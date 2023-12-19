Red Wings recall Austin Czarnik from Grand Rapids under emergency conditions

Klim Kostin placed on Injured Reserve

DET kostin-czarnik
By Thomas Roth
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today recalled center Austin Czarnik from the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins under emergency conditions. Additionally, the Red Wings have placed forward Klim Kostin on injured reserve.

Czarnik, 31, has skated in 15 games with the Red Wings this season, recording one assist, six penalty minutes and 12 shots in 8:33 average time on ice. The 5-foot-9, 167-pound forward has also collected seven points (3-4-7) and six penalty minutes in nine games with the Griffins to begin the 2023-24 season. Czarnik split the 2022-23 campaign between the Red Wings and Griffins, notching five points (3-2-5) and eight penalty minutes in 29 games with Detroit, in addition to 37 points (14-23-37) and eight penalty minutes in 43 games with Grand Rapids. Originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Boston Bruins on March 31, 2015, Czarnik has played in parts of eight NHL seasons with the Bruins, Calgary Flames, New York Islanders, Seattle Kraken and Red Wings, totaling 51 points (18-33-51) and 34 penalty minutes in 186 games since 2016-17. He has also compiled 269 points (98-171-269), a plus-22 rating and 100 penalty minutes in 279 AHL games with the Providence Bruins, Stockton Heat, Bridgeport Islanders and Griffins. Czarnik paced all AHL rookies with 61 points (20-41-61) in 68 games during the 2015-16 season and went on to represent Providence at the 2018 AHL All-Star Classic.

A native of Washington Township, Mich., Czarnik played four seasons at Miami University from 2011-15 prior to turning professional, serving as team captain during his junior and senior years. In all, Czarnik accumulated 169 points (46-123-169), a plus-50 rating and 119 penalty minutes in 159 games with the RedHawks and was a Hobey Baker Award finalist as a sophomore in 2012-13. Before joining the RedHawks, Czarnik spent the 2010-11 season with the Green Bay Gamblers of the United States Hockey League, posting 34 points (20-14-34) and 33 penalty minutes in 46 contests. He previously skated with the U.S. National Team Development Program from 2008-10. On the international stage, Czarnik represented Team USA at the 2012 IIHF World Junior Championship, notching four points (2-2-4) in six games. Czarnik earned a gold medal at the 2010 IIHF World Under-18 Championship after recording six points (5-1-6), a plus-seven rating and four penalty minutes in seven games, and also won a bronze medal at the 2009 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge after collecting four points (1-3-4) in five appearances.

Austin Czarnik, Center

Born Dec 12 1992  -- Washington Township, MI

Height 5.09 -- Weight 167 -- Shoots R

Austin Czarnik Stats
- 0.08 MB
Download Austin Czarnik Stats

News Feed

RECAP: Husso, Kostin both exit with injuries in Red Wings’ 4-3 loss to Ducks

RECAP: Husso, Kostin both exit with injuries in Red Wings’ 4-3 loss to Ducks
Red Wings assign Austin Czarnik to Grand Rapids

Red Wings assign Austin Czarnik to Grand Rapids
PREVIEW: Larkin slots back into Red Wings’ lineup against Ducks on Monday

PREVIEW: Larkin slots back into Red Wings’ lineup against Ducks on Monday
RECAP: Red Wings shut out on the road by Flyers, 1-0

RECAP: Red Wings shut out on the road by Flyers, 1-0
PREVIEW: Eyeing reinforcements from injured reserve, Red Wings face road test Saturday against Flyers

PREVIEW: Eyeing reinforcements from injured reserve, Red Wings face road test Saturday against Flyers
Red Wings assign Jonatan Berggren to Grand Rapids

Red Wings assign Jonatan Berggren to Grand Rapids
Red Wings assign Zach Aston-Reese to Grand Rapids

Red Wings assign Zach Aston-Reese to Grand Rapids
RECAP: Red Wings fall to Hurricanes, 2-1

RECAP: Red Wings fall to Hurricanes, 2-1
Resilient Red Wings push forward despite missing key players

Resilient Red Wings push forward despite missing key players
RECAP: Exuding 'next-guy-up mentality,' Red Wings earn 6-4 road win over Blues

RECAP: Exuding 'next-guy-up mentality,' Red Wings earn 6-4 road win over Blues
PREVIEW: After falling to Stars, Red Wings wrap up back-to-back road set Tuesday against Blues 

PREVIEW: After falling to Stars, Red Wings wrap up back-to-back road set Tuesday against Blues 
RECAP: Detroit handed 6-3 loss in Dallas

RECAP: Detroit handed 6-3 loss in Dallas
PREVIEW: Battling injuries to key forwards, Red Wings lean on organizational depth Monday at Dallas

PREVIEW: Battling injuries to key forwards, Red Wings lean on organizational depth Monday at Dallas
Red Wings recall Zach Aston-Reese, Jonatan Berggren and Austin Czarnik from Grand Rapids under emergency conditions

Red Wings recall Zach Aston-Reese, Jonatan Berggren and Austin Czarnik from Grand Rapids under emergency conditions
Vernon’s Hockey Hall of Fame journey includes fond memories, accolades with Red Wings

Vernon’s Hockey Hall of Fame journey includes fond memories, accolades with Red Wings
RECAP: Larkin’s injury hangs over Red Wings’ 5-1 loss to Senators

RECAP: Larkin’s injury hangs over Red Wings’ 5-1 loss to Senators
PREVIEW: Carrying four-game point streak into Saturday, Red Wings host Senators for Mike Vernon Hockey Hall of Fame Night

PREVIEW: Carrying four-game point streak into Saturday, Red Wings host Senators for Mike Vernon Hockey Hall of Fame Night
Red Wings, Tigers and Meijer treat kids from The Children’s Center with shopping spree as part of ‘incredible’ Hometown Holiday Assist

Red Wings, Tigers and Meijer treat kids from The Children’s Center with shopping spree as part of ‘incredible’ Hometown Holiday Assist