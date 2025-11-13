PREVIEW: Four-game homestand continues for Red Wings, who welcome Ducks on Thursday 

DETROIT -- Coming off two straight days of productive and physical practices, the Detroit Red Wings will look to translate what they worked on in game action when the Anaheim Ducks stop by Little Caesars Arena on Thursday night.

“We went after it,” Red Wings head coach Todd McLellan said. “When we drove home yesterday after the second practice, as a staff we were satisfied with the effort the players put in and what we got done. But now, we have to take the test.”

Puck drop between Detroit (9-7-0; 18 points) and Anaheim (11-4-1; 23 points) is set for 7 p.m., with broadcast coverage on FanDuel Sports Network Detroit and the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit). The Red Wings dropped their first of two regular-season games with the Ducks, 5-2, at Honda Center on Oct. 31.

“The test is going to be ongoing,” McLellan added. “It’s not just going to be the first period or three periods tonight, and some of the things we worked on we have to see every night. We can’t just see improvement when we focus on one thing. Once we focus on one thing, we practice it and it goes into the bank. We should see improvement throughout the whole year. We may have to go back and revisit it, but we want to see the proverbial train moving forward.”