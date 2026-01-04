‘What an unbelievable experience’: Little Caesars Arena hosts first of two 2025-26 PWHL Takeover Tour games on Saturday

DETROIT -- In the first of two games that will be held at Little Caesars Arena as part of the 2025-26 Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) Takeover Tour, the Vancouver Goldeneyes rallied from a two-goal third-period deficit to defeat the Boston Fleet, 4-3, on Saturday night.

“Super special,” Vancouver head coach Brian Idalski said. “The Ilitch family and Little Caesars, we grew up playing in leagues that they sponsored. To be here and coach in this environment, in this building, is ridiculous. I went to grab a little pin an hour or so before the game, and the concourse was packed and buzzing with people. What an unbelievable experience, just blessed to be able to have that opportunity.”

Hannah Miller led the way offensively for the Goldeneyes (3-1-1-5; 12 points) with one goal and two assists, while netminder Emerance Maschmeyer made 24 saves. At the opposite end of the ice, goalie Aerin Frankel finished with 17 saves as the Fleet (6-0-1-2; 19 points) lost their second straight game -- the first time they've dropped two in a row all season.

“To play in Detroit is always so fun,” Vancouver blueliner Mellissa Channell-Watkins said. “[Aside from last season's Takeover Tour game at Little Caesars Arena], I haven't been able to play here since I was in high school, so it was so fun to come back and play in front of friends and family. Detroit is just such a great hockey town and it's really fun to see them fully support the game.”