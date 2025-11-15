PREVIEW: Detroit closes out four-game homestand with Atlantic Division battle against Buffalo on Saturday

Red Wings out to build off Thursday night’s victory over Ducks, will open weekend back-to-back set

By Jonathan Mills
DETROIT -- Looking to secure a split of their four-game homestand, the Detroit Red Wings will welcome the Buffalo Sabres to Little Caesars Arena on Saturday night.

“We have a lot of home games right now,” Simon Edvinsson said. “We really have to take care of all the home games we have left.”

Puck drop is set for 7 p.m., with broadcast coverage on FanDuel Sports Network Detroit and the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit). Saturday’s clash marks the start of a busy weekend for the Red Wings (10-7-0; 20 points), who will quickly jump onto their team plane after facing the Sabres (5-8-4; 14 points) and prepare for Sunday night’s Original Six clash versus the New York Rangers (9-7-2; 20 points) at Madison Square Garden.

Detroit most recently pulled away for a 6-3 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday, which snapped a three-game losing streak. One of the many bright spots from Thursday’s game was the club’s power play, which went 2-for-4. That performance was the second time this season that the Red Wings have lit the lamp on the man advantage at least twice in a game.

Ben Chiarot said Detroit wants to bring "a similiar effort to what we did against Anaheim" into Saturday's homestand finale.

"Strong defensively," Chiarot said. "Gritty effort getting into their goalie's eyes and getting in front of the net."

Ben Chiarot, Todd McLellan Morning Skate Media | Nov. 15, 2025

After the Red Wings wrapped up their optional morning skate at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday, head coach Todd McLellan was asked what the club's lineup might look like against the Sabres. A that point in time, all McLellan could confirm with the media was that John Gibson will start in goal.

"We'll get an update on some bumps and bruises, but the plan right now is to stay with the same lineup [from Thursday's game]," McLellan said. "We'll make decisions based on that."

In eighth place in the Atlantic Division, the Sabres are on a five-game winless streak and coming off a 6-3 loss to the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena on Thursday. Buffalo has struggled away from KeyBank Center so far, going 0-5-2 as a visitor.

Alex Tuch leads the Sabres offensively, notching 15 points (six goals, nine assists). Then there’s Tage Thompson with 14 points (seven goals, seven assists) and Josh Doan with 10 points (four goals, six assists). Buffalo is currently carrying three goaltenders -- Alex Lyon, Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen and Colten Ellis -- who have combined for a 3.05 GAA and .900 SV% so far.

"They have a lot of good offensive players," Chiarot said. "They like to take off offensively and try to get in behind the defense. Always a challenge with these guys it seems, so being sharp defensively and not letting guys behind us. Keep them off the power play. They have a pretty dangerous power play as well, so lots of different things to be aware of."

The pair of Atlantic Division rivals last met on Oct. 22, when Detroit lost, 4-2, in Buffalo.

“They gave us a tough night in Buffalo,” McLellan added about the Sabres. “They’re fighting some injuries and missing some key performers…They have some effective players there that can certainly make you pay offensively. We always have our hands full with them. They’re a good hockey club and we better be ready to play.”

