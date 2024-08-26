Red Wings Announce Promotional Calendar and Fan Giveaways for 2024-25 Season

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today announced the promotional calendar and fan giveaway items for the highly anticipated 2024-25 season at Little Caesars Arena. With single-game tickets and 10-Game Plans currently available, Red Wings fans are encouraged to visit DetroitRedWings.com/Tickets to secure their tickets now.

The Red Wings will open the season at Little Caesars Arena against Pittsburgh on Thursday, Oct. 10. Detroit will host 22 weekend home games this season, including five on Friday nights, 10 games on Saturdays and seven contests on Sundays. Additional marquee matchups include the annual Thanksgiving Eve game Nov. 27 vs. Calgary, New Year’s Eve vs. Pittsburgh, Tigers Night April 4 vs. Carolina, Fan Appreciation Night April 14 vs. Dallas.

Pavel Datsyuk Hockey Hall of Fame Night will be celebrated at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday, Nov. 21 against the New York Islanders. Datsyuk, one of the 100 Greatest NHL Players of All Time, played for the Red Wings from 2001 to 2016, winning the Stanley Cup in 2002 and 2008. He will return to Detroit and be honored as part of the celebration recognizing his induction into the Hockey Hall of Fame, and the first 5,000 fans in attendance that night will receive a limited-edition Pavel Datsyuk Commemorative Coin.

The Red Wings will bring back Hockeytown Throwback Nights to celebrate the iconic championship eras of Red Wings hockey, with the first 7,500 fans in attendance receiving a Stick Case giveaway. Chris Osgood (Dec. 29), Steve Yzerman (Jan. 14) and Datsyuk (March 4) will be celebrated as Hockeytown legends this season. In addition, fans can purchase a special ticket package for each throwback game that includes a custom T-shirt featuring the Hockeytown legend being recognized.

Bobblehead Nights this season will feature beloved Red Wings broadcaster, alumnus and two-time Stanley Cup champion Mickey Redmond, Oct. 30 vs. Winnipeg, Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin, Dec. 1 vs. Vancouver and three-time Stanley Cup champion Patrick Kane, Jan. 7 vs. Ottawa.

Fan-favorite theme nights will also return to Little Caesars Arena this season, including Star Wars Night on Oct. 24 against the New Jersey, Hockey Fights Cancer Night on Nov. 9 vs. the New York Rangers and Tigers Night – featuring a co-branded Red Wings/Detroit Tigers hat giveaway – on April 4 against Carolina. The Tigers will host the Chicago White Sox for their 2025 Home Opener earlier in the day on April 4.

The full 2024-25 season promotional calendar, including theme nights, fan giveaway items and group ticket specials, is listed below.

Red Wings 2024-25 Promotional, Giveaway and Theme Game Calendar

Oct. 10 vs. Pittsburgh – Opening Night Rally Towel Giveaway (presented by Coca-Cola Zero Sugar and Meijer): All fans in attendance

Oct. 12 vs. Nashville – Magnet Schedule Giveaway (presented by Belle Tire): All fans in attendance

Oct. 17 vs. New York Rangers – Trapper Hat Giveaway (presented by National Coney Island): First 5,000 fans

Oct. 24 vs. New Jersey – Star Wars Night

Oct. 27 vs. Edmonton – Fall Tailgate Party (presented by Bud Light)

Oct. 30 vs. Winnipeg – Mickey Redmond Bobblehead Giveaway (presented by Carhartt): First 7,500 fans

Nov. 2 vs. Buffalo – Grateful Dead Night

Nov. 9 vs. New York Rangers – Hockey Fights Cancer Night (presented by Comerica Bank)

Nov. 21 vs. New York Islanders – Pavel Datsyuk Hockey Hall of Fame Night and Commemorative Coin Giveaway (presented by Nexstar Digital): First 5,000 fans

Nov. 23 vs. Boston – Zamboni Gravy Boat Giveaway (presented by Meijer): First 7,500 fans

Nov. 27 vs. Calgary – Thanksgiving Eve

Dec. 1 vs. Vancouver – Dylan Larkin Bobblehead Giveaway (presented by Comerica Bank): First 7,500 fans

Dec. 18 vs. Philadelphia – Hometown Heroes Night

Dec. 23 vs. St. Louis – Holiday Celebration Game

Dec. 29 vs. Washington – Hockeytown Throwback Night Chris Osgood Stick Case Giveaway (presented by Coca-Cola Zero Sugar): First 7,500 fans

Dec. 31 vs. Pittsburgh – New Year’s Eve (presented by Planet Fitness)

Jan. 7 vs. Ottawa – Patrick Kane Bobblehead Giveaway (presented by Little Caesars): First 7,500 fans

Jan. 14 vs. San Jose – Hockeytown Throwback Night Steve Yzerman Stick Case Giveaway (presented by Coca-Cola Zero Sugar): First 7,500 fans

March 4 vs. Carolina – Hockeytown Throwback Night Pavel Datsyuk Stick Case Giveaway (presented by Coca-Cola Zero Sugar): First 7,500 fans

March 12 vs. Buffalo – Military Appreciation and Camo Hat Giveaway (presented by Chevrolet): First 7,500 fans

March 16 vs. Vegas – St. Patrick’s Day Celebration and Tailgate (presented by Bud Light)

March 27 vs. Ottawa – 80s Throwback Night

April 4 vs. Carolina – Tigers Night Co-Branded Hat Giveaway (presented by MotorCity Casino Hotel): First 7,500 fans

April 14 vs. Dallas – Fan Appreciation Night (presented by Coca-Cola Zero Sugar and Meijer)

Please Note: Theme games and fan giveaway items are subject to change.

Fans interested in group ticket packages can contact the Red Wings group sales team at 313-471-7575 or visit the Group Tickets page on DetroitRedWings.com.

10-Game Plans Now Available

The Red Wings have four 10-Game Plans for the 2024-25 season, presented by Coca-Cola Zero Sugar. Plans start at just $49 per game.

Hockeytown Plan: Six weekend games, including a Saturday matchup against Toronto.

Thanksgiving Eve Plan: Featuring the Thanksgiving Eve game, five weekend games and March 6 game vs. the Utah Hockey Club.

Showtime Plan: Enjoy a weekend matchup with Toronto among five weekend games as fans can watch Patrick Kane’s first full season with the Red Wings.

New Year’s Eve Plan: Fans can ring in 2025 with a Dec. 31 matchup against Pittsburgh, and rivalry games against Colorado, Montreal and Boston.

Visit DetroitRedWings.com/10GamePlans to learn more and choose your plan today.

2025-26 Winged Wheel Nation Season Ticket Memberships Waitlist

Winged Wheel Nation is the Detroit Red Wings’ Season Ticket Membership Program. Designed with your unique needs and interests in mind, Winged Wheel Nation membership offers unprecedented inside access, unforgettable experiences and exclusive benefits for the Red Wings’ most loyal fans on a year-round basis.

For as low as $50 per seat, fans can join the Winged Wheel Nation Waitlist for the 2025-26 season. The Winged Wheel Nation Waitlist provides priority to select season ticket locations when they become available. Fans can jump the waitlist for 2025-26 Winged Wheel Nation memberships by purchasing a 10-Game Plan for the 2024-25 season.

NHL Stadium Series at Ohio Stadium on March 1

The Red Wings will face Columbus at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio as part of the NHL’s 2025 Stadium Series. Red Wings fans can purchase tickets starting on September 18 to sit in the Wings’ fan section at the neutral-site game at “The Shoe.” To learn more about the game and purchase tickets, click here.