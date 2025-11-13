PREVIEW: Four-game homestand continues for Red Wings, who welcome Ducks on Thursday 

Gibson will start against his former club for the second time in less than two weeks as Detroit looks to end three-game skid

DET-NOV13_Gameday_WEB
By Jonathan Mills
@JonathanDMillsy DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT -- Coming off two straight days of productive and physical practices, the Detroit Red Wings will look to translate what they worked on in game action when the Anaheim Ducks stop by Little Caesars Arena on Thursday night.

“We went after it,” Red Wings head coach Todd McLellan said. “When we drove home yesterday after the second practice, as a staff we were satisfied with the effort the players put in and what we got done. But now, we have to take the test.”

Puck drop between Detroit (9-7-0; 18 points) and Anaheim (11-4-1; 23 points) is set for 7 p.m., with broadcast coverage on FanDuel Sports Network Detroit and the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit). The Red Wings dropped their first of two regular-season games with the Ducks, 5-2, at Honda Center on Oct. 31.

“The test is going to be ongoing,” McLellan added. “It’s not just going to be the first period or three periods tonight, and some of the things we worked on we have to see every night. We can’t just see improvement when we focus on one thing. Once we focus on one thing, we practice it and it goes into the bank. We should see improvement throughout the whole year. We may have to go back and revisit it, but we want to see the proverbial train moving forward.”

In the second game of its four-game homestand, Detroit fell to the Chicago Blackhawks, 5-1, on Sunday afternoon. Against the Blackhawks, the Red Wings saw forward prospect Nate Danielson make his NHL debut and captain Dylan Larkin score his team-leading ninth goal of the campaign.

“We had a ton of looks,” Lucas Raymond pointed out about Detroit’s play on Sunday. “I feel like that’s becoming a common theme for us, but having more of a net-front presence is something maybe we’ve been missing. We have a good team. We have good players in this locker room. We trust and have a lot of confidence in each other. For us right now, it’s just about getting back to our game.”

Currently first in the Pacific Division, Anaheim saw its seven-game winning streak halted by the Colorado Avalanche in a 4-1 setback at Ball Arena on Tuesday night.

Nate Danielson, Todd McLellan Morning Skate Media | Nov. 13, 2025

Leo Carlsson potted the Ducks’ lone goal in the Mile High City, extending his point streak to point streak to 11 consecutive games in which he’s produced nine goals and 11 assists. Named the NHL’s Third Star of the Week for the period ending on Nov. 9, Carlsson also leads Anaheim with 26 points (11 goals, 15 assists).

Cutter Gauthier (11 goals, nine assists) and Troy Terry (five goals, 15 assists) are tied for second on the team’s scoring leaderboard with 20 points apiece, while Lukas Dostal has made the majority of starts (13) for an 8-4-1 record with a 2.69 goals-against average and .908 save percentage.

“They have a lot of speed,” Raymond said about the Ducks. “Last time we played them, I think there were a lot of self-inflicted mistakes. I think we’re more prepared now. We’re ready to go and bounce back.”

