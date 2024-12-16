Red Wings look to carry momentum from weekend into next two practice days

Lalonde updates statuses for handful of players following practice on Monday

By Jonathan Mills
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT -- Following a well-earned day off on Sunday, the Detroit Red Wings reassembled for practice at Little Caesars Arena’s BELFOR Training Center on Monday morning.

Set to practice again on Tuesday morning before returning to game action against the visiting Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday night, the Red Wings enter this week with confidence as they look to build off Saturday’s 4-2 victory over the rival Toronto Maple Leafs.

“It would almost be nice if you’re going back at it the next day or today,” Patrick Kane said. “Obviously, we have a couple practices here to build on some things and keep the momentum we had going from the other night, but that’s important because Toronto is a good team.

“We’re playing them on Saturday night, a lot of Toronto fans in the building and a lot of energy. It felt like a playoff game, so it’s easy to get up for those. We got to be ready for the next one.”

Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin took a maintenance day on Monday and is considered day-to-day, per head coach Derek Lalonde, but is expected to be available against the Flyers.

Patrick Kane and Derek Lalonde Media Availability | Dec. 16, 2024

Detroit was also without Marco Kasper (illness) during practice, but Lalonde hopes the young forward will return to the ice on Tuesday. Kasper was a late scratch against Toronto because of illness.

And as for goalie Cam Talbot (lower body) leaving Monday’s practice early, Lalonde assured his departure wasn’t unexpected.

“That was a planned timing with [Talbot] on practice today,” Lalonde said. “I do not see him available for Wednesday, but we hope he’ll be available for Friday. I think that’s trending pretty well.”

Lalonde also said he thinks netminder Alex Lyon (lower body) could return from injured reserve and rejoin the lineup as soon as Wednesday.

“I’ll get a read post-practice today,” Lalonde said. “Alex had pushed it hard. Those lower-body [injuries] seem to hang around so we’ve been very cautious with our goalies, but he’s gone through four to five really hard work days. We’re hoping to have him available for Wednesday, and we’ll make a goalie decision from there.”

Amid Talbot and Lyon battling lower-body injuries, goaltender Ville Husso has provided some stability between the pipes for Detroit. Having allowed two goals or less in his last three starts with the club, Husso is coming off a strong 23-save performance against the Maple Leafs.

“Through four or five games [after being recalled from the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins on Nov. 27] he didn’t get a win, but he was good,” Lalonde said about Husso. “But with that said, we were good. We were only giving up eight to nine to 10 chances throughout that whole stretch, so I think we helped him perform. But getting over that hump and getting that win [on Saturday], I thought was huge for him.”

