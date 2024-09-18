Red Wings release 2024 training camp roster and schedule

Sixty-eight players hit the ice from Sept. 19-22 in Traverse City

DET-training camp full roster
By Thomas Roth
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today released their training camp roster and schedule, comprised of 68 players who will hit the ice on Thursday, Sept. 19 at Centre ICE Arena in Traverse City, Mich., for four days of camp before beginning their eight-game preseason schedule with a road game against the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday, Sept. 25.

The Red Wings will bring 37 forwards, 22 defensemen and nine goaltenders to Traverse City to participate in daily on-ice practices. Following the team’s annual Red & White Game on Sunday, Sept. 22, the Red Wings will break camp to return to Detroit ahead of the exhibition slate, which is highlighted by home games against the Chicago Blackhawks (Friday, Sept. 27 at 7:00 p.m.), Pittsburgh Penguins (Saturday, Sept. 28 at 7:00 p.m.), Toronto Maple Leafs (Thursday, Oct. 3 at 7:00 p.m.) and Ottawa Senators (Friday, Oct. 4 at 7:00 p.m.).

A limited number of tickets remain for select training camp events. Tickets for all events are available on https://mynorthtickets.com/organizations/centre-ice. Ticket prices are as follows:

  • Training Camp Practice (Thursday, Sept. 19): $20 general admission
  • Training Camp Practice (Friday, Sept. 20): $20 general admission
  • Training Camp Practice (Saturday, Sept. 21): $30 general admission
  • Red and White Game (Sunday, Sept. 22): $25 standing-room, $45 reserved seating or mezzanine

The Red Wings will open their annual NHL Training Camp with the 2024 Training Camp Season Preview Party, presented by Porsche Detroit North, on Wednesday, Sept. 18, at Delamar Traverse City. This exciting new event provides guests with incredible opportunities to meet Red Wings players, coaches and personalities, and hear directly from team leadership ahead of the 2024-25 season. Hosted by Red Wings TV broadcasters Ken Daniels and Mickey Redmond, the Season Preview Party also features a silent and live auction, as well as a VIP package that includes an exclusive meet and greet with Red Wings Executive Vice President and General Manager Steve Yzerman and Head Coach Derek Lalonde, and reserved seating with a Red Wings player for the season preview show. Proceeds from the event benefit Involved Citizens Enterprises (I.C.E.), a 501(c)3 non-profit organization providing affordable skating programs to Northern Michigan.

Select 2024 Training Camp merchandise will also be available for purchase in the arena store on the upper level behind the concession stand. For more information on tickets or merchandise, please call Centre Ice Arena at (231) 933-7465 or visit www.centreice.org.

Detroit Red Wings 2024-25 Training Camp Roster

#

 FORWARDS (37)

