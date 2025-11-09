PREVIEW: Red Wings welcome Blackhawks for Original Six matinee on Sunday

Detroit is also determined to get its power play back on track after going 0-for-4 against the Rangers, moving the squad to just 1-for-15 on the man advantage in its last four games.

“I think it just starts with our execution,” Seider said. “If we get everyone on the same page, I think we’ll be really good. We’re getting looks, but sometimes we just force plays. We aren’t really clean or we can’t get in the zone, then it’s tough. You kind of waste seconds and then obviously you only have a minute left, and you try to hand it off to the other guys. We take a lot of responsibility in that and know we got to be better.”

On Sunday morning, the Red Wings recalled Nate Danielson from the Grand Rapids Griffins. The 21-year-old forward prospect has appeared in four games with Detroit’s American Hockey League-affiliate this season, recording five points on one goal and four assists.

“For Danny, obviously four games back, I thought it might take him a few games, but it hasn’t,” Griffins head coach Dan Watson recently told DetroitRedWings.com about Danielson’s play since returning from a preseason injury on Oct. 24. “We always talk about his IQ and how he sees the game, but I think it’s only continuing to slow down for him. A 200-foot player who is reliable and responsible in all areas of the game.”

Off to a solid start in their first season with Jeff Blashill behind the bench, the Blackhawks have recorded at least a point in 10 of their first 15 games.

“I think Ray and I learned a lot under him,” Seider said about Blashill, who served as head coach of the Red Wings from 2015-22. “He was always honest and very direct. He wasn’t afraid to be in the moment and demand that, and I really liked that. Guys really appreciated him as a human, and that’s something I really take away – could always have a really honest conversation with him.”

On Friday night, a four-point performance from Connor Bedard (one goal, three assists) and 33-save effort from goalie Spencer Knight helped Chicago shut out the Calgary Flames, 4-0, at Scotiabank Saddledome for its second win in a row.

In 11 starts this season, Knight has a 6-3-2 record with a 2.33 goals-against average and .926 save percentage. And in front of the 24-year-old netminder, the next closest skaters behind Bedard (22 points on eight goals and 14 assists) on the Blackhawks’ scoring leaderboard are Tyler Bertuzzi (12 points on eight goals and four assists) and Andre Burakovsky (12 points on six goals and six assists).

“[Bedard] is still a really young man and the amount of pressure that was put on that individual those first few years, it’s hard for them to handle it,” McLellan said about the former No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft. “I see him now – his skills are coming out. He’s very confident playing a two-way game. I think Blash has done a really good job there with that team and with him in particular. When he exudes confidence, everybody seems to pick up on it.”