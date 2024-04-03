Red Wings honored to host Special Olympics Michigan athletes for practice, hockey skills clinic

Detroit players, coaches team up with Gallagher for rewarding afternoon at Little Caesars Arena

DSC05867
By Jonathan Mills
DETROIT -- Happy faces, laughs and high-fives were abundant at Little Caesars Arena on Wednesday afternoon, as the Detroit Red Wings hosted 100 local athletes for a Special Olympics Michigan Poly Hockey Celebration, presented by Gallagher.

After watching the Red Wings’ practice at Little Caesars Arena’s BELFOR Training Center, the Special Olympics athletes participated in a hockey skills clinic on the Via concourse led by several Detroit players – captain Dylan Larkin, Alex DeBrincat, Jeff Petry, Daniel Sprong, Lucas Raymond, Justin Holl, Joe Veleno, Shayne Gostisbehere and Alex Lyon – along with assistant coach Jay Varady and head coach Derek Lalonde. Learn, Play, Score program ambassador and 2023 Willie O’Ree Community Hero Award winner Jason McCrimmon was also in attendance.

“Extremely rewarding,” Lalonde said. “The personalities, each person had a story for me. I love it. A little personal and emotional, my nephew is autistic. It’s a big part of our family and our life, so the Ted Lindsay Foundation and opportunities like this, I want to try to be around when I can.”

DSC05898

Special Olympics Michigan is a non-profit organization that provides year-round sports, health, leadership and educational programming for more than 20,000 individuals with intellectual disabilities and unified partners across the state of Michigan.

“The power of inclusion was on full display today during the Special Olympics Michigan Poly Hockey Celebration,” said Kevin Brown, director of community impact for Ilitch Sports + Entertainment. “Through this event and more, the Detroit Red Wings proudly champion access and opportunity within the game as we redefine what's possible in hockey and beyond.”

Larkin, an active supporter of Special Olympics Michigan, said Wednesday’s event was rewarding, not just for the poly hockey athletes.

“Seeing how much the athletes appreciate us, how big of fans they are and the connection you get just means the world to me,” Larkin said. “Being able to do something small that makes people happy and smile feels really good.”

While speaking to the assembled media, Larkin was accompanied by fellow Waterford, Mich., native Danny Ristich, a goalie for the Waterford Warriors poly hockey team. Larkin said their friendship began five years ago, when Ristich helped him walk the red carpet at Little Caesars Arena before the Red Wings’ 2019-20 home opener.

“Danny is always making Waterford very, very proud,” Larkin said. “One of our local heroes.”

BK6I2228 (1)

The Red Wings captain said giving back to the community helps put things into perspective away from the rink.

“It’s just a great reminder there’s more to hockey,” Larkin said. “Connecting with our fans is very important, especially at a time like this. We need them. We’ve been hearing all day today how they support us. It means the world to us.”

Wednesday marked the first of two Special Olympics Michigan Poly Hockey celebrations the Red Wings will host this year. The second event is scheduled to take place this fall at Detroit’s 2024 Training Camp in Traverse City, Mich.

“It’s awesome to be here, try to grow the game of hockey and give our (Special Olympics Michigan) athletes some time to be at our arena, our home,” Larkin said. “And to see what it’s like here, watch practice and shoot around with us.”

BK6I2242

At the conclusion of Wednesday’s event, Gallagher and the Red Wings provided a donation for Special Olympics Michigan to purchase new equipment for all 600-plus poly hockey athletes across the state. Larkin and the Detroit Red Wings Foundation, by way of the Autographs for a Cause program, also presented Special Olympics Michigan with a $10,000 donation.

“A rewarding day and moment,” Lalonde said. “This is what it’s all about.”

