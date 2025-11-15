PREVIEW: Detroit closes out four-game homestand with Atlantic Division battle against Buffalo on Saturday

DETROIT -- Looking to secure a split of their four-game homestand, the Detroit Red Wings will welcome the Buffalo Sabres to Little Caesars Arena on Saturday night.

“We have a lot of home games right now,” Simon Edvinsson said. “We really have to take care of all the home games we have left.”

Puck drop is set for 7 p.m., with broadcast coverage on FanDuel Sports Network Detroit and the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit). Saturday’s clash marks the start of a busy weekend for the Red Wings (10-7-0; 20 points), who will quickly jump onto their team plane after facing the Sabres (5-8-4; 14 points) and prepare for Sunday night’s Original Six clash versus the New York Rangers (9-7-2; 20 points) at Madison Square Garden.

Detroit most recently pulled away for a 6-3 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday, which snapped a three-game losing streak. One of the many bright spots from Thursday’s game was the club’s power play, which went 2-for-4. That performance was the second time this season that the Red Wings have lit the lamp on the man advantage at least twice in a game.

Ben Chiarot said Detroit wants to bring "a similiar effort to what we did against Anaheim" into Saturday's homestand finale.

"Strong defensively," Chiarot said. "Gritty effort getting into their goalie's eyes and getting in front of the net."