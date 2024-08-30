Sandin-Pellikka gearing up for another year of growth

DETROIT -- Axel Sandin-Pellikka will continue his development by returning to play for Skellefteå AIK in the Swedish Hockey League for the 2024-25 season, giving the Detroit Red Wings defenseman prospect another year of valuable experience and time honing his craft.

“It’s nice to be home another year,” Sandin-Pellikka said during the Red Wings’ 2024 Development Camp last month. “I know my coaches and teammates well. We have a good team, so we’re going to go for the gold next year too.”

Sandin-Pellikka helped Skellefteå AIK win the SHL Championship last season, recording 18 points (10 goals, eight assists) in 39 regular-season games and seven points (two goals, five assists) in 14 postseason contests.

“(Skellefteå AIK) had a really good run,” Sandin-Pellikka said. “Obviously winning the Swedish championship is one of my lifelong dreams.”