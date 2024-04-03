Red Wings honored to host Special Olympics Michigan athletes for practice, hockey skills clinic

Special Olympics Michigan is a non-profit organization that provides year-round sports, health, leadership and educational programming for more than 20,000 individuals with intellectual disabilities and unified partners across the state of Michigan.

“The power of inclusion was on full display today during the Special Olympics Michigan Poly Hockey Celebration,” said Kevin Brown, director of community impact for Ilitch Sports + Entertainment. “Through this event and more, the Detroit Red Wings proudly champion access and opportunity within the game as we redefine what's possible in hockey and beyond.”

Larkin, an active supporter of Special Olympics Michigan, said Wednesday’s event was rewarding, not just for the poly hockey athletes.

“Seeing how much the athletes appreciate us, how big of fans they are and the connection you get just means the world to me,” Larkin said. “Being able to do something small that makes people happy and smile feels really good.”

While speaking to the assembled media, Larkin was accompanied by fellow Waterford, Mich., native Danny Ristich, a goalie for the Waterford Warriors poly hockey team. Larkin said their friendship began five years ago, when Ristich helped him walk the red carpet at Little Caesars Arena before the Red Wings’ 2019-20 home opener.

“Danny is always making Waterford very, very proud,” Larkin said. “One of our local heroes.”