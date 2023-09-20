Red Wings release 2023 Training Camp roster and schedule

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today released their training camp roster and schedule, comprised of 68 players who will hit the ice on Thursday, Sept. 21 at Centre Ice Arena in Traverse City, Mich., for five days of camp before beginning their eight-game preseason schedule with a home game against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday, Sept. 26 at Little Caesars Arena.

The Red Wings will bring 39 forwards, 21 defensemen and eight goaltenders to Traverse City to participate in daily on-ice practices. Following the team’s annual Red & White Game on Sunday, Sept. 24, the Red Wings will remain in Traverse City for one more day of practice before breaking camp to return to Detroit ahead of the exhibition slate, which is highlighted by home games against the Pittsburgh Penguins (Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 7:00 p.m.), Washington Capitals (Saturday, Sept. 30 at 7:00 p.m.), Chicago Blackhawks (Sunday, Oct. 1 at 7:00 p.m.) and Toronto Maple Leafs (Saturday, Oct. 7 at 7:00 p.m.).

A limited number of tickets remain for select training camp events. Tickets for all events are available online at www.centreice.org and will also be sold on a first-come, first-served basis at the arena entrance on the day of each event. Ticket prices are as follows:

Training Camp Practice (Thursday, Sept. 21): $20 general admission

Training Camp Practice (Friday, Sept. 22): $20 general admission

Training Camp Practice (Saturday, Sept. 23): $20 standing-room, $30 reserved seating or mezzanine

Red and White Game (Sunday, Sept. 24): $25 standing-room, $40 reserved seating or mezzanine

Training Camp Practice (Monday, Sept. 25): $10 general admission

The Red Wings will open Training Camp with the 2023 Training Camp Golf Classic, presented by Porsche Motor City, on Wednesday, Sept. 20, at the Traverse City Country Club. Proceeds from the tournament benefit Involved Citizens Enterprises (I.C.E.), a 501(c)3 non-profit organization providing affordable skating programs to Northern Michigan.

Select 2023 Training Camp merchandise will also be available for purchase in the arena store on the upper level behind the concession stand. For more information on tickets or merchandise, please call Centre Ice Arena at (231) 933-7465 or visit www.centreice.org.