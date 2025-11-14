RECAP: Detroit halts three-game skid with ‘rewarding’ 6-3 win against Anaheim

DETROIT -- Seeing the fruits of their labor from their last two practice days pay off, the Detroit Red Wings snapped a three-game losing streak with an offensive outburst in a 6-3 win against the Anaheim Ducks at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday night.

“For us this week, it was getting in the goalie’s eyes, getting in front of the net and working hard there,” said Alex DeBrincat, who recorded two goals and an assist for his first multi-goal and sixth multi-point game of the season. “I thought we did a good job of that, but we got to keep that up and make it hard on their goalies.”

John Gibson made 15 saves on 17 shots but didn’t return for the third period, which saw Cam Talbot stop 10 of 11 shots in relief to help Detroit (10-7-0; 20 points) reach the 10-win mark in 17-or-fewer games for the first time since 2010-11. Comparatively, Lukas Dostal finished with 27 saves for Anaheim (11-5-1; 23 points).

“Gibby left after the second with an upper-body issue,” Red Wings head coach Todd McLellan said. “He’s still going to be evaluated tonight, and we’ll see how he is in the morning.”

The first period was chippy and scoreless, with Detroit and Anaheim each putting up 10 shots on goal. Gibson impressed throughout the opening frame, including making a sliding save on Troy Terry’s shot from the left face-off circle at 8:24 and denying Alex Killorn’s breakaway attempt at 19:55, to keep his former club off the scoreboard.

Almost six minutes into the second period, Detroit finally broke through on its third power play of the night when Moritz Seider wristed a shot from the point that got behind Dostal through traffic for a 1-0 lead at 5:57. Lucas Raymond and Patrick Kane picked up the assists on Seider’s second goal of the season.