Red Wings eyeing standings but remain focused on themselves as regular season winds down

DETROIT -- If this crowded race for the Eastern Conference’s second wild-card spot has proven anything, it’s that just one day can make a huge difference in the standings.
With a 3-1 victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday, the Detroit Red Wings became the fifth different club to occupy the East’s final wild-card spot in the past five days, following the Washington Capitals (April 3), New York Islanders (April 4), Philadelphia Flyers (April 5) and Pittsburgh Penguins (April 6).
“We pay close attention to the standings and where we’re at all throughout the year,” Joe Veleno said after Monday’s optional practice. “It’s been a mindset and goal of ours to obviously play competitive hockey, but get into the playoffs.”