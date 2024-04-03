Red Wings honored to host Special Olympics Michigan athletes for practice, hockey skills clinic

DETROIT -- Happy faces, laughs and high-fives were abundant at Little Caesars Arena on Wednesday afternoon, as the Detroit Red Wings hosted 100 local athletes for a Special Olympics Michigan Poly Hockey Celebration, presented by Gallagher.
After watching the Red Wings’ practice at Little Caesars Arena’s BELFOR Training Center, the Special Olympics athletes participated in a hockey skills clinic on the Via concourse led by several Detroit players – captain Dylan Larkin, Alex DeBrincat, Jeff Petry, Daniel Sprong, Lucas Raymond, Justin Holl, Joe Veleno, Shayne Gostisbehere and Alex Lyon – along with assistant coach Jay Varady and head coach Derek Lalonde. Learn, Play, Score program ambassador and 2023 Willie O’Ree Community Hero Award winner Jason McCrimmon was also in attendance.
“Extremely rewarding,” Lalonde said. “The personalities, each person had a story for me. I love it. A little personal and emotional, my nephew is autistic. It’s a big part of our family and our life, so the Ted Lindsay Foundation and opportunities like this, I want to try to be around when I can.”