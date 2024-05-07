Red Wings to select 15th overall in 2024 NHL Entry Draft

Detroit has No. 15 pick for third time in franchise history

DET draft lottery
By Jonathan Mills
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings will select 15th overall in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft after Tuesday night’s NHL Draft Lottery.

Holding their pre-Draft Lottery position, Detroit had a 0.5-percent chance at moving up to earn the fifth overall pick. Only the top 11 clubs in the lottery are eligible to receive the No. 1 overall pick, as clubs can only move up a maximum of 10 spots.

The San Jose Sharks won the drawing for the first overall pick, while the Chicago Blackhawks will draft second and the Anaheim Ducks will select third. San Jose entered with the best odds (18.5 percent) of obtaining the top spot after finishing the 2023-24 regular season ranked last in the NHL standings.

The Red Wings have drafted 15th overall just twice in franchise history, previously trading up to select goalie Sebastian Cossa in 2021 and selecting forward Dylan Larkin in 2014. Detroit had two first-round picks last season, taking forward Nate Danielson ninth overall and defenseman Axel Sandin-Pellikka at No. 17 overall. 

Detroit currently has eight selections in this year’s NHL Draft, which will be held at Sphere in Las Vegas from June 28-29.

