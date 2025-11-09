PREVIEW: Red Wings welcome Blackhawks for Original Six matinee on Sunday

Sunday also marks Detroit’s annual Military Appreciation Game, presented by Chevrolet

DET-NOV8_Gameday_OS_WEB
By Jonathan Mills
@JonathanDMillsy DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT – On the final day of their Hockeytown Centennial FanFest Weekend, the Detroit Red Wings will square off against the Chicago Blackhawks at Little Caesars Arena on Sunday afternoon.

Puck drop between the Original Six Clubs, both of whom are celebrating their respective Centennial campaigns, is set for 1 p.m. Fans can also watch Detroit (9-6-0; 18 points) and Chicago (7-5-3; 17 points) square off on FanDuel Sports Network Detroit or listen in on the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit).

“We need to demand the puck on our stick rather than theirs and just have a little bit of swagger and fun,” Moritz Seider said. “It’s a great matchup. We’re in great uniforms, so we have nothing to hide from. And now, we just got to bounce back.”

The Red Wings opened their current four-game homestand with a 4-1 loss to the New York Rangers on Friday night. Coming off a second straight setback, Emmitt Finnnie discussed the main takeaways from that game as well as what they worked on during Saturday afternoon’s practice at Little Caesars Arena’s BELFOR Training Center as the group sets its sights on returning to the win column.

“I thought we had enough chances to put ourselves in a better position in that game,” Finnie said. “We gave up some goals that we could have taken away, so that was kind of the main focus [on Saturday] was cleaning up our D-zone.”

Moritz Seider, Todd McLellan Practice Media | Nov. 8, 2025

Detroit is also determined to get its power play back on track after going 0-for-4 against the Rangers, moving the squad to just 1-for-15 on the man advantage in its last four games.

“I think it just starts with our execution,” Seider said. “If we get everyone on the same page, I think we’ll be really good. We’re getting looks, but sometimes we just force plays. We aren’t really clean or we can’t get in the zone, then it’s tough. You kind of waste seconds and then obviously you only have a minute left, and you try to hand it off to the other guys. We take a lot of responsibility in that and know we got to be better.”

On Sunday morning, the Red Wings recalled Nate Danielson from the Grand Rapids Griffins. The 21-year-old forward prospect has appeared in four games with Detroit’s American Hockey League-affiliate this season, recording five points on one goal and four assists.

“For Danny, obviously four games back, I thought it might take him a few games, but it hasn’t,” Griffins head coach Dan Watson recently told DetroitRedWings.com about Danielson’s play since returning from a preseason injury on Oct. 24. “We always talk about his IQ and how he sees the game, but I think it’s only continuing to slow down for him. A 200-foot player who is reliable and responsible in all areas of the game.”

Off to a solid start in their first season with Jeff Blashill behind the bench, the Blackhawks have recorded at least a point in 10 of their first 15 games.

“I think Ray and I learned a lot under him,” Seider said about Blashill, who served as head coach of the Red Wings from 2015-22. “He was always honest and very direct. He wasn’t afraid to be in the moment and demand that, and I really liked that. Guys really appreciated him as a human, and that’s something I really take away – could always have a really honest conversation with him.”

On Friday night, a four-point performance from Connor Bedard (one goal, three assists) and 33-save effort from goalie Spencer Knight helped Chicago shut out the Calgary Flames, 4-0, at Scotiabank Saddledome for its second win in a row.

In 11 starts this season, Knight has a 6-3-2 record with a 2.33 goals-against average and .926 save percentage. And in front of the 24-year-old netminder, the next closest skaters behind Bedard (22 points on eight goals and 14 assists) on the Blackhawks’ scoring leaderboard are Tyler Bertuzzi (12 points on eight goals and four assists) and Andre Burakovsky (12 points on six goals and six assists).

“[Bedard] is still a really young man and the amount of pressure that was put on that individual those first few years, it’s hard for them to handle it,” McLellan said about the former No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft. “I see him now – his skills are coming out. He’s very confident playing a two-way game. I think Blash has done a really good job there with that team and with him in particular. When he exudes confidence, everybody seems to pick up on it.”

