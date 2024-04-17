Red Wings sign defenseman Shai Buium to three-year entry-level contract

2021 Second-round pick won two national championships at University of Denver

DET Buium
By Thomas Roth
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today signed defenseman Shai Buium to a three-year, entry-level contract beginning with the 2024-25 season. Buium will report to the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins on an amateur tryout for the remainder of the 2023-24 season.

Buium, 21, recently completed his junior season at the University of Denver, helping the Pioneers capture their second NCAA Division I national championship in three years. The 6-foot-4, 210-pound defenseman earned NCHC Second All-Star Team honors after recording 36 points (7-29-36), a plus-33 rating and 14 penalty minutes in 43 games with the Pioneers during the 2023-24 campaign. Buium logged 21 points (4-17-21), a plus-eight rating and 18 penalty minutes in 38 games as a sophomore in 2022-23. Selected by the Red Wings in the second round (36th overall) of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, Buium was selected to the NCHC All-Rookie Team after tallying 18 points (3-15-18), a plus-20 rating and 12 penalty minutes in 39 games in 2021-22, winning a national title along with Detroit prospects Carter Mazur (70th overall/2021) and Antti Tuomisto (35th overall/2019). In total, Buium compiled 75 points (14-61-75), a plus-61 rating and 44 penalty minutes in 120 games with the Pioneers.

Prior to his collegiate career, Buium played in parts of two seasons with the Sioux City Musketeers of the United States Hockey League from 2019-21. Buium was selected to the USHL’s Second All-Rookie Team after collecting 26 points (4-22-26), a plus-16 rating and 27 penalty minutes in 50 regular-season games, in addition to three points (1-2-3) in four postseason contests. The San Diego, Calif., native also competed at Shattuck St. Mary’s Prep in 2020-21, registering 13 points (2-11-13) and two penalty minutes in 17 appearances. Buium posted 88 points (21-67-88) and 32 penalty minutes in 100 games with Shattuck St. Mary’s under-16 squad from 2018-20.

Shai Buium, Defense

Born Mar 26 2003  -- San Diego, CA

Height 6.04 -- Weight 210 -- Shoots L  

Selected by Detroit Red Wings round 2 #36 overall 2021 NHL Entry Draft

