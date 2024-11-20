Red Wings want to take advantage of home-heavy stretch of schedule

Detroit had ‘a good practice in and worked on some of the details’ on Wednesday, will play five of next six games at Little Caesars Arena

By Jonathan Mills
DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings are back home after claiming three of a possible eight points on their recent four-game road trip, and they’re focused on moving forward.

“There was a lot to work on today, and I think that’s what we did,” J.T. Compher said following practice at Little Caesars Arena’s BELFOR Training Center on Wednesday morning. “We got a good practice in and worked on some of the details, especially defensively, that really showed the last couple of games on the road trip. Positives are we have a good homestand here to try to collect points.”

Including Thursday’s matchup against the New York Islanders, the Red Wings will play five of their next six games at Little Caesars Arena through Dec. 1. Head coach Derek Lalonde said he views this upcoming stretch as an opportune time for Detroit to build some momentum and improve its current home-ice record (3-4-1).

“We have to be better at home, and we’ve been better at home,” Lalonde said. “The one positive is with us battling through some things, five teams in the division are under .500. and half of the teams in the entire conference are under .500. That’s probably more big picture, but luckily it hasn’t gotten away from us.”

J.T. Compher, Patrick Kane & Derek Lalonde Media Availability | Nov. 20, 2024

Patrick Kane shared Lalonde’s view.

“We got to be a good home-ice team here,” Patrick Kane said. “As tough as things look and have been the last three games, you look at the standings. We’re obviously towards the bottom, but we put any type of streak together and we can creep right back into a playoff situation or spot. Put a little streak together, be good on home ice. Obviously we’re 18 games in, so there’s a lot of hockey left. As much as you want to be in that situation, just stay in the present moment, worry about the next game and try to get ourselves going here.”

Lalonde shook up the Red Wings’ forward lines for practice on Wednesday, moving Vladimir Tarasenko up alongside captain Dylan Larkin and Lucas Raymond on the first line. Marco Kasper skated with Alex DeBrincat and Kane on the second line, while Andrew Copp centered Michael Rasmussen and Christian Fischer on the third line. Joe Veleno alternated with Tyler Motte next to Jonatan Berggren and Compher on the fourth line.

“We knew we were going to have a fluid six, nine [forwards],” Lalonde said. “It’s the makeup. Sometimes it feels like a negative, but I think sometimes it’s a positive. We do have offensive guys. We have guys that can complement guys. We have guys that can finish, so I think it’s more of spreading our lineup out a little bit.”

When asked about his decision to move Kasper to the second line, Lalonde said he believes the 20-year-old forward’s playmaking could benefit both Kane and DeBrincat. In 18 games this season, Kane has 10 points (three goals, seven assists) while DeBrincat has 17 points (eight goals, nine assists).

“Marco is playing very well,” Lalonde said. “He’s assertive in his game. There are times when he’s playing with pace that he can drive. I think that can help Patty. In practice today, we put DeBrincat there too. Especially on home ice, maybe some favorable matchups.”

