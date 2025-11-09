RECAP: Danielson makes NHL debut in Detroit’s 5-1 loss to Chicago

DETROIT – Although they outshot the Chicago Blackhawks by a 46-20 margin on Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Red Wings lost both ends of the special-teams battle and ultimately the game itself by a 5-1 score at Little Caesars Arena.

“We didn’t get in and get established on the power play,” Detroit head coach Todd McLellan said. “We had a tough time entering the zone. I think we lost eight or nine face-offs, so all of a sudden you keep starting in your zone. One of their strengths is their stand and length on the PK. Then all of a sudden, guys get frustrated and they don’t do what they need to do or what they’re supposed to do.”

Netminder John Gibson stopped 15 shots for the Red Wings (9-7-0; 18 points), who also wrapped up their Centennial FanFest Weekend on Sunday. Meanwhile, goalie Arvid Soderblom made an NHL career-high 45 saves for Blackhawks (8-5-3; 19 points).

“I thought we played a pretty good game overall,” said forward prospect Nate Danielson, who had four shots on goal and logged 15:16 of ice time in his NHL debut. “We outshot them by quite a bit but just need to capitalize on our opportunities.”

Just 59 seconds into Sunday’s Original Six matinee, Connor Bedard snapped a shot high short side on Gibson from the right face-off circle after taking a pass from Artyom Levshunov to put Chicago ahead 1-0. With the game-opening goal, Bedard extended his point streak to eight consecutive games.

The Red Wings tied the game up less than four minutes later, as captain Dylan Larkin tapped home a rebound off Lucas Raymond’s shot from the edge of the right face-off circle on a 2-on-1 rush sparked by Simon Edvinsson’s cross-ice breakout pass to make it 1-1 at 4:19 of the first period.

In 16 games to begin Detroit’s Centennial campaign, Larkin leads the team with 19 points on nine goals and 10 assists.

“Tonight, we had chances,” said Larkin, whose tally would be the only one his club got past Soderblom the rest of the afternoon. “It’s a mentality. It’s going to the net with a purpose, shooting for a purpose, grabbing the goalie’s eyes with purpose to create rebounds and second chances by making it hard on him. I don’t think we’ve been making it hard on goalies, driving to the net and creating scrums.”