Red Wings sign Ondřej Becher to three-year, entry-level contract

Forward was selected by Detroit in third round of 2024 NHL entry draft

DET-Becher
By Thomas Roth
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today signed forward Ondřej Becher to a three-year, entry-level contract.

Becher, 20, has recorded three points (1-2-3) and six penalty minutes in 19 games with the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins to begin the 2024-25 season. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound forward spent the entire 2023-24 campaign with the Western Hockey League’s Prince George Cougars and ranked among the team leaders with 32 goals (4th), 64 assists (2nd), 96 points (4th), a plus-38 rating (4th), 48 penalty minutes (6th), eight power play goals (4th), 29 power play points (4th), four shorthanded goals (T1st) and 166 shots (5th) in 58 regular-season games. Becher also tallied 19 points (5-14-19) and 14 penalty minutes in 15 postseason contests, helping the Cougars reach the Western Conference Final. Selected by the Red Wings in the third round (80th overall) of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft, Becher compiled 134 points (48-86-134), a plus-69 rating and 85 penalty minutes in 121 WHL games with Prince George from 2022-24.

A native of Ostrava, Czechia, Becher spent the majority of the 2021-22 season with AZ Havířov’s under-20 squad in Czechia’s top junior league, recording 36 points (22-14-36) and 38 penalty minutes in 45 games. He also registered one goal and four penalty minutes in four games with AZ Havířov in Czechia’s second division in 2021-22. Becher made his professional debut with AZ Havířov in 2020-21, collecting two points (1-1-2) in 11 games. On the international stage, Becher won a bronze medal at the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship, collecting 10 points (3-7-10), a plus-six rating and four penalty minutes in seven games. Becher also played for Czechia at the 2022 IIHF World Under-18 Championship, netting two goals in six appearances.

Becher Stats
- 0.03 MB
Download Becher Stats

News Feed

PREVIEW: Red Wings continue four-game homestand with matchup against Capitals on Sunday

RECAP: McLellan’s debut behind Red Wings’ bench spoiled in 5-2 loss to Maple Leafs

‘He’ll have the ability to take us to another level here’: Yzerman talks hiring McLellan as head coach, changes behind Red Wings’ bench 

PREVIEW: McLellan set for debut as Red Wings’ head coach on Friday night against Maple Leafs

Red Wings name Todd McLellan Head Coach

Red Wings assign William Lagesson and William Wallinder to Grand Rapids

RECAP: Red Wings plan to use NHL’s holiday break as a reset after being shut out by Blues, 4-0

Red Wings recall William Wallinder from Grand Rapids

PREVIEW: With NHL’s holiday break on the horizon, Red Wings welcome Blues on Monday 

RECAP: Red Wings score first, but drop 5-1 decision at Canadiens

PREVIEW: Embracing quick turnaround, Detroit looks to bounce back in Montreal on Saturday

RECAP: Red Wings can't hold third-period lead in 4-3 loss to Canadiens 

Red Wings recall William Lagesson from Grand Rapids

PREVIEW: Red Wings and Canadiens kick off home-and-home back-to-back set in Detroit on Friday

Red Wings assign Ville Husso to Grand Rapids

RECAP: Kane nets go-ahead goal as Red Wings down Flyers, 6-4, for second straight win on home ice

PREVIEW: Red Wings set for showdown with Flyers on Wednesday

‘It’s great to do this’: Red Wings, Tigers and Meijer use annual Hometown Holiday Assist to give back to local youth

Red Wings look to carry momentum from weekend into next two practice days

Red Wings assign Jack Campbell to Grand Rapids

RECAP: Petry scores twice to help Red Wings earn 'huge win' over Maple Leafs, 4-2

PREVIEW: Motivated to defend home ice, Detroit faces Toronto on Saturday

Red Wings recall Jack Campbell from Grand Rapids under emergency conditions

RECAP: Talbot makes 32 saves for Detroit in 4-1 loss to Philadelphia

PREVIEW: Going for second straight road win, Red Wings face Flyers on Thursday

As Red Wings prepare for Flyers, Talbot and Lyon return to practice on Wednesday

Red Wings assign Sebastian Cossa to Grand Rapids

RECAP: Cossa's NHL debut part of Red Wings' 'massive' 6-5 shootout win over Sabres

PREVIEW: Red Wings head to Buffalo for Atlantic Division clash on Monday

RECAP: Red Wings take 2-1 loss to Avalanche

PREVIEW: Red Wings face off against visiting Avalanche on Saturday

Larkin and Raymond honored to participate at 2025 4 Nations Face-Off

RECAP: Detroit comes up short in Ottawa, 2-1

PREVIEW: Red Wings cap two-game road trip with matchup against Senators on Thursday

Red Wings assign William Lagesson to Grand Rapids

RECAP: Raymond scores twice, extends point streak in Red Wings’ 3-2 overtime loss to Bruins

PREVIEW: Red Wings kick off two-game road trip in Boston on Tuesday 

Red Wings recall William Lagesson from Grand Rapids

For Cossa, earning first NHL recall to Red Wings ‘a dream come true’

Red wings recall Sebastian Cossa from Grand Rapids under emergency conditions

RECAP: Red Wings get a point, but lose Talbot to injury in 5-4 overtime loss to Canucks

PREVIEW: Red Wings and visiting Canucks square off on Sunday afternoon

Red Wings lose back-and-forth battle to Devils, 5-4

PREVIEW: Raymond carries goal streak into Friday’s afternoon game between Red Wings and Devils

RECAP: Raymond scores in overtime to send Red Wings past Flames, 2-1, on Thanksgiving Eve

PREVIEW: Red Wings host Flames for annual Thanksgiving Eve game on Wednesday

Ilitch Sports + Entertainment announces Black Friday sales for Red Wings and Tigers tickets

Red Wings recall Ville Husso from Grand Rapids under emergency conditions

‘Giving back to the community is awesome’: Kasper surprises, reads to first graders at Madison Elementary

RECAP: Red Wings 'could have folded the tents' but 'fought until the bitter end' to pull off 4-2 comeback win over Islanders