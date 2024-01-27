Red Wings recall Wyatt Newpower from Grand Rapids

Defenseman has played in 158 AHL games since 2020-21

DET-Newpower
By Thomas Roth
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today recalled defenseman Wyatt Newpower from the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins.

Newpower, 26, has recorded six points (1-5-6), a plus-seven rating and 39 penalty minutes in 20 games with the Griffins during the 2023-24 season. The 6-foot-4, 205-pound defenseman also spent the entire 2022-23 season in Grand Rapids, notching seven points (2-5-7) and 68 penalty minutes in 59 contests. Newpower debuted with the Griffins in 2021-22, collecting 10 points (3-7-10) and 54 penalty minutes in 55 games. Originally signed by the AHL’s Cleveland Monsters as an undrafted free agent on April 6, 2020, Newpower has tallied 33 points (9-24-33), a plus-13 rating and 175 penalty minutes in 158 AHL games with the Monsters and Griffins since 2020-21.

Prior to turning professional, Newpower registered 47 points (11-36-47) and 68 penalty minutes in 114 games at the University of Connecticut from 2016-20, serving as team captain during his senior year. As a senior, Newpower was named the recipient of the Hockey East Best Defensive Defenseman Award and earned a place on the Hockey East Second All-Star Team after logging 22 points (3-19-22), a plus-23 rating and 20 penalty minutes in 34 games during the 2019-20 campaign. A native of Hugo, Minn., Newpower played four seasons at White Bear Lake (Minn.) High School, compiling 73 points (19-54-73) and 81 penalty minutes in 101 games from 2012-16.

Wyatt Newpower, Defense

Born Dec 9 1997  -- Hugo, MN

Height 6.04 -- Weight 205 -- Shoots R

Newpower Stats
- 0.07 MB
Download Newpower Stats

News Feed

PREVIEW: Red Wings host defending Stanley Cup-champion Golden Knights Saturday at 8 p.m.

Red Wings assign Brogan Rafferty to Grand Rapids

Red Wings fan from birth: first baby born at Trinity Health Hospital in 2024 helps launch new “Wings Welcome” program, presented by Michigan Education Savings Program

RECAP: Lyon, team defense shine in Red Wings' 3-0 shutout win over Flyers

Red Wings recall Brogan Rafferty from Griffins

PREVIEW: Red Wings, Flyers set to conclude season series Thursday at Little Caesars Arena

Lyon visits New Paradigm Glazer Academy in Detroit, helps launch 2024 Red Wings for Reading Program

Red Wings assign Brogan Rafferty to Grand Rapids

RECAP: Red Wings fall to Stars, 5-4

Red Wings recall Brogan Rafferty from Grand Rapids

PREVIEW: Red Wings focused on playing tight defensive game Tuesday against Stars

Red Wings assign Brogan Rafferty to Grand Rapids

RECAP: Uplifted by fans energized from Lions' win, Red Wings cap special day in Detroit with 2-1 victory over Lightning

Red Wings recall Brogan Rafferty from Grand Rapids

PREVIEW: Red Wings open six-game homestand Sunday at 7 p.m. against Lightning

RECAP: Red Wings fall to Hurricanes in finale of three-game road trip, 4-2

PREVIEW: Red Wings bring seven-game point streak into Carolina on Friday

RECAP: Red Wings feel confidence brewing, extend point streak to seven games with 3-2 overtime victory at Panthers