Red Wings explore Stockholm, continue preparations for 2023 NHL Global Series games

The Red Wings spent their off day Monday exploring Sweden’s vibrant capital city.
“We walked around a bit yesterday,” J.T. Compher said. “Took a little nap and we had dinner as a team, which was good to get the boys together and hang out.”
DeBrincat said having Lucas Raymond, a Gothenburg, Sweden native, be the tour guide this week has only made this international trip more enjoyable.
“It’s been awesome,” DeBrincat said. “I visited here one time before. To have Ray as a host and bring us to some nice restaurants, it’s been great. We get to spend a lot of time with the boys and enjoy some good food.”
According to Seider, some of his teammates were nervous to try unfamiliar dishes at Monday’s team dinner.
“We went to a fish restaurant and a couple guys got scared because they didn’t see any steak on the menu, but we got that figured out pretty quick and everyone had their piece of steak,” Seider said. “It was a pretty successful dinner for sure.”