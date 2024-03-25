Red Wings relishing opportunities, challenges as playoff push ramps up

Entering Monday, Detroit (36-29-6; 78 points) trailed Washington (35-26-9; 79 points) by one point for the Eastern Conference’s second wild-card spot. And given how tight the standings are with just 11 regular-season games remaining, the Red Wings know the stakes are quickly rising.

“Everyone is kind of in the same boat right now, trying to get ready for the playoffs or get in the playoffs,” Ben Chiarot said. “You don’t have a choice. You have to match that intensity."

Games this late in the regular season look and feel different, according to Detroit’s veterans. They’re more physical, fast paced and each bring a heightened level of importance.

“It’s a fun time of year,” said Patrick Kane, who’s played in 143 Stanley Cup Playoffs games. “It’s almost like you’re in the playoffs right now, even though there’s 11 games left. You look at tomorrow like it’s a playoff game. Obviously it’s a team ahead of us in the standings. If we beat them, we’re in a playoff spot. I know they have a game in hand, but they’re playing really well right now. It’ll be a good test for us, but these games are fun to play in.”

Kane said this final stretch will be a great growth opportunity for the younger Red Wings.