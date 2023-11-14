Red Wings explore Stockholm, continue preparations for 2023 NHL Global Series games

“It was very cool,” Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde said about Detroit’s representation in Stockholm. “Energetic. Probably helped practice along being off the ice for a day and a half there, so very cool. I just went and addressed (the fans). I’ve always told the guys representing the Red Wings is bigger than yourself and the team. That was a great example of it.”

Moritz Seider said the lively atmosphere helped make it a productive skate.

“I think we got a little excited when (the fans) were cheering and chanting during the practice,” Seider said. “It was definitely a really cool moment and I think they saw a really successful practice from our side too.”

The goal of Tuesday’s high-energy, hour-plus-long practice was to help Detroit prepare for a more intense environment on Thursday against the Ottawa Senators (2 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CET) and Friday versus the Toronto Maple Leafs (2 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CET).

“I think today was more getting the legs back from the time change yesterday,” Alex DeBrincat said. “Tomorrow I’m sure we’ll focus a little bit more on that. Today was more about us, getting back to our mentality and how we want to practice and play.”