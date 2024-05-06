Red Wings sign Axel Sandin-Pellikka to three-year, entry-level contract

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today signed defenseman Axel Sandin-Pellikka to a three-year, entry-level contract.

Sandin-Pellikka, 19, spent the 2023-24 campaign with Skellefteå AIK in the Swedish Hockey League, recording 18 points (10-8-18) and 17 penalty minutes in 39 games. His 10 goals were the most of any under-19 skater in Sweden’s top professional league. The 5-foot-11, 176-pound blueliner was named the recipient of the 2024 Börje Salming Trophy as the best Swedish-born defenseman in the SHL. Sandin-Pellikka helped Skellefteå AIK win an SHL championship in 2024, tallying seven points (2-5-7) in 14 postseason contests. He also registered five points (3-2-5), a plus-four rating and six penalty minutes in 10 Champions Hockey League games as Skellefteå AIK reached the final of the competition. Selected by the Red Wings in the first round (17th overall) of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, Sandin-Pellikka made his professional debut with Skellefteå AIK during the 2022-23 season, logging five points (2-3-5) and a plus-two rating in 22 games.

A native of Gällivare, Sweden, Sandin-Pellikka was named the best defenseman in Sweden’s top junior league after racking up 36 points (16-20-36), a plus-15 rating and 64 penalty minutes in 31 games with Skellefteå AIK’s under-20 squad in 2022-23. Sandin-Pellikka has developed with Skellefteå AIK since 2019-20, collecting 39 points (17-22-39) in 45 games at the under-20 level, 22 points (9-13-22) in 40 games with the under-18 team and 12 points (3-9-12) in 24 games with the under-16 squad. On the international stage, Sandin-Pellikka won a silver medal with Sweden at the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship and was selected as the tournament’s best defenseman after recording six points (2-4-6) and four penalty minutes in seven games. He also had one assist and six penalty minutes in seven appearances at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship. Sandin-Pellikka captured a silver medal at the 2023 IIHF Under-18 Championship, earning top defenseman honors after compiling 11 points (2-9-11) and a plus-eight rating in seven games. Additionally, Sandin-Pellikka claimed a silver medal at the 2022 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, posting two assists and six penalty minutes in five contests.