POS

S

HGT

WGT

BIRTHPLACE

BIRTHDATE

ACQUIRED

11

Vladimir Tarasenko

RW

L

6-0

222

Yaroslavl, Russia

12/13/91

Signed, 7/3/24

14

Tyler Motte

C

L

5-10

197

St. Clair, Michigan

3/10/95

Signed, 7/2/24

15

Sheldon Dries

C

L

5-9

178

Macomb, Michigan

4/23/94

Signed, 7/1/24

18

Andrew Copp

C

L

6-1

201

Ann Arbor, Michigan

7/8/94

Signed, 7/13/22

21

Joe Snively

C

L

5-9

180

Herndon, Virginia

1/1/96

Signed, 7/2/24

23

Lucas Raymond

LW

R

5-11

188

Gothenburg, Sweden

3/28/02

2020 Draft (1/4)

24

Austin Watson *

C

R

6-4

210

Ann Arbor, Michigan

1/13/92

Professional Tryout

25

Hunter Johannes +

LW

L

6-3

228

Eden Prairie, Minnesota

7/24/98

Professional Tryout

26

Tim Gettinger

LW

L

6-6

217

Cleveland, Ohio

4/14/98

Signed, 7/1/23

27

Michael Rasmussen

C

L

6-6

225

Surrey, British Columbia

4/17/99

2017 Draft (1/9)

28

Michael Brandsegg-Nygård

RW

R

6-1

206

Oslo, Norway

10/5/05

2024 Draft (1/15)

29

Nate Danielson

C

R

6-1

191

Red Deer, Alberta

9/27/04

2023 Draft (1/9)

36

Christian Fischer

RW

R

6-0

205

Chicago, Illinois

4/15/97

Signed, 7/2/23

37

J.T. Compher

C

R

6-0

192

Northbrook, Illinois

4/8/95

Signed, 7/1/23

41

Ondřej Becher

C

L

6-1

179

Ostrava, Czechia

2/22/04

2024 Draft (3/80)

42

Carson Bantle +

LW

L

6-5

215

Onalaska, Wisconsin

1/22/02

Professional Tryout

43

Carter Mazur

LW

R

6-0

189

Jackson, Michigan

3/28/02

2021 Draft (3/70)

48

Jonatan Berggren

RW

L

5-11

199

Uppsala, Sweden

7/16/00

2018 Draft (2/33)

50

Dominik Shine +

RW

R

5-11

175

Pinckney, Michigan

4/18/93

Professional Tryout

57

Borya Valis *

RW

R

6-2

193

Denver, Colorado

4/8/04

Amateur Tryout

58

Emmitt Finnie

C

L

6-1

190

Lethbridge, Alberta

6/27/05

2023 Draft (7/201)

59

Brayden Edwards *

C

R

6-0

185

Abbotsford, British Columbia

12/23/04

Amateur Tryout

63

Alexandre Doucet

LW

L

5-11

193

Sherbrooke, Quebec

1/12/02

Signed, 3/1/23

65

Charlie Paquette *

RW

R

6-1

200

Essex, Ontario

12/6/05

Amateur Tryout

67

Chase Lefebvre *

C

L

6-2

173

Kapuskasing, Ontario

5/13/04

Amateur Tryout

71

Dylan Larkin

C

L

6-1

204

Waterford, Michigan

7/30/96

2014 Draft (1/15)

74

Cross Hanas

LW

L

6-1

189

Highland Village, Texas

1/5/02

2020 Draft (2/55)

76

Isaac Ratcliffe *

LW

L

6-6

225

London, Ontario

2/15/99

Professional Tryout

78

Amadeus Lombardi

C

L

5-11

178

Aurora, Ontario

6/5/03

2022 Draft (4/113)

79

Alex Chiasson *

RW

R

6-4

204

Montréal, Quebec

10/1/90

Professional Tryout

81

Jakub Rychlovský

LW

L

5-11

198

Vrchlabi, Czechia

8/7/01

Signed, 6/3/24

82

Gabriel Seger +

C

L

6-4

213

Uppsala, Sweden

11/15/99

Professional Tryout

85

Elmer Söderblom

LW

L

6-8

246

Gothenburg, Sweden

7/5/01

2019 Draft (6/159)

88

Patrick Kane

RW

L

5-10

178

Buffalo, New York

11/19/88

Signed, 11/28/23

90

Joe Veleno

C

L

6-1

210

Kirkland, Quebec

1/13/00

2018 Draft (1/30)

92

Marco Kasper

C

L

6-1

197

Innsbruck, Austria

4/8/04

2022 Draft (1/8)

93

Alex DeBrincat

RW

R

5-8

178

Farmington Hills, Michigan

12/18/97

Trade w/OTT, 7/9/23

#

 DEFENSEMEN (22)

