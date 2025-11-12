With three-day break between games, Red Wings working on being ‘a more physical and harder team to play against’

From a teaching front, McLellan led his players through several competitive drills, including one that focused on puck protection. By structuring Tuesday's practice in the way that he did, McLellan aimed to challenge the Red Wings to better utilize space on the ice and improve their body positioning.

“We’re not a small team, but sometimes we don’t play big,” McLellan said. “We have some length, some guys who are long and tall. We have some girth. Those players have to give us more of that. The smaller players can also do that too. They can roll around. Sometimes, they’re the toughest to handle in and around the blue paint because they have a low center of gravity, are quick and have to dart in and out. We’re just not seeing enough of it right now.”

Alex DeBrincat said Detroit is determined to bring a more physical edge to its all-around game.

“We need to be a more physical and harder team to play against,” DeBrincat said. “We’re giving up too much too easily, so we got to win our 50-50s in the O-zone and D-zone. Really, all over the ice. Just getting back to that work ethic and playing simple is going to be what’s best for us.”