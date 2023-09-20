Red Wings release 2023 Training Camp roster and schedule

News Feed

Steve Yzerman expects competitive 2023 Training Camp for Red Wings 

Steve Yzerman expects competitive 2023 Training Camp for Red Wings 
Red Wings prospects help grow sport of hockey at Blair Elementary School

Red Wings prospects help grow sport of hockey at Blair Elementary School
William Wallinder adjusting, enjoying life in North America 

William Wallinder adjusting, enjoying life in North America 
Elmer Soderblom out to prove himself with Red Wings in Traverse City

Elmer Soderblom out to prove himself with Red Wings in Traverse City
E. Orozco-Vasquez named Hispanic Heritage Month Game Changers honoree

E. Orozco-Vasquez named Hispanic Heritage Month Game Changers honoree
Marco Kasper excited for first NHL Prospect Tournament with Red Wings

Marco Kasper excited for first NHL Prospect Tournament with Red Wings

Gustav Nyquist: High Hockey IQ Paved the Way to the NHL

Gustav Nyquist: High Hockey IQ Paved the Way to the NHL
Red Wings, Bally Sports Detroit and Audacy announce broadcast schedule for 2023-24 season

Red Wings, Bally Sports Detroit and Audacy announce broadcast schedule for 2023-24 season
Yzerman talks 2023-24 season with Ilitch Sports + Entertainment colleagues

Yzerman talks 2023-24 season with Ilitch Sports + Entertainment colleagues
Red Wings 2022-23 Wrap-Up: Moritz Seider

Red Wings 2022-23 Wrap-Up: Moritz Seider
Red Wings 2022-23 Wrap-Up: Lucas Raymond

Red Wings 2022-23 Wrap-Up: Lucas Raymond
Red Wings 2022-23 Wrap-Up: Jake Walman

Red Wings 2022-23 Wrap-Up: Jake Walman
Tomas Holmstrom: A Goalie’s Worst Nightmare

Tomas Holmstrom: A Goalie’s Worst Nightmare
Dylan James NHL Prospect

Red Wings forward prospect Dylan James adapting to new experiences
DRW NOTEBOOK 09/01/2023

NOTEBOOK: Griffins support youth with 29th annual Golf Classic
Borje Salming: Sweden's First NHL Star Inspired Generations of European Players

Börje Salming: Inspired Generations of Swedish Players
Antti Tuomisto prospect

Red Wings defenseman prospect Antti Tuomisto excited for AHL opportunity
Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin

Red Wings 2022-23 Wrap-Up: Dylan Larkin

Red Wings release 2023 Training Camp roster and schedule

Sixty-eight Players hit the ice from Sept. 21-25 in Traverse City

MicrosoftTeams-image (21)
By Thomas Roth
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today released their training camp roster and schedule, comprised of 68 players who will hit the ice on Thursday, Sept. 21 at Centre Ice Arena in Traverse City, Mich., for five days of camp before beginning their eight-game preseason schedule with a home game against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday, Sept. 26 at Little Caesars Arena.

The Red Wings will bring 39 forwards, 21 defensemen and eight goaltenders to Traverse City to participate in daily on-ice practices. Following the team’s annual Red & White Game on Sunday, Sept. 24, the Red Wings will remain in Traverse City for one more day of practice before breaking camp to return to Detroit ahead of the exhibition slate, which is highlighted by home games against the Pittsburgh Penguins (Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 7:00 p.m.), Washington Capitals (Saturday, Sept. 30 at 7:00 p.m.), Chicago Blackhawks (Sunday, Oct. 1 at 7:00 p.m.) and Toronto Maple Leafs (Saturday, Oct. 7 at 7:00 p.m.).

