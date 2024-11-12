Red Wings to celebrate Pavel Datsyuk’s Hockey Hall of Fame Induction prior to game on Thursday, Nov. 21 at Little Caesars Arena

DET-Datsyuk
By Alex Leroux
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com
  • Hockey Hall of Fame inductee Pavel Datsyuk to drop ceremonial puck pregame
  • First 5,000 fans receive a Datsyuk commemorative coin, presented by Nexstar Digital
  • The Stanley Cup, Lady Byng Memorial Trophy, and Frank J. Selke Trophy will be on display for photos
  • Fans encouraged to be in their seats by 6:40 p.m.
  • Tickets available at DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT – The Hockey Hall of Fame’s newest inductee and 14-year member of the Detroit Red Wings, Pavel Datsyuk, will be honored by the team at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday, Nov. 21 prior and during the Red Wings game against the New York Islanders.

Fans can purchase tickets for this historic evening and join in the celebration of Datsyuk’s illustrious NHL career. The first 5,000 fans will receive a Datsyuk commemorative coin, presented by Nexstar Digital.

"I am deeply honored to be recognized by the Red Wings and the incredible fans of Detroit,” Datsyuk said. “This city has always been like a second home to me, and the love and support I’ve felt here is something I will carry with me forever. Being inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame is a testament to the amazing teammates and coaches I’ve had and the passionate Hockeytown fans who packed the house for every game. I can’t wait to return to Detroit and share this moment with all of you. I look forward to seeing everyone on November 21."

The Red Wings host the Islanders for a 7 p.m. puck drop, and fans are encouraged to arrive early to receive a commemorative Datsyuk coin, take photos with some of the NHL’s most prestigious trophies and witness an exciting heritage display of Datsyuk’s game-used items. Fans should plan to be in their seats by 6:40 p.m. to see Datsyuk perform the ceremonial puck drop before the game.

Photo opportunities for fans include the Stanley Cup, Lady Byng Memorial Trophy, Frank J. Selke Trophy and Datsyuk’s manhole cover on the Little Caesars Arena Via concourse. The heritage display features historic photos and items, including Datsyuk’s helmet from his rookie season, a game-used stick, game-used skates, a game-used jersey from his final season with the Red Wings and more.

Datsyuk, known as the “Magic Man”, played 14 seasons in the NHL, from 2001 - 2016, all with the Red Wings. His magnificent career was highlighted by two Stanley Cup championships (2002, 2008) and several individual honors, including four consecutive Lady Byng Trophies for sportsmanship and three straight Selke Trophies as the league's top defensive forward. He amassed 918 points (314 goals, 604 assists) in 953 regular-season games and earned a reputation as one of the most complete players in NHL history. Datsyuk was a four-time NHL All-Star, named one of the NHL’s 100 Greatest Players and was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame as part of the 2024 induction class.

For information on all Red Wings theme nights and promotional items, visit DetroitRedWings.com.

