign defenseman Erik Gustafsson to two-year contract

Red Wings re-sign Christian Fischer to one-year contract

Red Wings sign goaltender Jack Campbell to one-year contract and forward Sheldon Dries to two-year, two-way contract

Red Wings sign goaltender Cam Talbot to two-year contract

Red Wings sign defenseman William Lagesson to one-year contract

Brandsegg-Nygard savors 2024 NHL Entry Draft experience 

Red Wings release 2024 development camp roster

Red Wings sign Patrick Kane to one-year contract extension

Red Wings to hold 2024 Development Camp at Little Caesars Arena July 1-5

Red Wings add more promising talent on Day 2 of 2024 NHL Entry Draft 

Red Wings select seven players on second day of 2024 NHL Entry Draft

Red Wings select ‘really good two-way player’ Michael Brandsegg-Nygard at No. 15 overall on Day 1 of 2024 NHL Entry Draft  

Red Wings select forward Michael Brandsegg-Nygård 15th overall in 2024 NHL Draft

Red Wings mourn the loss of Marty Pavelich

Reid Beyerlein celebrated as Pride Month Game Changers honoree

As 2024 NHL Entry Draft and free agency near, Yzerman remains focused on building Red Wings into sustainable contender

Pavel Datsyuk elected to Hockey Hall of Fame Class of 2024

Red Wings acquire forward Jesse Kiiskinen and second-round pick in 2024 NHL entry draft from Nashville Predators in exchange for defenseman Andrew Gibson

Red Wings announce 2024-25 preseason schedule