A limited number of tickets remain for select training camp events. Tickets for all events are available online at www.centreice.org and will also be sold on a first-come, first-served basis at the arena entrance on the day of each event. Ticket prices are as follows:

  • Training Camp Practice (Thursday, Sept. 21): $20 general admission
  • Training Camp Practice (Friday, Sept. 22): $20 general admission
  • Training Camp Practice (Saturday, Sept. 23): $20 standing-room, $30 reserved seating or mezzanine
  • Red and White Game (Sunday, Sept. 24): $25 standing-room, $40 reserved seating or mezzanine
  • Training Camp Practice (Monday, Sept. 25): $10 general admission

The Red Wings will open Training Camp with the 2023 Training Camp Golf Classic, presented by Porsche Motor City, on Wednesday, Sept. 20, at the Traverse City Country Club. Proceeds from the tournament benefit Involved Citizens Enterprises (I.C.E.), a 501(c)3 non-profit organization providing affordable skating programs to Northern Michigan.

Select 2023 Training Camp merchandise will also be available for purchase in the arena store on the upper level behind the concession stand. For more information on tickets or merchandise, please call Centre Ice Arena at (231) 933-7465 or visit www.centreice.org.

MicrosoftTeams-image (23)
Detroit Red Wings 2023-24 Training Camp Schedule
THURSDAY, SEPT. 21
EVENT
SITE
TEAM LINDSAY
7:55 a.m.
Video
8:10 a.m. - 9:10 a.m.
On-ice Practice
David's Rink
9:15 a.m.
Video
9:25 a.m.
Off-ice workout
TEAM DELVECCHIO
9:05 a.m.
Video
9:20 a.m. – 10:15 a.m.
On-ice Practice
David's Rink
10:15 a.m.
Video
10:30 a.m. – 11:20 a.m.
On-ice Practice
Molon Rink
11:35 a.m.
Off-ice Workout
TEAM HOWE
11:20 a.m.
Video
11:35 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
On-ice Practice
David's Rink
12:30 p.m.
Video
12:45 p.m. – 1:35 p.m.
On-Ice Practice
Molon Rink
1:50 p.m.
Off-ice Workout
FRIDAY, SEPT. 22
TEAM LINDSAY
7:55 a.m.
Video
8:10 a.m. – 9:10 a.m.
On-ice Practice
Molon RInk
9:25 a.m.
Off-ice Workout
TEAM DELVECCHIO
9:05 a.m.
Video
9:20 a.m. – 10:15 a.m.
On-Ice Practice
David's Rink
10:15 a.m.
Video
10:30 a.m. – 11:20 a.m.
On-Ice Practice
Molon Rink
11:35 a.m.
Off-ice Workout
TEAM HOWE
11:20 a.m.
Video
11:35 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
On-ice Practice
David's Rink
12:30 p.m.
Video
12:45 p.m. – 1:35 p.m.
On-ice Practice
Molon Rink
1:50 p.m.
Off-ice Practice
SATURDAY, SEPT. 23
TEAM LINDSAY
8:05 a.m.
Video
8:15 a.m. – 9:15 a.m.
On-ice Practice
Molon Rink
9:30 a.m.
Off-ice Workout
TEAM HOWE
9:00 a.m.
Video
9:15 a.m. – 10:25 a.m.
On-ice Practice
David's Rink
10:25 a.m.
Video
10:35 a.m. – 11:05 a.m.
On-ice Practice
Molon Rink
11:20 a.m.
Off-ice Workout
TEAM DELVECCHIO
11:20 a.m.
Video
11:35 a.m. – 12:45 p.m.
On-ice Practice
David's Rink
12:45 p.m.
Video
12:55 p.m. – 1:25 p.m.
On-ice Practice
Molon Rink
1:40 p.m.
On-ice Practice
SUNDAY, SEPT. 24
NON-RED & WHITE PLAYERS
9:20 a.m.
Video
9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.
On-ice Practice
David's Rink
10:45 a.m.
Off-ice Practice
TEAM RED
11:45 a.m.
Video
12:00 p.m.
RED & WHITE GAME
MOLON RINK
MONDAY, SEPT. 25
TEAM RED
9:20 a.m.
Video
9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.
On-ice Practice
David's Rink
10:45 a.m.
Off-ice Practice
TEAM WHITE
10:50 a.m.
11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
On-ice Practice
David's Rink
11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
Off-ice Practice