POS

S

HGT

WGT

BIRTHPLACE

BIRTHDATE

ACQUIRED

2

Olli Määttä

D

L

6-2

208

Jyväskylä, Finland

8/22/94

Signed, 7/14/22

3

Justin Holl

D

R

6-4

195

Tonka Bay, Minnesota

1/30/92

Signed, 7/1/23

8

Ben Chiarot

D

L

6-3

225

Hamilton, Ontario

5/9/91

Signed, 7/13/22

20

Albert Johansson

D

L

6-0

187

Karlstad, Sweden

1/4/01

2019 Draft (2/60)

22

Shai Buium

D

L

6-3

213

San Diego, California

3/26/03

2021 Draft (2/36)

38

Antti Tuomisto

D

R

6-5

210

Pori, Finland

1/20/01

2019 Draft (2/35)

46

Jeff Petry

D

R

6-3

206

Ann Arbor, Michigan

12/9/87

Trade w/MTL, 8/15/23

51

Eemil Viro

D

L

6-0

184

Vantaa, Finland

4/3/02

2020 Draft (3/70)

52

Brogan Rafferty

D

R

6-0

200

West Dundee, Illinois

5/28/95

Signed, 7/1/23

53

Moritz Seider #

D

R

6-3

205

Zell, Germany

4/6/01

2019 Draft (1/6)

54

William Wallinder

D

L

6-4

203

Sollefteå, Sweden

7/28/02

2020 Draft (2/32)

56

Erik Gustafsson

D

L

6-0

187

Nynäshamn, Sweden

3/14/92

Signed, 7/1/24

62

Matthew Virgilio *

D

R

5-11

193

Vaughan, Ontario

3/24/06

Amateur Tryout

64

Zackary Sandhu *

D

L

6-1

198

Toronto, Ontario

12/20/05

Amateur Tryout

77

Simon Edvinsson

D

L

6-6

225

Kungsbacka, Sweden

2/5/03

2021 Draft (1/6)

83

Bauer Dumanski *

D

L

6-1

198

Lockwood, Saskatchewan

1/5/05

Amateur Tryout

84

William Lagesson

D

L

6-2

213

Gothenburg, Sweden

2/22/96

Signed, 7/1/24

86

Josh Van Mulligen *

D

R

6-3

200

Medicine Hat, Alberta

7/26/05

Amateur Tryout

87

Tory Dello

D

R

6-0

205

Crystal Lake, Illinois

2/14/97

Signed, 7/4/24

89

Marcus Kearsey *

D

L

5-11

175

Deer Lake, Newfoundland

3/17/06

Amateur Tryout

94

Josiah Didier +

D

R

6-3

226

Littleton, Colorado

4/8/93

Professional Tryout

95

Blake Smith *

D

L

6-4

219

Oshawa, Ontario

10/5/04

Amateur Tryout

#

GOALIES (9)

POS

C

HGT

WGT

BIRTHPLACE

BIRTHDATE

ACQUIRED

31

Carter Gylander

G

L

6-5

194

Beaumont, Alberta

6/5/01

2019 Draft (7/191)

32

Jack Campbell

G

L

6-3

209

Port Huron, Michigan

1/9/92

Signed, 7/1/24

33

Sebastian Cossa

G

L

6-6

222

Hamilton, Ontario

11/21/02

2021 Draft (1/15)

34

Alex Lyon

G

L

6-1

196

Baudette, Minnesota

12/9/92

Signed, 7/1/23

35

Ville Husso

G

L

6-3

208

Helsinki, Finland

2/6/95

Trade w/ STL, 7/8/22

39

Cam Talbot

G

L

6-4

197

Caledonia, Ontario

7/5/87

Signed, 7/1/24

60

Jan Bednar +

G

L

6-5

199

Karlovy Vary, Czechia

8/26/02

2020 Draft (4/107)

61

Landon Miller

G

L

6-4

201

Barrie, Ontario

1/3/06

2024 Draft (4/126)

68

Gage Alexander

G

L

6-6

205

Okotoks, Alberta

7/2/02

Trade w/ANA, 7/3/24

+ = signed by Grand Rapids

*= camp invitee

#= currently a restricted free agent

Detroit Red Wings 2024-25 Training Camp Schedule

THURSDAY, SEPT. 19

Event

Site

TEAM LINDSAY

 

 

7:55 a.m.

Video

 

8:10 a.m. – 9:10 a.m.

On-ice Practice

David’s Rink

9:25 a.m.

Off-ice Workout

 

TEAM DELVECCHIO

 
 

9:05 a.m.

Video

 

9:20 a.m. – 10:15 a.m.

On-ice Practice

David’s Rink

10:15 a.m.

Video

 

10:30 a.m. – 11:20 a.m.

On-ice Practice

Molon Rink

11:35 a.m.

Off-ice Workout

 

TEAM HOWE

 
 

11:20 a.m.

Video

 

11:35 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

On-ice Practice

David’s Rink

12:30 p.m.

Video

 

12:45 p.m. – 1:35 p.m.

On-ice Practice

Molon Rink

1:50 p.m.

Off-ice Workout

 

FRIDAY, SEPT. 20

EVENT
SITE

TEAM LINDSAY

 

 

7:55 a.m.

Video

 

8:10 a.m. – 9:10 a.m.

On-ice Practice

Molon Rink

9:25 a.m.

Off-ice Workout

 

TEAM DELVECCHIO

 
 

9:05 a.m.

Video

 

9:20 a.m. – 10:15 a.m.

On-ice Practice

David’s Rink

10:15 a.m.

Video

 

10:30 a.m. – 11:20 a.m.

On-ice Practice

Molon Rink

11:35 a.m.

Off-ice Workout

 

TEAM HOWE

 
 

11:20 a.m.

Video

 

11:35 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

On-ice Practice

David’s Rink

12:30 p.m.

Video

 

12:45 p.m. – 1:35 p.m.

On-ice Practice

Molon Rink

1:50 p.m.

Off-ice Workout

 

SATURDAY, SEPT. 21

Event

Site

TEAM LINDSAY

 

 

8:05 a.m.

Video

 

8:15 a.m. – 9:15 a.m.

On-ice Practice

Molon Rink

9:30 a.m.

Off-ice Workout

 

TEAM HOWE

 

 

9:00 a.m.

