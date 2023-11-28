Red Wings set to host Hockey Fights Cancer Night on Thursday, Nov. 30

DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings are proud to once again team up with the American Cancer Society for Hockey Fights Cancer Night on Thursday, Nov. 30 as the organizations join forces to bring awareness to pediatric cancer and raise money for research, in partnership with Comerica Bank.

To join the fight against this dreaded disease, the Red Wings are hosting several activities and fundraisers before, during and after Thursday's Hockey Fights Cancer game against the Chicago Blackhawks at Little Caesars Arena. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m.

“As the NHL celebrates 25 years of impact through Hockey Fights Cancer in communities across North America, the Detroit Red Wings remain steadfast in our collective approach to bring resources and awareness toward reducing the future of cancer,” said Kevin Brown, director of community impact for Ilitch Sports + Entertainment. “We’re proud of the strong partnership we’ve built with the American Cancer Society and our friends at Comerica Bank – working together on solutions that help people fulfill their potential without fear of a cancer diagnosis cutting those dreams short.”

On Monday, Nov. 27, members of the Lady Wings and Red Wings’ team chef Bill Ferrill visited Detroit’s Ronald McDonald House to cook & serve lunch for families that are currently residing at the House.