Red Wings explore Stockholm, continue preparations for 2023 NHL Global Series games

More than 150 fans who made trip from Detroit watched Tuesday’s ‘really productive’ practice

DET_111423
By Jonathan Mills
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

STOCKHOLM -- The Detroit Red Wings were reminded Tuesday afternoon that the passion of Hockeytown knows no borders.

More than 150 Red Wings fans, who traveled from Detroit for the 2023 NHL Global Series in Sweden, watched the club practice at Avicii Arena after welcoming players and coaches onto the ice with cheers and applause.

Moritz Seider | Alex DeBrincat | Derek Lalonde

“It was very cool,” Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde said about Detroit’s representation in Stockholm. “Energetic. Probably helped practice along being off the ice for a day and a half there, so very cool. I just went and addressed (the fans). I’ve always told the guys representing the Red Wings is bigger than yourself and the team. That was a great example of it.”

Moritz Seider said the lively atmosphere helped make it a productive skate.

“I think we got a little excited when (the fans) were cheering and chanting during the practice,” Seider said. “It was definitely a really cool moment and I think they saw a really successful practice from our side too.”

The goal of Tuesday’s high-energy, hour-plus-long practice was to help Detroit prepare for a more intense environment on Thursday against the Ottawa Senators (2 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CET) and Friday versus the Toronto Maple Leafs (2 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CET).

“I think today was more getting the legs back from the time change yesterday,” Alex DeBrincat said. “Tomorrow I’m sure we’ll focus a little bit more on that. Today was more about us, getting back to our mentality and how we want to practice and play.”

The Red Wings spent their off day Monday exploring Sweden’s vibrant capital city.

“We walked around a bit yesterday,” J.T. Compher said. “Took a little nap and we had dinner as a team, which was good to get the boys together and hang out.”

DeBrincat said having Lucas Raymond, a Gothenburg, Sweden native, be the tour guide this week has only made this international trip more enjoyable.

“It’s been awesome,” DeBrincat said. “I visited here one time before. To have Ray as a host and bring us to some nice restaurants, it’s been great. We get to spend a lot of time with the boys and enjoy some good food.”

According to Seider, some of his teammates were nervous to try unfamiliar dishes at Monday’s team dinner.

“We went to a fish restaurant and a couple guys got scared because they didn’t see any steak on the menu, but we got that figured out pretty quick and everyone had their piece of steak,” Seider said. “It was a pretty successful dinner for sure.”

David Perron, who visited Stockholm for the 2009 NHL Global Series as a member of the St. Louis Blues, knows how unique the experiences this week are for the Red Wings. But the veteran forward is also aware four huge points are up for grabs.

“We’re here for a reason,” Perron said. “Obviously it’s to win those games. We got to do some team bonding and have some fun. Now it’s getting to the point where we’ve got to dial it in even more and get ready for Thursday.”