Red Wings want to take advantage of home-heavy stretch of schedule

DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings are back home after claiming three of a possible eight points on their recent four-game road trip, and they’re focused on moving forward.

“There was a lot to work on today, and I think that’s what we did,” J.T. Compher said following practice at Little Caesars Arena’s BELFOR Training Center on Wednesday morning. “We got a good practice in and worked on some of the details, especially defensively, that really showed the last couple of games on the road trip. Positives are we have a good homestand here to try to collect points.”

Including Thursday’s matchup against the New York Islanders, the Red Wings will play five of their next six games at Little Caesars Arena through Dec. 1. Head coach Derek Lalonde said he views this upcoming stretch as an opportune time for Detroit to build some momentum and improve its current home-ice record (3-4-1).

“We have to be better at home, and we’ve been better at home,” Lalonde said. “The one positive is with us battling through some things, five teams in the division are under .500. and half of the teams in the entire conference are under .500. That’s probably more big picture, but luckily it hasn’t gotten away from us.”