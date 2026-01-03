PREVIEW: Red Wings celebrate Kids Day with Saturday matinee against Penguins

DETROIT – Stepping onto the ice at Little Caesars Arena for the first time in the 2026 calendar year, the Eastern Conference-leading Detroit Red Wings will host the Pittsburgh Penguins for Kids Day on Saturday afternoon.
Detroit (24-14-4; 52 points) and Pittsburgh (18-12-9; 45 points) will drop the puck at Noon, with TV broadcast coverage airing exclusively on ABC and radio coverage on 97.1 The Ticket in Detroit. Later in the night, also at Little Caesars Arena, the Boston Fleet and Vancouver Goldeneyes will meet as part of this year’s PWHL Takeover Tour.
Saturday’s matinee marks the second half of a home-and-home set between the two Eastern Conference squads, with the Red Wings falling in overtime to the Penguins, 4-3, at PPG Paints Arena on Thursday. Detroit managed to erase a two-goal first-period deficit on goals by James van Riemsdyk and Andrew Copp, and would force the extra session behind Alex DeBrincat’s goal with 2:58 left in regulation.