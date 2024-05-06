Red Wings sign Axel Sandin-Pellikka to three-year, entry-level contract

Defenseman was selected 17th overall by Detroit in 2023 NHL entry draft

DET Sandin-Pellikka_Signed_WEB 1
By Thomas Roth
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today signed defenseman Axel Sandin-Pellikka to a three-year, entry-level contract.

Sandin-Pellikka, 19, spent the 2023-24 campaign with Skellefteå AIK in the Swedish Hockey League, recording 18 points (10-8-18) and 17 penalty minutes in 39 games. His 10 goals were the most of any under-19 skater in Sweden’s top professional league. The 5-foot-11, 176-pound blueliner was named the recipient of the 2024 Börje Salming Trophy as the best Swedish-born defenseman in the SHL. Sandin-Pellikka helped Skellefteå AIK win an SHL championship in 2024, tallying seven points (2-5-7) in 14 postseason contests. He also registered five points (3-2-5), a plus-four rating and six penalty minutes in 10 Champions Hockey League games as Skellefteå AIK reached the final of the competition. Selected by the Red Wings in the first round (17th overall) of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, Sandin-Pellikka made his professional debut with Skellefteå AIK during the 2022-23 season, logging five points (2-3-5) and a plus-two rating in 22 games.

A native of Gällivare, Sweden, Sandin-Pellikka was named the best defenseman in Sweden’s top junior league after racking up 36 points (16-20-36), a plus-15 rating and 64 penalty minutes in 31 games with Skellefteå AIK’s under-20 squad in 2022-23. Sandin-Pellikka has developed with Skellefteå AIK since 2019-20, collecting 39 points (17-22-39) in 45 games at the under-20 level, 22 points (9-13-22) in 40 games with the under-18 team and 12 points (3-9-12) in 24 games with the under-16 squad. On the international stage, Sandin-Pellikka won a silver medal with Sweden at the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship and was selected as the tournament’s best defenseman after recording six points (2-4-6) and four penalty minutes in seven games. He also had one assist and six penalty minutes in seven appearances at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship. Sandin-Pellikka captured a silver medal at the 2023 IIHF Under-18 Championship, earning top defenseman honors after compiling 11 points (2-9-11) and a plus-eight rating in seven games. Additionally, Sandin-Pellikka claimed a silver medal at the 2022 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, posting two assists and six penalty minutes in five contests.

Axel Sandin-Pellikka, Defense

Born Mar 11 2005  -- Gallivare, Sweden

Height 5.11 -- Weight 176 -- Shoots R  

Selected by Detroit Red Wings round 1 #17 overall 2023 NHL Entry Draft

Sandin-Pellikka Stats
- 0.03 MB
Download Sandin-Pellikka Stats

News Feed

Perron provides vocal, veteran presence to Red Wings throughout 2023-24 season

Kane values post-surgery stint with Red Wings during 2023-24 season

Lalonde wants Red Wings to learn from lessons of 2023-24 season  

Red Wings sign defenseman Andrew Gibson to three-year entry-level contract

Ahmad Chebbani named final 2024 Arab American Heritage Month Game Changers Honoree

Waiting in the Wings | Forward prospect Marco Kasper making strides, learning to be a complete player in AHL

Yzerman sees growth in Seider, Raymond over 2023-24 season

Yzerman reflects on Red Wings’ 2023-24 season, looks ahead to offseason

Ali Sayed named 2024 Arab American Heritage Month Game Changers recipient

Red Wings assign Austin Czarnik to Grand Rapids

Red Wings assign Zach Aston-Reese and Simon Edvinsson to Grand Rapids

Red Wings sign defenseman Shai Buium to three-year entry-level contract

RECAP: Red Wings' playoff hopes dashed despite 5-4 shootout win in Montreal

PREVIEW: Red Wings continue playoff race in Tuesday’s 2023-24 regular-season finale in Montreal

RECAP: Red Wings’ 5-4 comeback OT victory against Canadiens the result of belief, resiliency

PREVIEW: Red Wings look to keep playoff hopes alive Monday against visiting Canadiens

Red Wings recall Ville Husso from conditioning loan

RECAP: Larkin's OT power-play winner helps Red Wings beat Maple Leafs, 5-4

PREVIEW: Red Wings conclude important two-game road swing Saturday against Maple Leafs

Dr. Haifa Fakhouri named 2024 Arab American Heritage Month Game Changers honoree

RECAP: Despite 6-5 OT loss, Red Wings show plenty of fight in Pittsburgh

PREVIEW: Red Wings, Penguins continue chase for Eastern Conference’s second wild-card spot on Thursday

NOTEBOOK: Copp, Rasmussen both unavailable for Thursday’s game in Pittsburgh 

Final three games of Red Wings regular season to be simulcast on TV20 in Detroit

Red Wings recall Zach Aston-Reese from Grand Rapids under emergency conditions

RECAP: Red Wings fall out of Eastern Conference's second wild-card spot with 2-1 loss to Capitals

PREVIEW: Red Wings host Capitals for high-stakes clash on Tuesday 

Red Wings eyeing standings but remain focused on themselves as regular season winds down

Red Wings loan Ville Husso to Grand Rapids for conditioning

RECAP: Strong start leads Red Wings to critical 3-1 victory over Sabres

PREVIEW: Red Wings clash with Sabres at Little Caesars Arena on Sunday afternoon

RECAP: Red Wings miss chance to gain ground in wild-card race, drop 4-3 decision to Rangers

PREVIEW: Red Wings host NHL-leading Rangers for Tigers Night on Friday

Lina Hourani-Harajli Named Arab American Heritage Month Game Changers Honoree

Red Wings honored to host Special Olympics Michigan athletes for practice, hockey skills clinic

RECAP: ‘Happy flight’ home after Red Wings finish season-long five-game road trip with 4-2 win over Lightning

PREVIEW: Red Wings wrap up season-long five-game road trip on Monday against Lightning

Red Wings assign Zach Aston-Reese to Grand Rapids

RECAP: Red Wings take point in 3-2 shootout loss at Panthers

PREVIEW: Red Wings visit Panthers for Saturday afternoon clash

Red Wings recall Zach Aston-Reese from Grand Rapids under emergency conditions

Red Wings Partner with Detroit Vs. Everybody in Local Designer Series

Charity Dean Named Women’s History Month Game Changers Honoree

RECAP: Red Wings shut out in Carolina, 4-0

PREVIEW: Red Wings conclude season series with Hurricanes in Carolina on Thursday

Red Wings believe mental toughness, high effort level will be keys to success down the stretch  

RECAP: Red Wings earn point but fall to Capitals in overtime, 4-3, amid playoff-like atmosphere 

Red Wings sign forward Emmitt Finnie to three-year entry-level contract

PREVIEW: Red Wings visit Capitals on Tuesday with major playoff implications at stake

Red Wings relishing opportunities, challenges as playoff push ramps up