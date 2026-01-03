PREVIEW: Red Wings celebrate Kids Day with Saturday matinee against Penguins

Although head coach Todd McLellan expressed satisfaction with the point gained, he said the Red Wings must tighten up their overall game so they aren’t forced to play catch-up.

“The more we talk about resiliency, there’s a reason why we’re talking about it – we’re not in a good spot,” McLellan pointed out. “[Thursday’s] start wasn’t what we needed, by any means. Whether it was the power play, penalty kill right after or the turnover in the neutral zone, all that happened in the first five minutes. Guys didn’t even have a sweat on yet. So, the fact that we came back and stuck with it is a real good sign, but there’s factors that lead to that resiliency that we must address.”

As Detroit prepares for its second of three regular-season meetings against Pittsburgh within the week, McLellan detailed some of the specific improvements he hopes to see from his club.

“[The Penguins are a] really good team around the net,” McLellan said. “They shoot for sticks. There’s a lot of loose stuff that’s laying around. You could see that on their third goal [on Thursday]. I thought we did an okay job in that area, but we’ve got to get better. We gave up one on the penalty kill. We scored two goals on the power play, you’ve got to be able to take it, but there’s room for improvement there too.”