Red Wings working hard, gearing up for final-stretch push that begins on Saturday afternoon

DETROIT -- Aside from captain Dylan Larkin, who is still with the United States at the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off, and Lucas Raymond, who making his way back from Boston after wrapping up play with Sweden at the international event earlier this week, it was business as usual for the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena’s BELFOR Training Center on Wednesday morning.

Wednesday marked the second of four straight practice days for the Red Wings, who will resume game action against the Minnesota Wild at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday afternoon in what also is the first half of a weekend back-to-back set.

“Ten days is a long time to be away from the rink no matter if you’re skating, working out or doing nothing,” Andrew Copp said. “You need these four days. It’s been pretty upbeat and energetic so far. I think guys are excited to get back.”