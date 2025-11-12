With three-day break between games, Red Wings working on being ‘a more physical and harder team to play against’

DETROIT -- Including Monday’s scheduled off-day, the Detroit Red Wings have three consecutive days without a game before their four-game homestand resumes Thursday night against the Anaheim Ducks.
So, the Red Wings are intent on making the most of their practice time this week, as evidenced by the high compete and effort levels that were on display Little Caesars Arena’s BELFOR Training Center on Tuesday morning.
“We don’t get a lot of time during the season to practice the way we did today,” Detroit head coach Todd McLellan said. “We just can’t, because you have so many games in such a short time frame. They expended a lot of energy today. It was physical and there was a lot of battling.”