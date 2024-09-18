Red Wings release 2024 training camp roster and schedule

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today released their training camp roster and schedule, comprised of 68 players who will hit the ice on Thursday, Sept. 19 at Centre ICE Arena in Traverse City, Mich., for four days of camp before beginning their eight-game preseason schedule with a road game against the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday, Sept. 25.

The Red Wings will bring 37 forwards, 22 defensemen and nine goaltenders to Traverse City to participate in daily on-ice practices. Following the team’s annual Red & White Game on Sunday, Sept. 22, the Red Wings will break camp to return to Detroit ahead of the exhibition slate, which is highlighted by home games against the Chicago Blackhawks (Friday, Sept. 27 at 7:00 p.m.), Pittsburgh Penguins (Saturday, Sept. 28 at 7:00 p.m.), Toronto Maple Leafs (Thursday, Oct. 3 at 7:00 p.m.) and Ottawa Senators (Friday, Oct. 4 at 7:00 p.m.).

A limited number of tickets remain for select training camp events. Tickets for all events are available on https://mynorthtickets.com/organizations/centre-ice. Ticket prices are as follows:

Training Camp Practice (Thursday, Sept. 19): $20 general admission

Training Camp Practice (Friday, Sept. 20): $20 general admission

Training Camp Practice (Saturday, Sept. 21): $30 general admission

Red and White Game (Sunday, Sept. 22): $25 standing-room, $45 reserved seating or mezzanine

The Red Wings will open their annual NHL Training Camp with the 2024 Training Camp Season Preview Party, presented by Porsche Detroit North, on Wednesday, Sept. 18, at Delamar Traverse City. This exciting new event provides guests with incredible opportunities to meet Red Wings players, coaches and personalities, and hear directly from team leadership ahead of the 2024-25 season. Hosted by Red Wings TV broadcasters Ken Daniels and Mickey Redmond, the Season Preview Party also features a silent and live auction, as well as a VIP package that includes an exclusive meet and greet with Red Wings Executive Vice President and General Manager Steve Yzerman and Head Coach Derek Lalonde, and reserved seating with a Red Wings player for the season preview show. Proceeds from the event benefit Involved Citizens Enterprises (I.C.E.), a 501(c)3 non-profit organization providing affordable skating programs to Northern Michigan.

Select 2024 Training Camp merchandise will also be available for purchase in the arena store on the upper level behind the concession stand. For more information on tickets or merchandise, please call Centre Ice Arena at (231) 933-7465 or visit www.centreice.org.