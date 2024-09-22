Red Wings reduce 2024 training camp roster by 11

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today returned goaltender Landon Miller to the Ontario Hockey League’s Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds. Additionally, the Red Wings have released forwards Brayden Edwards, Chase Lefebvre, Charlie Paquette and Borya Valis, and defensemen Bauer Dumanski, Marcus Kearsey, Zackary Sandhu, Blake Smith, Josh Van Mulligen and Matthew Virgilio from their amateur tryouts.

The Red Wings currently have 57 players on their training camp roster: 33 forwards, 16 defensemen and eight goaltenders. Detroit will practice at the BELFOR Training Center inside Little Caesars Arena on Tuesday, Sept. 24 before opening its eight-game preseason schedule with a road game against the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday, Sept. 25 at 8:00 p.m. at United Center.