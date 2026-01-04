‘What an unbelievable experience’: Little Caesars Arena hosts first of two 2025-26 PWHL Takeover Tour games on Saturday

In front of 9,624 fans, Vancouver Goldeneyes rally for 4-3 victory over Boston Fleet

By Jonathan Mills
@JonathanDMillsy DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT -- In the first of two games that will be held at Little Caesars Arena as part of the 2025-26 Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) Takeover Tour, the Vancouver Goldeneyes rallied from a two-goal third-period deficit to defeat the Boston Fleet, 4-3, on Saturday night.

“Super special,” Vancouver head coach Brian Idalski said. “The Ilitch family and Little Caesars, we grew up playing in leagues that they sponsored. To be here and coach in this environment, in this building, is ridiculous. I went to grab a little pin an hour or so before the game, and the concourse was packed and buzzing with people. What an unbelievable experience, just blessed to be able to have that opportunity.”

Hannah Miller led the way offensively for the Goldeneyes (3-1-1-5; 12 points) with one goal and two assists, while netminder Emerance Maschmeyer made 24 saves. At the opposite end of the ice, goalie Aerin Frankel finished with 17 saves as the Fleet (6-0-1-2; 19 points) lost their second straight game -- the first time they've dropped two in a row all season.

“To play in Detroit is always so fun,” Vancouver blueliner Mellissa Channell-Watkins said. “[Aside from last season's Takeover Tour game at Little Caesars Arena], I haven't been able to play here since I was in high school, so it was so fun to come back and play in front of friends and family. Detroit is just such a great hockey town and it's really fun to see them fully support the game.”

Last year -- on March 16, 2025, to be exact -- Little Caesars Arena set a new attendance record (14,228) for a professional women’s hockey game in the United States and welcomed the one millionth fan in PWHL history when the New York Sirens took on the Minnesota Frost.

And on Saturday, 9,624 fans were part of what Goldeneyes forward Anna Segedi described as an “unbelievable” night.

“I had over 100 people in the crowd,” Segedi said. “So, to look out and see how many of my friends and family were here to support me was really something special.”

Along with Idalski (Warren), Channell-Watkins (Plymouth) and Segedi (Commerce Township), Boston captain Megan Keller (Farmington Hills), defender Riley Brengman (China Township) and goalie Amanda Thiele (Milford) all have roots tracing back to the Mitten State.

“It’s very surreal to be back home playing in front of a lot of family and friends,” Brengman said. “So, it’s great to be back home. It’s a very surreal moment because this was my home rink during my sophomore and junior year of high school.”

PWHL action will be back at Little Caesars Arena on March 28, when the Montréal Victoire face off against the New York Sirens.

"It's super special to see those little girls in the stands being able to have something to dream for," Brengman said. "When I was a kid, the League wasn't around. It's really awesome, how much it's growing, and super excited to see where it takes off."

