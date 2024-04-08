Red Wings eyeing standings but remain focused on themselves as regular season winds down

Entering Monday, Detroit (84 points) had a one-point lead on Washington, Pittsburgh and Philadelphia – all tied at 83 points apiece and outside the playoff picture.

Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde said scoreboard watching is something all postseason-contending clubs do at this time of the season.

“It’s the reality of it, but again, you got to take care of your own business,” Lalonde said. “Look at Pittsburgh, the heater it’s on. Washington had its run. We’ve taken care of our business of late and find ourselves waking up this morning over the (playoff) line. So of course, we’ll root for specific teams down the stretch for a little help but it’s still going to be about us.”

Veleno said he plans to watch Monday night’s game between Pittsburgh and the Toronto Maple Leafs, as a regulation win by the Penguins would push them ahead of the Red Wings in the standings with five regular-season games remaining.

“We like those teams behind us to not get points, but I can’t control that for them,” Veleno said. “I’m just going to watch the game. Obviously I don’t want (the Penguins) to win.”