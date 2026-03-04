Red Wings recall Sebastian Cossa from Grand Rapids under emergency conditions

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today recalled goaltender Sebastian Cossa from the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins under emergency conditions. Additionally, the Red Wings have assigned defenseman Erik Gustafsson to the Griffins.

Cossa, 23, has posted a 24-4-3 record with a 1.99 goals-against average, a 0.927 save percentage and five shutouts in 31 appearances with the Griffins during the 2025-26 season. The 6-foot-6, 221-pound netminder was named the AHL Goaltender of the Month for both November and December 2025, representing the Griffins at the 2026 AHL All-Star Classic. Cossa won his NHL debut with the Red Wings on Dec. 9, 2024 against the Buffalo Sabres, becoming the first goaltender in NHL history to win his debut via shootout in a relief effort. He also logged a 21-15-5 record with a 2.45 goals-against average, a 0.911 save percentage and one shutout in 41 appearances with the Griffins in 2024-25. Selected by the Red Wings in the first round (15th overall) of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, Cossa has compiled a 68-29-17 record with a 2.38 goals-against average, a 0.914 save percentage and eight shutouts in 115 AHL games with the Griffins. He also showed a 26-16-4 record with a 2.56 goals-against average, a 0.913 save percentage and four shutouts in 46 appearances with the ECHL’s Toledo Walleye in 2022-23, representing the Western Conference at the 2023 ECHL All-Star Game.

Prior to turning professional, Cossa spent three seasons with the Western Hockey League’s Edmonton Oil Kings from 2019-22, posting a 71-16-7 record with a 2.12 goals-against average, a 0.921 save percentage and 14 shutouts in 98 appearances. Cossa backstopped the Oil Kings to a WHL championship in 2022, earning a place on the Central Division’s First All-Star Team. During the 2020-21 season, Cossa authored a 17-1-1 record and led the WHL in goals-against average (1.57) and save percentage (0.941), while tying for the league lead with four shutouts. Cossa also played three seasons with the Fort Saskatchewan Rangers in the Alberta minor hockey ranks from 2016-19, earning a league championship in addition to Top Goaltender and Most Valuable Player honors in the Alberta Major Bantam Hockey League in 2016-17. On the international stage, Cossa won a gold medal with Team Canada at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship, recording a victory in his only appearance at the tournament. The Hamilton, Ont., native also played in two games with Canada White at the 2018 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge.

Gustafsson, 33, has skated in two games with the Red Wings during the 2025-26 season, recording two penalty minutes and three shots in 18:45 average time on ice. The 6-foot, 190-pound defenseman has also recorded 20 points (2-18-20), a plus-18 rating and 21 penalty minutes in 22 games with the Griffins this season. Gustafsson spent the entire 2024-25 campaign with the Red Wings, tallying 18 points (2-16-18) and 20 penalty minutes in 60 games. Originally selected by the Edmonton Oilers in the fourth round (93rd overall) of the 2012 NHL Entry Draft, Gustafsson has compiled 240 points (47-193-240) and 165 penalty minutes in 517 regular-season games with the Chicago Blackhawks, Calgary Flames, Philadelphia Flyers, Montréal Canadiens, Washington Capitals, Toronto Maple Leafs, New York Rangers and Red Wings since 2015-16. He has also collected 12 points (2-10-12) in 49 postseason contests, helping the Canadiens reach the 2021 Stanley Cup Final. Additionally, Gustafsson has logged 78 points (13-65-78) and 117 penalty minutes in 142 AHL games with the Rockford IceHogs and Griffins, representing the IceHogs at the 2018 AHL All-Star Classic.

A native of Nynäshamn, Sweden, Gustafsson played two seasons with Frölunda HC in the Swedish Hockey League from 2013-15, recording 49 points (6-43-49) and 38 penalty minutes in 105 games. He also spent parts of two seasons with Djurgårdens IF from 2011-13, showing 30 points (10-20-30) and 68 penalty minutes in 90 games. Gustafsson developed in Djurgårdens IF’s youth system, accumulating 45 points (5-40-45) and 144 penalty minutes in 83 games with their under-20 squad, along with 30 points (9-21-30) and 76 penalty minutes in 60 games at the under-18 level. On the international stage, Gustafsson has represented Sweden at five IIHF World Championships (2016, 2018, 2019, 2022, 2025). Gustafsson won a bronze medal with Sweden at the 2025 IIHF World Championship, contributing seven assists, a plus-three rating and four penalty minutes in 10 games. Gustafsson also captured a gold medal at the 2018 IIHF World Championship, tallying one assist, a plus-three rating and two penalty minutes in six appearances.