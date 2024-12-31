Red Wings sign Ondřej Becher to three-year, entry-level contract

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today signed forward Ondřej Becher to a three-year, entry-level contract.

Becher, 20, has recorded three points (1-2-3) and six penalty minutes in 19 games with the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins to begin the 2024-25 season. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound forward spent the entire 2023-24 campaign with the Western Hockey League’s Prince George Cougars and ranked among the team leaders with 32 goals (4th), 64 assists (2nd), 96 points (4th), a plus-38 rating (4th), 48 penalty minutes (6th), eight power play goals (4th), 29 power play points (4th), four shorthanded goals (T1st) and 166 shots (5th) in 58 regular-season games. Becher also tallied 19 points (5-14-19) and 14 penalty minutes in 15 postseason contests, helping the Cougars reach the Western Conference Final. Selected by the Red Wings in the third round (80th overall) of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft, Becher compiled 134 points (48-86-134), a plus-69 rating and 85 penalty minutes in 121 WHL games with Prince George from 2022-24.

A native of Ostrava, Czechia, Becher spent the majority of the 2021-22 season with AZ Havířov’s under-20 squad in Czechia’s top junior league, recording 36 points (22-14-36) and 38 penalty minutes in 45 games. He also registered one goal and four penalty minutes in four games with AZ Havířov in Czechia’s second division in 2021-22. Becher made his professional debut with AZ Havířov in 2020-21, collecting two points (1-1-2) in 11 games. On the international stage, Becher won a bronze medal at the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship, collecting 10 points (3-7-10), a plus-six rating and four penalty minutes in seven games. Becher also played for Czechia at the 2022 IIHF World Under-18 Championship, netting two goals in six appearances.