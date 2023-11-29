Red Wings sign Patrick Kane to one-year contract

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today signed right wing Patrick Kane to a one-year contract with an average annual value of $2.75 million.

Kane, 35, split the 2022-23 season between the Chicago Blackhawks and New York Rangers, recording 57 points (21-36-57) and 16 penalty minutes in 73 regular-season games. The 5-foot-10, 177-pound forward also tallied six points (1-5-6) and six penalty minutes in seven postseason contests with the Rangers. Prior to being acquired by the Rangers on Feb. 28, Kane played in 16 seasons with the Blackhawks and ranks among the franchise’s all-time leaders with 1,161 games played (3rd), 446 goals (3rd), 779 assists (2nd), 1,225 points (2nd), 122 power play goals (4th), 398 power play points (3rd), nine overtime goals (T2nd), 67 game-winning goals (4th) and 3,866 shots (3rd). Additionally, Kane places among the Blackhawks’ greatest playoff performers with 136 games played (3rd), 52 goals (4th), 80 assists (3rd), 132 points (3rd), eight power play goals (10th), 41 power play points (7th), five overtime goals (1st), 11 game-winning goals (T1st) and 422 shots (3rd). In total, Kane has racked up 1,237 points (451-786-1,237) and 426 penalty minutes in 1,180 NHL games since 2007-08, trailing only Sidney Crosby, Alex Ovechkin and Evgeni Malkin for the most points among active skaters.

Originally selected by Chicago with the first overall pick of the 2007 NHL Entry Draft, Kane led the franchise to Stanley Cup championships in 2010, 2013 and 2015. Kane ended the Blackhawks’ 49-year title drought when he scored the overtime goal in Game 6 of the 2010 Stanley Cup Final against the Philadelphia Flyers. He was named the recipient of the 2013 Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP after logging 19 points (9-10-19) in 23 postseason games, becoming the first American-born forward to earn the honor. In 2015, Kane led all scorers with 23 points (11-12-23) in 23 playoff appearances to help the Blackhawks clinch a Stanley Cup championship on home ice for the first time since 1938.

In all, Kane has been selected to nine NHL All-Star Games, including six consecutive appearances from 2015-20. He earned a place on the NHL’s First All-Star Team in 2009-10, 2015-16 and 2016-17, and was named to the Second All-Star Team in 2018-19. Following the 2015-16 season, Kane won the Hart Memorial Trophy as the NHL’s most valuable player, the Art Ross Trophy as the league’s top scorer and the Ted Lindsay Award as the most outstanding player as voted on by fellow members of the NHLPA after recording 106 points (46-60-106), a plus-17 rating and 30 penalty minutes in 82 games. Kane later set a career high with 110 points (44-66-110) in 81 games during the 2018-19 campaign. He was honored as the recipient of the Calder Memorial Trophy in 2007-08 as the NHL’s top rookie after leading all freshmen with 72 points (21-51-72) in 82 games. In 2017, Kane was named one of the 100 Greatest NHL Players as part of the league’s year-long Centennial Celebration.

Prior to turning professional, Kane spent the 2006-07 season with the Ontario Hockey League’s London Knights, garnering Rookie of the Year honors after leading the major junior circuit with 145 points (62-83-145) in 58 regular-season games. Kane also paced all OHL skaters with 31 points (10-21-31) in 16 postseason contests. The Buffalo, N.Y., native skated with the U.S. National Team Development Program from 2004-06 and played for the Honeybaked AAA program in Metro Detroit during the 2003-04 season. On the international stage, Kane represented Team USA at the IIHF World Championship in 2008, 2018 and 2019, earning a bronze medal and MVP honors at the 2018 tournament after leading all skaters in assists (12) and points (20) in 10 games. He served as an alternate captain for Team USA at the 2016 World Cup of Hockey, recording two assists in three appearances. Kane played for his country at back-to-back Winter Olympics in 2010 and 2014, earning a silver medal at the 2010 tournament after logging five points (3-2-5) in six games. Additionally, Kane captured a bronze medal at the 2007 IIHF World Junior Championship, collecting nine points (5-4-9) in seven games. He also won a gold medal at the 2006 IIHF World Under-18 Championship after leading the competition in goals (7) and points (12) in six games.

Patrick Kane, Right Wing

Born Nov 19 1988 -- Buffalo, NY

Height 5.10 -- Weight 177 -- Shoots L

Selected by Chicago Blackhawks round 1 #1 overall 2007 NHL Entry Draft