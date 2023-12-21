Red Wings Set to Host Grateful Dead Night on Saturday, January 13

DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings will host the fifth annual “Grateful Dead Night” at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, for fans of the legendary rock band. Ticket packages are currently on sale starting at $110, which includes a Grateful Dead-themed jersey, an exclusive pregame concert and a ticket to the game against the Los Angeles Kings.

The pregame concert on the Via Concourse at Little Caesars Arena will feature Grateful Dead tribute band “Raising the Dead.” The Michigan-based group has been together since 2017 and has performed at popular venues like Comerica Park, St. Andrews Hall, Cadieux Café and others across metro Detroit.

The Grateful Dead-themed hockey jersey includes “DETROIT RED WINGS” circled around a Dancing Bear and the Winged Wheel logo on both shoulders.

To purchase tickets for Grateful Dead Night at Little Caesars Arena, fans must visit DetroitRedWings.com/GratefulDead, and to purchase group tickets of 10 or more, contact Payten Mahoney at 313-471-7162 or [email protected].

Tickets must be purchased through this link to take advantage of the accompanying jersey and pregame concert opportunity.

For more information on the Raising the Dead tribute band, visit RaisingTheDeadBand.com.