Video

 

9:15 a.m. – 10:25 a.m.

On-ice Practice

David’s Rink

10:25 a.m.

Video

 

10:35 a.m. – 11:05 a.m.

On-ice Practice

Molon Rink

11:20 a.m.

Off-ice Workout

 

TEAM HOWE

 

 

9:00 a.m.

Video

 

9:15 a.m. – 10:25 a.m.

On-ice Practice

David’s Rink

10:25 a.m.

Video

 

10:35 a.m. – 11:05 a.m.

On-ice Practice

Molon Rink

11:20 a.m.

Off-ice Workout

 

SUNDAY, SEPT. 22

Event

Site

NON-RED & WHITE PLAYERS

 

9:10 a.m. – 10:10 a.m.

On-ice Practice

David’s Rink

10:45 a.m.

Off-ice Workout

 

TEAM RED

 

11:45 a.m.

Video

 

12:00 p.m.

RED & WHITE GAME

MOLON RINK

TEAM WHITE

 

 

11:45 a.m.

Video

 

12:00 p.m.

RED & WHITE GAME

MOLON RINK

News Feed

Red Wings prospects introduce hockey, encourage reading to students at Central Grade School

Yzerman talks new contracts, prospects and more ahead of Red Wings’ 2024 Training Camp

Lombardi trusts offseason work will pay off in 2024-25

RECAP: Red Wings finish off sweep of Stars at 2024 NHL Prospect Games with 3-2 win

RECAP: Red Wings open 2024 NHL Prospect Games with 5-1 victory over Stars

Watson emphasizing organizational culture, good habits at 2024 NHL Prospect Games 

Miller ready for more after important OHL experience last season

Lalonde sees internal growth and consistency as Red Wings’ keys to success in 2024-25

Johansson’s game, confidence continue growing 

With solid foundation already in place, Forslund has plenty of room to grow

To keep improving, Becher focused on making two-way game even more effective

Red Wings release 2024 NHL prospect games roster and schedule

Sandin-Pellikka gearing up for another year of growth

Red Wings Announce Promotional Calendar and Fan Giveaways for 2024-25 Season

Buium aims to keep progressing with Griffins

Ever-evolving Augustine embraces big moments, growth experiences 

Continuing development, improving overall game at the forefront for Cleveland

NHL prospect games and Red Wings training camp return to Traverse City in September

Motte’s fit with Red Wings more than just on the ice

Single-game tickets for 2024-25 Detroit Red Wings season are on sale now

Savage keeping eyes on present and future

Continuing to give back to Detroit community, Lalonde helps grow sport at Summer Street Hockey event 

Plante’s passion for the sport of hockey fueling his game, development

Fischer pleased to re-sign with tight-knit Red Wings

With new contract signed, Veleno brings extra motivation into 2024-25 season

Camille Proctor recognized as Disability Pride Month Game Changers honoree

Patrick Romzek named Disability Pride Month Game Changers honoree

Talbot believes Detroit is an ideal fit on and off the ice

Red Wings re-sign Joe Veleno to two-year contract

Tarasenko excited to bring offense and experience to Detroit

Gustafsson finds new opportunity and familiarity with Red Wings

Colleen Allen recognized as Disability Pride Month Game Changers honoree

Red Wings sign Michael Brandsegg-Nygård to three-year, entry-level contract

‘My heart was set on coming to Detroit and being back’: Kane re-signs one-year deal with Red Wings

Red Wings prospects learn valuable lessons and form lasting friendships during 2024 Development Camp

Yzerman discusses Red Wings free agency, offseason trades

Lisa Franklin recognized as Disability Pride Month Game Changers honoree

Red Wings defensemen Tory Dello to one-year, two-way contract 

Red Wings sign Vladimir Tarasenko to two-year contract

Red Wings acquire goaltender Gage Alexander from Anaheim Ducks in exchange for Robby Fabbri and conditional fourth-round pick in 2025 NHL entry draft

Datsyuk enjoys helping Red Wings prospects at 2024 Development Camp

Red Wings sign forward Tyler Motte to one-year contract

Red Wings release 2024-25 regular-season schedule

Red Wings sign forward Joe Snively to one-year, two-way contract

Red Wings sign defenseman Erik Gustafsson to two-year contract

Red Wings re-sign Christian Fischer to one-year contract

Red Wings sign goaltender Jack Campbell to one-year contract and forward Sheldon Dries to two-year, two-way contract

Red Wings sign goaltender Cam Talbot to two-year contract

Red Wings sign defenseman William Lagesson to one-year contract

Brandsegg-Nygard savors 2024 NHL Entry Draft experience 