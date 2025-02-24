Red Wings recall Sheldon Dries from Grand Rapids

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today recalled center Sheldon Dries from the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins. Additionally, the Red Wings have placed center Andrew Copp on injured reserve.

Dries, 30, has skated in 48 games with the Griffins during the 2024-25 season and ranks among the team leaders with 19 goals (1st), 27 points (4th), a plus-six rating (4th), 29 penalty minutes (T6th), three power play goals (T4th), six power play points (T5th), one shorthanded goal (T3rd), six game-winning goals (1st) and 108 shots (T3rd). The 5-foot-9, 178-pound forward spent the entire 2023-24 campaign with the AHL’s Abbotsford Canucks and placed among the team leaders with 29 goals (1st), 23 assists (7th), 52 points (T3rd), a plus-six rating (5th), 45 penalty minutes (6th), six power play goals (T2nd), 16 power play points (3rd), four shorthanded goals (1st), two game-winning goals (T7th) and 167 shots (1st) in 55 games. Dries also recorded three points (1-2-3) in six Calder Cup Playoff games with Abbotsford. Originally signed by the AHL’s Texas Stars as a free agent on May 10, 2017, Dries has tallied 26 points (16-10-26) and 59 penalty minutes in 122 NHL games with the Colorado Avalanche and Vancouver Canucks since 2018-19. Dries has also compiled 231 points (132-99-231), a plus-32 rating and 251 penalty minutes in 322 AHL games with the Stars, Colorado Eagles, Canucks and Griffins.

A native of Macomb, Mich., Dries played four seasons at Western Michigan University from 2013-17, serving as team captain during his sophomore, junior and senior campaigns. In total, Dries racked up 84 points (44-40-84) and 136 penalty minutes in 148 games with the Broncos, earning a place on the NCHC’s Second All-Star Team as a senior. Prior to his collegiate career, Dries logged 87 points (41-46-87), a plus-34 rating and 235 penalty minutes in 116 games with the United States Hockey League’s Green Bay Gamblers from 2010-13, helping the team win a Clark Cup championship in 2012. On the international stage, Dries earned a gold medal with Team USA at the 2012 World Junior A Challenge, collecting seven points (1-6-7) and four penalty minutes in four games.