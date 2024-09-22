Red Wings push themselves and focus on details on Day 3 of 2024 Training Camp

Club concludes time in Traverse City with annual Red & White Scrimmage on Sunday

By Jonathan Mills
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. -- Detroit Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde began Training Camp at Centre ICE Arena by telling his players if they hope to take another step forward this season, the coaching staff needs more from them.

And the players, who completed Day 3 of Training Camp on Saturday, believe if they keep pushing themselves, they will reach their goals.

“The group as a whole basically fell a point short last year from getting in [to the Stanley Cup Playoffs],” Tyler Motte said. “Played a little bit of playoff-style hockey down the stretch to make it interesting and be in the conversation. [The Red Wings coaching staff] just wants a little bit more from us. They continue to push the pace in practice, a lot of the details.”

Tyler Motte Training Camp Media | Sept. 21, 2024

Motte is amidst his first Training Camp with Detroit after signing a one-year free-agent contract with the club last month. Lalonde said Motte’s hard-working style of play is exactly what he’s asking of from his players.

“Energy and momentum to it,” Lalonde said. “You need that. These are some of those habits I alluded to with him earlier. He plays direct hockey, finishes checks and gets back above plays. A lot of those habits are what we’re constantly trying to preach with our group.”

Putting that standard into practice is well underway in Traverse City, with players like goalie Ville Husso praising the competitiveness and tempo of the on-ice sessions.

“The speed has been very high on the ice,” Husso said. “Guys are battling hard. You can just tell everybody wants to score, so that makes the day hard for us goalies. For us, it’s to get to that next step as a team and as individuals. It starts in practice by competing and trying to get better every day.”

Ville Husso Training Camp Media | Sept. 21, 2024

Husso is plenty motivated as he prepares for this season. The 29-year-old netminder was limited to just 19 games in 2023-24 because of lower-body injuries, but said he feels “really good, 110 percent” now.

“No injuries anymore,” Husso said. “Just battle. We have a good competition between all of us [goaltenders]. I think it’s a good situation for all of us, competing and pushing each other to be better every day.”

With the Red Wings set to play their annual Red & White Scrimmage on Sunday afternoon, with streaming available on DetroitRedWings.com and the Red Wings Mobile App, Lalonde said the intrasquad event is a key aspect of Training Camp.

“We’ll probably be fluid with the lines and will look similar to last year,” Lalonde said. “We’ll play some 5-on-5 hockey and there will be a lot of our concepts and structure. We’ll get a full period of special teams and also address our 4-on-4 and 3-on-3, which is important.”

