Red Wings recall John Leonard from Grand Rapids

Forward leads Griffins with 20 goals and 32 points in 23 games

DET-Leonard
By Thomas Roth
DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today recalled forward John Leonard from the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins.

Leonard, 27, has recorded four points (2-2-4) in seven games with the Red Wings during the 2025-26 season. The 5-foot-11, 192-pound forward has also skated in 23 games with the Griffins this season and ranks among the team leaders with 20 goals (1st), 12 assists (7th), 32 points (1st), a plus-15 rating (T8th), two power play goals (T4th), three shorthanded goals (1st), seven game-winning goals (1st), 75 shots (1st) and a 26.7 shooting percentage (1st). Leonard spent the entire 2024-25 campaign with the AHL’s Charlotte Checkers, tallying 61 points (36-25-61), a plus-21 rating and 22 penalty minutes in 72 regular-season games, representing the club at the 2025 AHL All-Star Classic while earning a place on the AHL’s Second All-Star Team. Leonard also recorded 14 points (8-6-14) and 18 penalty minutes in 18 postseason contests, helping the Checkers reach the 2025 Calder Cup Finals. Originally selected by the San Jose Sharks in the sixth round (182nd overall) of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft, Leonard has registered 21 points (8-13-21) and four penalty minutes in 77 regular-season games with the Sharks, Nashville Predators, Arizona Coyotes and Red Wings since 2020-21. Leonard has also compiled 203 points (103-100-203) and 68 penalty minutes in 272 AHL games with the San Jose Barracuda, Milwaukee Admirals, Tucson Roadrunners, Checkers and Griffins. He is the older brother of Ryan Leonard, who was selected by the Washington Capitals in the first round (8th overall) of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft.

A native of Westwood, N.J., Leonard played three seasons at the University of Massachusetts prior to turning professional, recording 105 points (56-49-105), a plus-30 rating and 42 penalty minutes in 106 games from 2017-20. Leonard earned First Team All-American and All-Hockey East First Team honors after leading the NCAA with 27 goals in 33 games as a junior in 2019-20. He was also named to the All-Hockey East Second Team as a sophomore after helping the Minutemen win a Hockey East regular-season championship in 2018-19. Leonard spent two seasons with the Green Bay Gamblers in the United States Hockey League from 2015-17, logging 43 points (24-19-43), a plus-four rating and 30 penalty minutes in 106 games. Additionally, Leonard played three seasons at Springfield (Mass.) Cathedral High from 2012-15, totaling 151 points (91-60-151) in 72 games. On the international stage, Leonard represented Team USA at the 2015 Ivan Hlinka Memorial Tournament, finishing with two points (1-1-2) in four games.

