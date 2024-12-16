Red Wings look to carry momentum from weekend into next two practice days

DETROIT -- Following a well-earned day off on Sunday, the Detroit Red Wings reassembled for practice at Little Caesars Arena’s BELFOR Training Center on Monday morning.

Set to practice again on Tuesday morning before returning to game action against the visiting Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday night, the Red Wings enter this week with confidence as they look to build off Saturday’s 4-2 victory over the rival Toronto Maple Leafs.

“It would almost be nice if you’re going back at it the next day or today,” Patrick Kane said. “Obviously, we have a couple practices here to build on some things and keep the momentum we had going from the other night, but that’s important because Toronto is a good team.

“We’re playing them on Saturday night, a lot of Toronto fans in the building and a lot of energy. It felt like a playoff game, so it’s easy to get up for those. We got to be ready for the next one.”

Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin took a maintenance day on Monday and is considered day-to-day, per head coach Derek Lalonde, but is expected to be available against the Flyers.