Red Wings push themselves and focus on details on Day 3 of 2024 Training Camp

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. -- Detroit Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde began Training Camp at Centre ICE Arena by telling his players if they hope to take another step forward this season, the coaching staff needs more from them.

And the players, who completed Day 3 of Training Camp on Saturday, believe if they keep pushing themselves, they will reach their goals.

“The group as a whole basically fell a point short last year from getting in [to the Stanley Cup Playoffs],” Tyler Motte said. “Played a little bit of playoff-style hockey down the stretch to make it interesting and be in the conversation. [The Red Wings coaching staff] just wants a little bit more from us. They continue to push the pace in practice, a lot of the details.”