Red Wings recall Ville Husso from conditioning loan

Goaltender posted 25-save shutout in Grand Rapids during conditioning stint

DET-Husso
By Thomas Roth
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today recalled goaltender Ville Husso from the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins.

Husso, 28, stopped all 25 shots he faced with the Griffins on Jan. 26 against the Belleville Senators. The 6-foot-3, 205-pound goaltender has also made 18 appearances with the Red Wings during the 2023-24 season, posting a 9-5-2 record with a 3.53 goals-against average and an 0.893 save percentage. Husso spent the entire 2022-23 campaign with the Red Wings, logging a 26-22-7 record with a 3.11 goals-against average, an 0.896 save percentage and four shutouts in 56 games. Originally selected by the St. Louis Blues in the fourth round (94th overall) of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft, Husso has compiled a 69-40-16 record with a 3.01 goals-against average, a 0.903 save percentage and seven shutouts in 131 appearances with the Blues and Red Wings since 2020-21. Additionally, Husso has posted a 51-54-16 record with a 2.68 goals-against average, a 0.909 save percentage and 11 shutouts in 130 AHL games with the Chicago Wolves, San Antonio Rampage and Griffins, earning a place on the AHL All-Rookie Team in 2017-18.  

A native of Helsinki, Finland, Husso played three seasons with HIFK in Finland's SM-Liiga from 2013-16 prior to arriving in North America, finishing with a 60-33-21 record and 10 shutouts in 121 appearances. In his final season with HIFK, Husso was named to the SM-Liiga All-Star Team and captured the Urpo Ylönen Award as the league's top goaltender after recording the circuit's best goals-against average (1.91) and save percentage (0.927) in 39 games during the 2015-16 campaign. On the international stage, Husso represented Finland at the 2018 IIHF World Championship, showing a 1-2-0 record with a 2.33 goals-against average and an 0.863 save percentage in three appearances. He also competed at back-to-back IIHF World Junior Championships in 2014 and 2015, winning a gold medal at the 2014 tournament. Husso was a member of Finland’s bronze-medal entry at the 2013 IIHF World Under-18 Championship and made three appearances at the 2012 Ivan Hlinka Memorial Tournament.

Ville Husso, Goalie

Born Feb 6 1995  -- Helsinki, Finland

Height 6.03 -- Weight 205 -- Shoots L

Selected by St. Louis Blues round 4 #94 overall 2014 NHL Entry Draft

