Red Wings relishing opportunities, challenges as playoff push ramps up

DETROIT -- As the Detroit Red Wings continue fighting for a spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, they’re also gaining valuable experience competing in playoff-like atmospheres.
Saturday’s 1-0 shutout loss to the Nashville Predators marked the first of five consecutive road games against postseason-contending clubs for the Red Wings, who practiced Monday at Little Caesars Arena’s BELFOR Training Center before hitting the road for Tuesday’s pivotal matchup against the Washington Capitals.
“That’s what playoff hockey is,” Joe Veleno said about Saturday’s tightly contested game in Nashville. “I’ve never experienced it, but from what we hear in the locker room and what other guys are talking about, those are the kind of games you’re going to get this late in the year when you’re playing good teams battling for spots.”